She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Executive chef Nik Cole prepares for ‘The Take Over’ holiday giveback in Detroit
Nik Cole is an executive chef and storyteller who turned her passions into successful businesses. What started out as a small dinner party, turned into two booming entities: Fried Chicken & Caviar and The SpeakEasy Detroit Storyteller’s Edition. With the help of her co-owner and business partner Chi Walker, both businesses were born in 2018. Fast forward to present day, the dynamic duo plans to once again to bring their services and talents to 4th Annual ‘The Take Over’ holiday event, set to happen in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m..
Christmas wish comes true for Detroit mother recovering from near fatal accident
(CBS DETROIT) - She feared she would never walk again. "I was literally bed bound. I couldn't lift my head on my own. I had to learn how to balance again."But for Dejanae Guest, her recovery from a near fatal accident in July was not at the forefront of her mind, providing for her kids was."I was working two jobs. Everything was fine for us. Bills were paid up. Everything was good and in a blink of an eye, times were hard, back to no job, lights turned off a few times," Guest says.Guest says her recent string of bad luck...
Detroit restaurant The Peterboro is reopening soon
A smaller menu and new(ish) leadership are on deck
Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit
Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
MetroTimes
Polish Ambassador took over Detroit’s Tangent Gallery for the ultimate dance party [PHOTOS]
California DJ the Polish Ambassador dazzled the crowd at the Tangent Gallery on Wednesday night. The event was presented by Further Frequencies and included live art exhibitions as well as DJ sets from Wav.Runner, Spaceship Earth, One., Jesse Clayton, and Satta Don Dada.
MetroTimes
20 metro Detroit bars with immaculate holiday vibes
Bars and breweries across metro Detroit are breaking out the tinsel and holly for some festive fun. Whether you’re in the mood to have a drink or two underneath a mistletoe, try a Yuletide-themed cocktail, or check out some holiday events and activities — or maybe you’re just trying to get away from your family to have a drink in peace — these 20 drinking establishments have the vibes to get you in the holiday spirit.
Detroit News
Where to dine in on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit
The only religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Dec. 25 is a tough date when it comes to finding an open restaurant. Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you want to celebrate by sitting down and eating at local restaurant, here are some ideas for dining in on Santa's big day.
Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿
Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim DeGiulio: My husband and I are having a baby!
DETROIT – I am so excited to finally share that my husband Kevin and I are expecting a baby this spring!. I can’t believe I’m actually even writing this. I have dreamt about being a mom since I was a little girl. I’m so excited that the time is finally here.
Detroit News
The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement
In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
As snow falls on Sunday in Metro Detroit, a snow storm later in the week 'could really mess things up' for Christmas travelers
Sunday marks one week until Christmas, and with snow falling across Metro Detroit Sunday morning, many are wondering whether we’ll see a “White Christmas” in the area this year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan
We are still on track for a major winter storm later this week that will strongly impact holiday travel. I’ll discuss in detail below, but let me take you through the forecast for the week ahead in chronological order. Expect lots of clouds on this Monday, although some models...
HometownLife.com
Livonia store owner seeks home for 40-foot-long schefflera plant named Baby
Brenda Scott is hoping for a holiday miracle, and she’s confident her miracle is coming. Scott, who owns The Product Shop Souvenirs and Gift Shop in Livonia, needs to find a home for Baby, a beloved and pampered 40-foot-long schefflera tree that has flourished in its current home, her store.
wdet.org
Activists want the DIA to spend its $300 million on a ‘world class experience’
The Detroit Institute of Arts has collected nearly $300 million since 2012 from property taxpayers to provide services to Wayne, Oakland and Macomb County residents, and to keep the museum afloat. Outlier Media and Detroit Free Press reporter Miriam Marini says Detroit activists want to know how the money is...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Rotating menu, seafood options keep things fresh at Fillmore Bar and Grill
DEXTER, MI -- For Tyler Wiseley, keeping a restaurant menu fresh is about constantly reinventing. Wiseley is the chef at Fillmore Bar and Grill, a high-end restaurant in Dexter known for its seafood and pasta options. Wiseley joined the Fillmore family with brother Cody Wiseley earlier this year, bringing a fresh take to the kitchen.
Who stole Snoop Dogg? Detroit police looking for man who swiped 3-foot bobblehead from liquor store
Detroit police officials say someone stole a three-foot tall Snoop Dogg bobblehead from a liquor store on the city’s west side earlier this month.
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Kiwanis Club of Pontiac celebrates 100th anniversary
The Kiwanis Club of Pontiac celebrated its 100th anniversary of service to the Pontiac community with a fundraising dinner Dec. 7, at Oakland Schools Technical Center in Pontiac, according to a press release. The Kiwanis Club also participated in the Holiday Extravaganza Parade in Pontiac, Dec. 3. Through the years,...
Intense winter storm set to strike Metro Detroit just before Christmas — What to expect
The National Weather Service is warning of a “rapidly intensifying winter storm” will bring accumulating snowfall, strong wind gusts, and bitter cold to Southeast Michigan just ahead of the Christmas weekend.
CMU Graduation Ceremony Turns into Engagement Party
During Central Michigan University’s winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 17, David Shoemaker of Livonia proposed to Ryann Swann of Brighton … and she said yes!. The couple met in 2019 in the Towers residence hall, where David was working the front desk. They dated throughout college and both graduated this past May, David with a bachelor’s in entrepreneurship and Ryann with a bachelor’s in psychology and sociology.
Family reunited with dog that disappeared 6 months ago & found 60 miles away
A Michigan family has been reunited with their dog six months after it went missing. The pup went missing in Ingham County and was finally recovered in Livonia, 60 miles away.
