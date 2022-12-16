Read full article on original website
tenderfoottimes.com
A Lesson Learned In California
When I was in middle school, I went to the Montessori school, and every year we would go on one or two overnight class trips. We went on so many cool trips, but the one we took in my eighth grade year was particularly memorable. Towards the end of that year, my class went on a trip with the seventh graders to California.
‘World’s Rarest Clouds’ Appear in San Francisco Bay Area Skies, And the Pics Are Insane
On the morning of Dec. 16, beautiful clouds shimmered over the San Francisco Bay Area. Noctilucent clouds are considered the world’s rarest, and experts believe they appeared in San Francisco because of a recent rocket launch. Residents went outside and were completely taken by the amazing spectacle. They posted...
Who is the woman on California’s Great Seal and what is the meaning behind the design?
The Great Seal of the State of California has easily recognizable features such as a miner, grizzly bear and the word Eureka, but one of the images on the seal may not be that well-known.
NBC Bay Area
Wild Pigs Ransack San Jose Lawns, Garbage Cans
Wild pigs appear to be visiting another neighborhood in the Bay Area, this time in San Jose. The animals have been seen destroying lawns and ransacking garbage cans, and some neighbors are concerned about the damages. Video sows nearly 30 wild pigs crossing a street and heading toward a home...
foodgressing.com
A Slice of New York San Jose CA [Review]
At A Slice of New York, you can indulge in a New York slice without ever having to leave the Bay Area. They’re also known to be one of the best restaurants in San Jose. This independent pizza joint offers two kinds of pizza, Neapolitan and Sicilian square. The round pies come in 10″, 14″ and 18.”
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in California
By almost any metric, California is big. That is to say; it’s huge, it has a gigantic population, and parts of it are incredibly densely populated. California is the third largest state in the country, behind only Alaska and Texas. And, with nearly 40 million residents, it has the highest population of any U.S. state. Originally inhabited for thousands of years by Native American peoples, California was first admitted to the United States in 1850. Stretching for hundreds of miles from north to south along the Pacific Ocean, California is home to a diverse climate and ecology. But, what about the coldest place in California?
Editorial: San Jose ‘landmark’ is a waste of time and money
For decades San Jose has tried to find its identity through an iconic landmark. The latest quest is an art installation called Breeze of Innovation, culled from nearly 1,000 international submissions. The 500 flexible, 200-foot rods are designed to sway in the wind and light up the sky at night....
lookout.co
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake causes widespread damage in far Northern California
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattled Northern California early Tuesday morning, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power in Humboldt County. The quake was reported at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday 11 miles from Fortuna,...
lookout.co
Morning Lookout: Benchlands and overdoses, big boost for school arts and beyond KSCO
Good morning, everyone! It is Monday, Dec. 19, and Santa Cruz County is looking at increasing clouds as the day goes on, with highs continuing in the 50s. Plenty new on Lookout, so if you’d rather navigate that solo, right this way. JUMP TO ... Latest News | Opinion...
Lake County News
California Outdoors: Native quail, bait regulations and bears
Q: I live near a park that is frequented by quail, and I love watching them on my morning walks. What plants can I put in my own yard to encourage quail to visit my property?. A: Quail certainly are charismatic birds — we understand why you’d want to see them near your home.
California witness photographs hovering shiny object
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON) A California witness at Lancaster reported watching and photographing a shiny, round-shaped object hovering in the sky above at about 8:49 a.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
lookout.co
Fresh suds, solid pub fare at Gilman Brewing’s new Santa Cruz digs
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. Gilman Brewing opened on Soquel Avenue in...
kymkemp.com
Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Animal Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
lookout.co
‘Magic mushrooms’ would be decriminalized in California under new bill
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. The possession and personal use of certain psychedelic drugs such as “magic mushrooms” and ayahuasca would be decriminalized in California under a bill introduced Monday backed by mental health professionals and veterans groups.
Crop disease in Salinas Valley causing lettuce prices to rise in Bay Area
"You kind of have to wonder, is global warming playing a role in this?"
'So cold!': Bay Area homeowners stress about holiday chill, frozen pipes and heating bills
How cold has it been in the North Bay? Cold enough for ice to build up on car windshields. Plants were frosty on Sunday morning after temperatures dipped below freezing.
Indian tech workers in Silicon Valley protest immigration discrimination
SAN JOSE -- With thousands of Central America refugees converging on the U.S. southern border, the issue of immigration is heating up this week. It's a fight that usually centers on a fear of Americans losing their jobs. But there are some immigrants who were invited here specifically because their skills are needed and they say even they are being let down by the system.The thirty or so people who marched in San Jose Sunday were not immigrants demanding to enter this country. They've already been here -- some for decades. They were recruited from India to work in the...
ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: Could the Pacific Ocean be California’s savior?
California’s vast coastal waters could provide limitless amounts of clean water and power but only if the state’s leaders show more gumption and managerial competence. From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute.
San Jose just cleared its largest encampment, so what comes next for displaced homeless?
THE ENCAMPMENT NEAR Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
