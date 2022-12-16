Read full article on original website
Related
35 Jewish Rock Stars
Some of the biggest rock stars in history happen to be Jewish, either by birth or conversion. Given the rich musical tradition of the Jewish people, this should hardly come as a surprise. Songs are used in celebration, in times of happiness and in times of sorrow. Holy scriptures are shared out loud in a chanting presentation, rather than simply being spoken.
Did Paul McCartney Stretch the Truth About ‘Live and Let Die’?
Apparently, there were never any plans to have someone else sing the theme for Live and Let Die, contrary to Paul McCartney’s version of the story. Researchers Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair dug up paperwork proving that James Bond producers specifically contracted with Wings to open the 1973 movie, while an alternative version was set for a club scene later.
Win a David Bowie ‘Divine Symmetry’ Prize Package
David Bowie fans were recently treated to a new box set called Divine Symmetry that features music from the Hunky Dory era. Now, one UCR reader can win a copy of the set, plus a Blu-ray copy of the 2022 Bowie film Moonage Daydream and its accompanying soundtrack on CD. Divine Symmetry includes four CDs containing 48 previously unreleased tracks: home demos, BBC radio sessions and various live and studio recordings, plus new alternative mixes by original co-producer Ken Scott.
30 Years Ago: Duran Duran Begins a Second Act With ‘Ordinary World’
Duran Duran would one day earn induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but they were in a much different place as “Ordinary World” arrived on Dec. 19, 1992. The group’s previous album, 1990’s Liberty, didn’t reach the same commercial heights as earlier efforts like 1982’s Rio. Neither did singles such as "Violence of Summer (Love's Taking Over)" or “Serious.”
Announcing Taylor Hawkins’ Death Was a ‘Delicate Procedure’
Steve Martin, founder of the publicity firm Nasty Little Man, has enjoyed a 30 year career working with some of the biggest names in music. Still, not every memory is a fond one, and among the most challenging moments was when he had to share the news of Taylor Hawkins' death earlier this year.
The Tubes’ Co-founding Bassist Rick Anderson Dead at 75
The Tubes confirm that bassist Rick Anderson has died at age 75. No cause was revealed. He co-founded the group in 1972, after work in a precursor band called the Beans with Tubes bandmates Bill Spooner, Vince Welnick and Bob McIntosh. Anderson played on all eight Tubes albums between 1975-96, as the band built a reputation for larger-than-life concerts. Welnick later went on to work with the Grateful Dead.
2022’s Biggest Rock Feuds
Feuds have been prevalent throughout rock history, and 2022 gave us plenty more to add to the list. Whether on social media, face-to-face or through their lawyers, the following acts had no problems airing their grievances this year. In some cases, a war of words erupted due to a simple...
Why Robert Plant Can’t Wait So Long For the Next Alison Krauss LP
Robert Plant says he'd love to do another album with Alison Krauss, after their first collaboration since 2007 was nominated for three Grammy awards. "I can't see any reason why not," the former Led Zeppelin frontman tells Billboard. He just can't afford so much time between projects. "I suppose if...
Rock’s 28 Most Anticipated 2023 Tours
It's been a tough couple of years for the music industry. After the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down live shows, many artists struggled to figure out their next moves. But as many musicians have noted over the past two years, the gradual shift back to live performing has been a relief. Not only is touring one of the most profitable ways for artists to make a living, but the connection with audiences is also difficult to replicate on a screen.
Dave Grohl Helps Pink ‘Get the Party Started’ With Hanukkah Cover
Dave Grohl has released a cover of Pink's "Get the Party Started" -- featuring the pop star herself -- as part of his ongoing Hanukkah Sessions series. “My name’s Alicia. I’m a Jew,” Pink reportedly declared to the crowd in attendance at the Largo in Los Angeles on Dec. 5. The singer then powered through her 2001 hit, with Grohl on drums, Greg Kurstin on keyboards and an assortment of backing singers. Comedian Jack Black even made a surprise appearance, singing one of the tune's final choruses.
Hear Ozzy Osbourne Lead Charity Holiday Single
Ozzy Osbourne can be heard narrating a wartime holiday story that opens a new Christmas charity single in aid of cancer victims and their families. Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, Duran Duran's ex-guitarist Andy Taylor and former Slade singer Noddy Holder also appear on the track, "This Christmas Time," led by musical collective Evamore, which can be heard below.
Watch Dave Grohl Cover Blood, Sweat and Tears’ ‘Spinning Wheel’
Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin and director Judd Apatow have shared their take on Blood, Sweat & Tears' 1968 hit "Spinning Wheel." Apatow handles vocals on the track, with Grohl on drums, Kurstin on keyboards and a brass trio in support. The cover was reportedly inspired by a karaoke night the director spent in Hawaii with Grohl’s family.
Classic ‘SNL’ Sketch ‘One of the Things That Killed’ Chris Farley
Chris Farley's turn as a Chippendales dancer opposite Patrick Swayze remains one of the most famous sketches in Saturday Night Live history. In roughly six minutes, it introduced America to their new favorite funnyman, a once-in-a-generation comedic talent who could bring an audience to laughter simply by appearing on-screen. Yet...
Carole King Praises Biopic Casting of Daisy Edgar-Jones
Producers announced Daisy Edgar-Jones as the star of an upcoming Carole King biopic, and the legendary singer-songwriter has given her seal of approval. The movie is based on the Broadway show Beautiful, which ran for five years starting in 2014, and will feature many of King’s best-known songs including “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel The Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “It’s Too Late.”
The Smile Announces Live Album Recorded at Montreux Jazz Festival
The Smile will release a new live album, The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022, as a digital-only release on Dec. 14. The seven-track album includes songs from the band's debut LP, A Light for Attracting Attention, that were recorded live at the legendary annual festival held in Switzerland. Since its 1967 inception, the event has regularly drawn some of the biggest names in music, but this isn't the first time the Smile's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have performed at the festival. In 2003 they appeared with their other band Radiohead for a 24-song set.
When Iggy Pop Got Freaked Out by Elton John in a Gorilla Suit
Iggy Pop recalled his terror when he faced off with someone in a huge gorilla suit – and it turned out to be Elton John. The incident took place around 1973, and in a recent interview with Mojo, Pop admitted that he, for one, was under the influence of drugs at the time.
When Norm Macdonald Unknowingly Hosted His Last ‘Weekend Update’
When Norm Macdonald closed out his Dec. 13, 1997, "Weekend Update," the Saturday Night Live star had no idea he’d never sit at the "Update" desk again. Nobody at Saturday Night Live knew that Macdonald would be fired from his job as SNL’s fake newsreader before the show returned from its holiday hiatus or that Colin Quinn would be installed in Macdonald’s place. Saturday Night Live is all about cast turnover. Still, Macdonald’s three-and-a-half year reign as the deadpan anchor of SNL’s venerable midshow centerpiece took viewers, cast members and even Macdonald completely by surprise.
Jane’s Addiction Will Keep Going Despite Dave Navarro’s Illness
Jane’s Addiction will continue work on their upcoming album despite the absence of guitarist Dave Navarro, frontman Perry Farrell confirmed. The band just completed their first tour with original bassist Eric Avery since 2010, but just before it started Navarro revealed his continuing fight with long COVID meant he couldn’t join them. He was replaced by longtime Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, with Josh Klinghoffer and Daniel Ash assisting at some shows.
Kim Simmonds, Co-Founding Savoy Brown Guitarist, Dead at 75
Kim Simmonds, co-founder and guitarist of Savoy Brown, has died at the age of 75. The news was confirmed today via the band's official social media pages. "Please note one of Kim's last requests was to thank the fans of Savoy Brown," they said. "Your support was and shall always be immensely appreciated."
‘Alice Cooper at 75′ Promises ‘Unprecedented Retrospective’
An upcoming book looks at the life and career of Alice Cooper, from “teenage garage rocker to international star and celebrity.”. Written by veteran rock journalist (and UCR contributor) Gary Graff, Alice Cooper @ 75 breaks down his story into “75 career accomplishments, events and partnerships” to complete an “unprecedented retrospective.” The book is set to arrive on Jan. 31, just ahead of Cooper's 75th birthday on Feb. 4. Pre-orders for the book are already underway.
i95 ROCK
Brookfield, CT
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0