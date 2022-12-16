ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem County, NJ

Inspira Health Adds Salem Medical Center to its Comprehensive Health Care System

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arbQE_0jkv4Mgu00

SALEM, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022--

Inspira Health today announced it has added Salem Medical Center to its organization and acquired its hospital building, ambulatory surgery center and physician offices, effective immediately. The transaction enables Salem Medical Center – which will now be referred to as Salem Medical Center, an affiliate of Inspira Health – to join the network by way of a membership substitution, the most common method of combining nonprofits in the health care industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005288/en/

Inspira Health today announced it has added Salem Medical Center to its organization, which will now be referred to as Salem Medical Center, an affiliate of Inspira Health.

“Salem Medical Center and Inspira Health share the same goal of empowering healthier communities, and through this partnership, our health system will be able to increase access to convenient, high-quality care in South Jersey,” said Warren Moore, FACHE, Executive Vice President and COO of Inspira Health. “Through this addition, Inspira will be providing an enhanced level of service, transporting and transferring patients to the most appropriate level of care. This is a milestone moment for our health system – and the community – to improve health outcomes as one collective team.”

In support of this effort, the New Jersey Joint Budget Oversight Committee has appropriated a total of $25 million to Inspira Health to provide Salem Medical Center the latest in medical and communication innovation, coupled with the safety and quality principles of a High Reliability Organization to benefit the community, patients, staff and employers.

During this ongoing transition – which is anticipated to take about one year – those working at the medical center will remain Salem Medical Center employees, and Inspira leadership will oversee the campus. Dave Yhlen, a tenured Inspira Health leader, will now serve as Chief Operating Officer of Salem Medical Center; Lydia Stockman will continue to serve as Chief Administrative Officer for Inspira’s Mullica Hill and Woodbury campuses, and now Salem. Amy Mansue’s position as President and CEO of Inspira Health now extends to Salem Medical Center, an affiliate of Inspira Health.

“A longstanding commitment of Inspira Health has been to increase access to care in South Jersey. Adding Salem Medical Center to our system is just one of the many critical next steps in redefining the health care infrastructure in Salem County,” said Ronald Rossi, Chair, Inspira Health Board of Trustees. “Our organization has been part of Salem County for more than 70 years, and now through this partnership, we are reinforcing our commitment to the South Jersey community and are able to further help those in the Salem community.”

About Inspira Health

Inspira Health is a charitable nonprofit health care organization and a regional leader in physician training, with approximately 234 medical residents and fellows in 14 nationally accredited programs at its hospitals in Vineland, Mullica Hill and Elmer.

The system traces its roots to 1899 and comprises three hospitals, two comprehensive cancer centers, eight multi-specialty health centers, and more than 200 access points. These include urgent care; outpatient imaging and rehabilitation; sleep medicine labs; cardiac testing facilities; behavioral health, digestive health and wound care centers; home care and hospice; and more than 35 primary and specialty physician practices in Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, Camden and Atlantic counties. Additionally, Inspira EMS services six South Jersey counties.

Inspira’s 1,200-member medical staff and more than 7,000 employees provide an unwavering commitment to delivering a superior patient experience at every point of the journey. Technology and innovation investments provide a robust provider directory and a range of services, including online scheduling and virtual visits for both primary and specialty care providers. With a commitment to multi-channel digital access, Inspira is able to meet consumer demand for self-service and personalized care options.

Salem Medical Center, an affiliate of Inspira Health, joined the Inspira Health Network in December 2022. The Salem Medical Center team includes approximately 350 employees and a 225-member medical staff. The hospital has served the community for more than 100 years.

Accredited by DNV Healthcare and committed to the principles of high reliability, Inspira Health is focused on clinical excellence and patient safety. For more information about Inspira Health, visit http://www.InspiraHealthNetwork.org or call 1-800-INSPIRA.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005288/en/

CONTACT: Red Thread PR on behalf of Inspira Health

inspirapr@redthreadpr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION HEALTH HOSPITALS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY MANAGED CARE GENERAL HEALTH TRAINING

SOURCE: Inspira Health

PUB: 12/16/2022 09:36 AM/DISC: 12/16/2022 09:36 AM

Comments / 1

