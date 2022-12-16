Read full article on original website
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Penn State football: 3 transfer portal players Nittany Lions must target
With only bowl games remaining, the 2022 college football season is almost over. Because of that, schools are already planning for the 2023 season. With the help of the transfer portal, which opened on December 5th, programs across the country could find their new star players very soon. One team that could make great use […] The post Penn State football: 3 transfer portal players Nittany Lions must target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
A TE Named Rowdy Beers Just Committed To Play College Football At Florida International
We’ve been blessed with some wild names in college football over the past few seasons… We’ve had the likes of Storm Duck, Decoldest “ToEvaDoIt” Crawford, General Booty, Hot Rod Fittin, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Bumper Pool, Jaeger Bull, and more, all who played in the 2022 season alone. Seriously, this season has felt like that hilarious Key & Peele sketch where they disguise as football players and announce their batshit crazy names (Just check out the video below if you don’t know what I’m […] The post A TE Named Rowdy Beers Just Committed To Play College Football At Florida International first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Army football star Andre Carter II’s NFL Draft dream revived after Congress’ huge move
Andre Carter II’s NFL Draft dreams took a huge hit when a bill passed through the Senate that would revoke a 2019 ruling, which allowed athletes in military academies to obtain a waiver that would allow them to pursue professional sports opportunities. But the Army football star’s historic NFL dream is alive again after lawmakers […] The post Army football star Andre Carter II’s NFL Draft dream revived after Congress’ huge move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Quentin Johnston drops Fiesta Bowl injury update that will fire up TCU football fans
TCU football is currently in the process of gearing up for the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs are going to need all hands on deck against the Michigan Wolverines to kickoff the College Football Playoff. They recently received a pivotal injury update on star wide receiver Quentin Johnston, per Steven Johnson. “Quentin Johnston says he’s […] The post Quentin Johnston drops Fiesta Bowl injury update that will fire up TCU football fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State over Georgia and 3 shocking college football bowl game upset predictions
College football bowl season is officially underway, and the matchups continue to heat up as the weeks go on. The early bowls have already provided some great games, but the real meat of the season is yet to come. Once New Year’s rolls around, college football fans will be unable to escape their TVs with […] The post Ohio State over Georgia and 3 shocking college football bowl game upset predictions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Bryce Young, Will Anderson are right to play in Sugar Bowl
The Alabama Crimson Tide entered the 2022 season full of expectations. The team had hopes of winning its second national title in three years, but things went far from perfect. Alabama finished 10-2 and out of the College Football Playoff at No. 5. Because of that, the Crimson Tide are set to play in the […] The post Why Bryce Young, Will Anderson are right to play in Sugar Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: Duke vs. Wake Forest prediction, odds and pick – 12/20/2022
The Duke Blue Devils take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Duke Wake Forest prediction and pick. Duke is going to be without two starters for this game. Just hours before tipoff, it was announced the Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead will miss this game. Coach Jon Scheyer will have to go into his bench and adjust his rotation. It’s certainly a plot point to monitor heading into this game.
Ron Rivera’s stinging response to officiating in Commanders’ loss to Giants
The Washington Commanders took a brutal loss on their home turf against the New York Giants by a score of 20-12. The loss puts their playoff hopes in jeopardy. Like many games, the referees played a part in the contests. Ron Rivera was noticeably frustrated after the Commanders’ loss, which featured some moments of officiating […] The post Ron Rivera’s stinging response to officiating in Commanders’ loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kentucky football to replace Will Levis with former NC State star Devin Leary
With Kentucky football star quarterback Will Levis declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, that means the Wildcats will be looking to find a viable replacement for him. Well, it didn’t take long. Per On3 Sports, ex-NC State star Devin Leary is expected to transfer to Kentucky and be their QB1 next season. In 2021, Leary […] The post Kentucky football to replace Will Levis with former NC State star Devin Leary appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne lands with Sun Devils
Following three years at Notre Dame, quarterback Drew Pyne has decided to take his talents out west. Not long after he entered the transfer portal, Pyne has decided on the team he wants to be under center for in 2023. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report that Pyne would be transferring to Arizona […] The post Ex-Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne lands with Sun Devils appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets QBs Zach Wilson, Mike White get final status updates for Week 16 vs. Jaguars
Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets in their crucial Week 16 game Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mike White has not been cleared for contact by doctors because of his fractured ribs. Jets coach Robert Saleh had not committed to either quarterback since New York’s...
‘I will fight this!’: Ohio State OL Avery Henry drops strong statement after cancer diagnosis
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a huge fight coming up as they will be playing the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl. But that fight still pales in comparison to the one Ohio State offensive lineman Avery Henry is having. Henry has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a […] The post ‘I will fight this!’: Ohio State OL Avery Henry drops strong statement after cancer diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts injury draws strong statement from Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is in danger of missing their Week 16 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys due to a shoulder injury, though Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is not ruling out all possibilities Hurts injured his throwing shoulder during the third quarter of their Week 15 meeting with the Chicago Bears. There have […] The post Eagles QB Jalen Hurts injury draws strong statement from Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Terry McLaurin’s reaction to controversy brings refs integrity into question
The Washington Commanders needed a win to bolster their playoff hopes. Unfortunately, they didn’t get it on Sunday night. And their loss came with a steady dose of officiating controversy. The Commanders fell 20-12 but had a few chances to get their crucial touchdown and two-point conversion. One of...
