Cougars meet Maize seeking first win in final 2022 matchup
As the December portion of their season winds to a close, the Salina South boys basketball team will look to pick up their first victory, and some positive momentum in one final 2022 matchup. On Tuesday night, the Cougars will play host to the 2-3 Maize Eagles, who much like...
Top-ranked Trojans take down Knights to lock up 6-0 start
If anyone plans to take down the top-ranked Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team, it will have to wait until next year. The Trojans steamrolled their way through the December portion of their schedule, eliminating three ranked teams including two preseason #1’s en route to a 6-0 record to carry into the new year.
Cowboys return home to challenge Chapman in final pre-Christmas test
With just one game remaining in the month of December, the Abilene and Chapman boys’ basketball teams will renew their rivalry, each looking for a big win to close out 2022. Abilene comes into this contest at 3-2, having spent the majority of their season ranked but needing to further climb that ladder after a bounce-back win over Concordia last Friday.
K-State QB recruit Avery Johnson honors Army veteran with TD in football All-Star game
After terrorizing Kansas defenses for the last four years, the Maize quarterback did the same against elite competition on Saturday.
Thompson lifts Oklahoma State over Wichita State 59-49
WICHITA (AP) — Bryce Thompson made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, and Oklahoma State beat Wichita State 59-49 on Saturday night. Thompson made a 3-pointer and Tyreek Smith made consecutive jumpers to give the Cowboys their largest lead, 50-36, midway through the second half. Thompson's 3 made it 53-42 with 6:30 to play before Melvion Flanagan hit a pull-up jumper and two free throws, and Jaykwon Walton added two more from the free-throw line to pull the Shockers within 53-48 with 1:37 left. The Cowboys iced it from there, shooting 6 of 6 from the line.
Why wasn’t Wichita State-Oklahoma State basketball game available on ESPN streaming?
Fans who weren’t in attendance for Saturday’s game were frustrated they missed the entire first half of action.
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Richard Peppers!
Congratulations to Richard Peppers of Augusta, the Week 15 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Richard, who scored 14 of 16 points, wins $100. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
agupdate.com
Veterinary dreams: Kansas teen wins National FFA veterinary science proficiency award
When Kansas high school senior Abby Porter heard her name called as the winner of the national FFA veterinary science proficiency award at the 95th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, this fall she was shocked. The senior at Beloit Junior-Senior High School in north central Kansas told Midwest Messenger,...
Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Andover woman seriously injured in crash
A woman from Andover was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon.
kfdi.com
Snow and colder temperatures expected for Wichita area
Some light rain fell in the Wichita area Monday morning but temperatures remained above freezing and there weren’t many problems for the morning drive. Another cold front will move through the area Monday night and high temperatures will be in the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A stronger cold front will move in Wednesday night and bring the chance of snow into Thursday with even colder temperatures. Highs will be in the single digits on Thursday and Friday.
Abilene man hospitalized after van rollover crash, fire
DICKINSON COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 11 p.m. Monday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Uplander van driven by Dakota L. Jones, 27, Abilene, was northbound on Kansas 15 one and one-half miles north of the Kansas 4 junction.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain and snow start the workweek, brutal cold to follow
Winds are light, but they have shifted out of the south. This will help temperatures jump back to our seasonal average today along with plentiful sunshine. Our next cold front arrives later tonight. Temperatures drop and light rainfall and snowfall will track across portions of the state into early Monday morning as a quick-moving system tracks northeast across the Central Plains. At first, we will see clouds arriving in southwest Kansas during this Sunday afternoon.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at The Sandbox at Derby
The new entertainment complex called The Sandbox is now open in Derby, KS. Their restaurant was the first part to open in the past week, so I swung by to grab a meal and get a sneak preview of the space. =================. 2412 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037. 316-400-5454.
Salina woman cited after two-vehicle wreck in southwest Salina
A local woman was slightly injured in a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in southwest Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Lisa Gormley, 62, of Salina, was driving southwest on Royal Drive in a 2004 Suzuki XL7 when she failed to yield the right-of-way at Derby Street and struck a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup driven by a 16-year-old Salina boy.
KWCH.com
One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
KWCH.com
Weather Alert Days ahead - prepare now
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm will be arriving in just a couple of days, bringing near blizzard conditions and very dangerous wind chills to the area. We’ve issued a Storm Team 12 Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday due to the extreme conditions that all of Kansas will experience later this week.
McPherson teen hospitalized in Salina after rollover crash
SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Impala driven by Chanz C. Rosales, 18, McPherson, was northbound on Interstate 135 two miles south of Salina. The car entered the center median,...
KWCH.com
McPherson teen seriously injured in crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash. KHP said just before 10 p.m., the teen was driving north on I-135 just south of Salina. KHP said for an unknown reason, they drove into the center median and rolled several times.
