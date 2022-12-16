Martin County Crime Blotter

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Incident’s Report Includes:

Dec. 05

Motor vehicle theft was reported at Dorothy Dr. in Williamston.

Dec. 07

Intimidation was reported at 1420 Main St. in Jamesville.

Larceny was reported at 2591 Price Rd. in Williamston.

Dead on arrival (natural causes) was reported at 1737 Prison Camp Rd. Lot #1 in Williamston.

Dec. 08

Attempted breaking and entering was reported at 1714 Main St. in Jamesville.

Failure to appear was reported at the Magistrate’s office in Williamston.

Dec. 09

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and trespass of real property 2900 Prison Camp Rd./Bob Martin Ag Center in Williamston.

Stolen vehicle was reported at 1041 Main St. in Jamesville.

Trespass of real property was reported at 1059 Tommys Ln. in Williamston.

Dec. 10

Overdose was reported at 1085 Clayton House Rd. in Hamilton.

Dec. 11

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and trespass of real property was reported at 2626 Matthews Rd. in Robersonsville.

Simple assault was reported at 1093 Martin Dr. in Jamesville.

Weapon law violations, drug/narcotic violations and driving while license revoked was reported at 3205 Prison Camp Rd. intersection in Williamston.

Simple assault was reported at 114 Gary’s Ln. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 8912 NC 11 in Oak City.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at 6595 Everetts Rd. in Williamston.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:

Dec. 05

Kelsey Renee Besso was charged with theft from building.

Richard Michael Counts was charged with simple assault.

Dec. 08

Corvette Lasha Moody was charged with failure to appear.

Dec. 09

Terry Darrell Nelson II was charged with trespass real property.

Dec. 11

Damon Cornelious Dinkins was charged with weapon law violations.

Williamston Police Department

Incidents

The Williamston Police Department Incident’s Report Includes:

Dec. 05

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 3730 US Hwy 17 in Williamston.

Dec. 06

Larceny was reported at 1900 West Main St. in Williamston.

Obtain property by false pretense was reported at 110 Ridgewood Dr. in Williamston.

Sexual battery and resist, delay, and obstruct was reported at 220 West Pine St. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 507 White St. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Dec. 07

Injury to personal property was reported at 145 West Main St. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Dec. 08

Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 523 East Church St. in Williamston.

Breaking and entering and injury to personal property was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Dec. 09

Forgery of instrument was reported at 119 Gatling St. in Williamston.

Hit and run was reported at 409 West Academy St. in Williamston.

Possession of less than ½ oz of marijuana was reported at South MLK Jr. Dr./Washington St. in Williamston.

Dec. 10

Felony possession of schedule VI controlled substance and driving while impaired was reported at North Elm St./West Main St. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 122 Washington St. in Williamston.

Dec. 11

Injury to personal property was reported at 109 ½ Roberson St. in Williamston.

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill was reported at East Blvd. near Washington St. in Williamston.

Breaking and entering was reported at 110 West Vance St. in Williamston.

Larceny by employee was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Larceny from merchant was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.

Arrests

Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:

Dec. 05

Jamal Griffin was charged with driving under the influence.

Jamal Griffin was charged with driving while license revoked.

Dikikia Quamonna Griffin was charged with simple assault.

Dec. 06

Jarondala Keyshonda Peele was charged with larceny from the person.

Lamicki Montrell Hudgins was charged with sexual battery and resist, delay and obstruct.

Dec. 07

Jahmel Sa’quan Demar Fisher was charged with larceny.

Chartiana Norman was charged with larceny.

Dec. 08

James Edwin Brown, Sr. was charged with larceny.

Shane Nate Theriault was charged with warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction.

Kenyatta Ty’Qwan Anthony was charged with larceny.

Sahnnessa Yvonne Mayo was charged with larceny.

Dec. 09

Vernysha Lata James was charged with aiding/abetting assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and solicit unlawful purchase of a firearm.

Dec. 10

Daniel Elliott Nixon was charged with felony possession of schedule VI controlled substance and driving while impaired.

Dec. 11

Dylan Corvette Coffield, Jr. was charged with breaking and entering, financial card theft and larceny.

Shaquan Montrez Harris was charged with larceny by employee.

Shaquan Montrez Harris was charged with driving while license revoked.

David Brent Long was charged with larceny from merchant.

Amanda Sue Stepp was charged with larceny from merchant.

Amanda Sue Stepp was charged with felony probation violation.

Antony Jaron Faison was charged with larceny.

