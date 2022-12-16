ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Lesson Learned In California

When I was in middle school, I went to the Montessori school, and every year we would go on one or two overnight class trips. We went on so many cool trips, but the one we took in my eighth grade year was particularly memorable. Towards the end of that year, my class went on a trip with the seventh graders to California.
NBC Bay Area

Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans

Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
foodgressing.com

A Slice of New York San Jose CA [Review]

At A Slice of New York, you can indulge in a New York slice without ever having to leave the Bay Area. They’re also known to be one of the best restaurants in San Jose. This independent pizza joint offers two kinds of pizza, Neapolitan and Sicilian square. The round pies come in 10″, 14″ and 18.”
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in California

By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
Lake County News

California Outdoors: Native quail, bait regulations and bears

Q: I live near a park that is frequented by quail, and I love watching them on my morning walks. What plants can I put in my own yard to encourage quail to visit my property?. A: Quail certainly are charismatic birds — we understand why you’d want to see them near your home.
Roger Marsh

California witness photographs hovering shiny object

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON) A California witness at Lancaster reported watching and photographing a shiny, round-shaped object hovering in the sky above at about 8:49 a.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
lookout.co

‘Magic mushrooms’ would be decriminalized in California under new bill

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. The possession and personal use of certain psychedelic drugs such as “magic mushrooms” and ayahuasca would be decriminalized in California under a bill introduced Monday backed by mental health professionals and veterans groups.
CBS San Francisco

Indian tech workers in Silicon Valley protest immigration discrimination

SAN JOSE -- With thousands of Central America refugees converging on the U.S. southern border, the issue of immigration is heating up this week.  It's a fight that usually centers on a fear of Americans losing their jobs. But there are some immigrants who were invited here specifically because their skills are needed and they say even they are being let down by the system.The thirty or so people who marched in San Jose Sunday were not immigrants demanding to enter this country. They've already been here -- some for decades. They were recruited from India to work in the...
Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: Could the Pacific Ocean be California’s savior?

California’s vast coastal waters could provide limitless amounts of clean water and power but only if the state’s leaders show more gumption and managerial competence. From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute.
