Detroit, MI

rolling out

Executive chef Nik Cole prepares for ‘The Take Over’ holiday giveback in Detroit

Nik Cole is an executive chef and storyteller who turned her passions into successful businesses. What started out as a small dinner party, turned into two booming entities: Fried Chicken & Caviar and The SpeakEasy Detroit Storyteller’s Edition. With the help of her co-owner and business partner Chi Walker, both businesses were born in 2018. Fast forward to present day, the dynamic duo plans to once again to bring their services and talents to 4th Annual ‘The Take Over’ holiday event, set to happen in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m..
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Christmas wish comes true for Detroit mother recovering from near fatal accident

(CBS DETROIT) - She feared she would never walk again. "I was literally bed bound. I couldn't lift my head on my own. I had to learn how to balance again."But for Dejanae Guest, her recovery from a near fatal accident in July was not at the forefront of her mind, providing for her kids was."I was working two jobs. Everything was fine for us. Bills were paid up. Everything was good and in a blink of an eye, times were hard, back to no job, lights turned off a few times," Guest says.Guest says her recent string of bad luck...
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Abandoned 35 Year Old Hotel In Detroit

Who isn't a fan of something that is abandoned? Whether it be an old funeral home, a house, or even an old mental asylum. Abandoned things are interesting to look into. This abandoned structure is no different. Abandoned Detroit Area Hotel. The hotel isn't ancient by any means, only a...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

20 metro Detroit bars with immaculate holiday vibes

Bars and breweries across metro Detroit are breaking out the tinsel and holly for some festive fun. Whether you’re in the mood to have a drink or two underneath a mistletoe, try a Yuletide-themed cocktail, or check out some holiday events and activities — or maybe you’re just trying to get away from your family to have a drink in peace — these 20 drinking establishments have the vibes to get you in the holiday spirit.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Where to dine in on Christmas Day in Metro Detroit

The only religious holiday that is also a federal holiday, Dec. 25 is a tough date when it comes to finding an open restaurant. Whether you don't celebrate Christmas or you want to celebrate by sitting down and eating at local restaurant, here are some ideas for dining in on Santa's big day.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿

Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kim DeGiulio: My husband and I are having a baby!

DETROIT – I am so excited to finally share that my husband Kevin and I are expecting a baby this spring!. I can’t believe I’m actually even writing this. I have dreamt about being a mom since I was a little girl. I’m so excited that the time is finally here.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

The tiny southwest Detroit taqueria that sparked a movement

In this season of giving thanks, Metro Detroit owes a huge debt to the tiny taqueria in southwest Detroit that sparked a movement: putting traditional tacos on a menu. Today, scores of restaurants, taco trucks, grocers, party stores, bars and even a few gas stations in Metro Detroit offer "street tacos": usually a soft, corn tortilla filled with meat and topped with onions and cilantro. Many say the first eatery to do so, at least in recent history, was Taqueria Lupita’s, which opened in 1994.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Kiwanis Club of Pontiac celebrates 100th anniversary

The Kiwanis Club of Pontiac celebrated its 100th anniversary of service to the Pontiac community with a fundraising dinner Dec. 7, at Oakland Schools Technical Center in Pontiac, according to a press release. The Kiwanis Club also participated in the Holiday Extravaganza Parade in Pontiac, Dec. 3. Through the years,...
PONTIAC, MI
9&10 News

CMU Graduation Ceremony Turns into Engagement Party

During Central Michigan University’s winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 17, David Shoemaker of Livonia proposed to Ryann Swann of Brighton … and she said yes!. The couple met in 2019 in the Towers residence hall, where David was working the front desk. They dated throughout college and both graduated this past May, David with a bachelor’s in entrepreneurship and Ryann with a bachelor’s in psychology and sociology.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

