We’ve been blessed with some wild names in college football over the past few seasons… We’ve had the likes of Storm Duck, Decoldest “ToEvaDoIt” Crawford, General Booty, Hot Rod Fittin, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Bumper Pool, Jaeger Bull, and more, all who played in the 2022 season alone. Seriously, this season has felt like that hilarious Key & Peele sketch where they disguise as football players and announce their batshit crazy names (Just check out the video below if you don’t know what I’m […] The post A TE Named Rowdy Beers Just Committed To Play College Football At Florida International first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MIAMI, FL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO