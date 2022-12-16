ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA, WNBA React to Brittney Griner's Return Home

By Landon Buford
 4 days ago

Members of the NBA and WNBA such as Candace Parker, Reggie Miller, Kristi Toliver, and Dallas Maverick Governor Mark Cuban, all react to Brittney Griner returning home.

The Phoenix Suns aren't the only ones getting wins in December.

Phoenix Mercury All-Star Brittney Griner was recently released from a Russian prison.

The news was announced by President Biden while standing next to Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, at the White House shared, "we worked toward for a long time. "

"She's safe. She's on a plane. She's on her way home after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable conditions."

Since the news broke, the NBA and WNBA members reacted to Griner returning home.

The Suns/Mercury put out the following joint statement:

"Miraculously, mercifully, the count of days detained has ended at 294, and our friend, our sister is headed back home where she belongs. The emotions for our organization, just like for our fans and so many across the world, are those of joyous celebration, deep gratitude, grief for the time lost, and sincere hope for all families still awaiting the return of a loved one.

"BG's strength in this process, her unwavering belief that resolution would come, and the hope she displayed every day is what kept all of us believing this day would come. We are eternally grateful for the combined work of President Biden and Vice President Harris and the Administration, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, to Cherelle Griner, Ray and Sandra Griner, Brittney's agent Lindsay Colas, Brittney's Russian counsel, the WNBA and Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, the WNBA Players Association, and everyone – from players to fans to media – who kept Brittney's story top-of-mind.

"The fight to bring her home has illustrated the power of the WNBA, its players, platform, and mission. We no longer have to Bring BG Home – she’s on her way.  During a recent broadcast between the Lakers and Celtics, WNBA All-Star Candace Parker shared, “As a league, we are very excited that she is back on US soil, just back with her family and friends, especially for the Holidays.”

NBA Hall of Famer, Reggie Miller added, “A country as a whole we’re excited to have her back.”

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach and current Los Angeles Sparks free guard Kristi Toilver stated that she was ecstatic that Griner was back.

“I’m ecstatic because she’s back on US soil & she’s home where she deserves to be. Hopefully she’s surrounded by her family, wife, and getting all the support that she needs,” said Toilver.

“For as long as it takes & knowing we are all were thinking about her & praying for her return. Now, that’s she back the support she’s going to have from all of us isn’t going to stop. It’s only going to continue. Just want her to know, we are all here for her moving forward.”

Finally, Dallas Mavericks Governor Mark Cuban also weighed-in on Griner's return home.

"Welcome back. You never want to see someone held against their will. I'm glad that we were able to pull something off. I'm happy that she is home," said Cuban.

In a recent interview with ESPN , Griner's agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas shared even though she had a light workout on the basketball court, her client is not ready to resume her WNBA career with the Mercury.

"If she wants to play, it will be for her to share. She has the holidays to rest and decide what's next without any pressure," Colas said . "She's doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways."

The 27th WNBA Season starts on May 19, 2023.

Comments / 15

Lynne Felix
4d ago

Can we now move on, and are we done hearing about it? It's getting to be old news. Let's write articles on new newsworthy subjects now.

Reply
2
