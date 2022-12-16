ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Top-ranked Trojans take down Knights to lock up 6-0 start

If anyone plans to take down the top-ranked Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team, it will have to wait until next year. The Trojans steamrolled their way through the December portion of their schedule, eliminating three ranked teams including two preseason #1’s en route to a 6-0 record to carry into the new year.
SALINA, KS
Cowboys return home to challenge Chapman in final pre-Christmas test

With just one game remaining in the month of December, the Abilene and Chapman boys’ basketball teams will renew their rivalry, each looking for a big win to close out 2022. Abilene comes into this contest at 3-2, having spent the majority of their season ranked but needing to further climb that ladder after a bounce-back win over Concordia last Friday.
ABILENE, KS
Thompson lifts Oklahoma State over Wichita State 59-49

WICHITA (AP) — Bryce Thompson made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, and Oklahoma State beat Wichita State 59-49 on Saturday night. Thompson made a 3-pointer and Tyreek Smith made consecutive jumpers to give the Cowboys their largest lead, 50-36, midway through the second half. Thompson's 3 made it 53-42 with 6:30 to play before Melvion Flanagan hit a pull-up jumper and two free throws, and Jaykwon Walton added two more from the free-throw line to pull the Shockers within 53-48 with 1:37 left. The Cowboys iced it from there, shooting 6 of 6 from the line.
WICHITA, KS
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Richard Peppers!

Congratulations to Richard Peppers of Augusta, the Week 15 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Richard, who scored 14 of 16 points, wins $100. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
AUGUSTA, KS
Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

Snow and colder temperatures expected for Wichita area

Some light rain fell in the Wichita area Monday morning but temperatures remained above freezing and there weren’t many problems for the morning drive. Another cold front will move through the area Monday night and high temperatures will be in the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A stronger cold front will move in Wednesday night and bring the chance of snow into Thursday with even colder temperatures. Highs will be in the single digits on Thursday and Friday.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain and snow start the workweek, brutal cold to follow

Winds are light, but they have shifted out of the south. This will help temperatures jump back to our seasonal average today along with plentiful sunshine. Our next cold front arrives later tonight. Temperatures drop and light rainfall and snowfall will track across portions of the state into early Monday morning as a quick-moving system tracks northeast across the Central Plains. At first, we will see clouds arriving in southwest Kansas during this Sunday afternoon.
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at The Sandbox at Derby

The new entertainment complex called The Sandbox is now open in Derby, KS. Their restaurant was the first part to open in the past week, so I swung by to grab a meal and get a sneak preview of the space. =================. 2412 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037. 316-400-5454.
DERBY, KS
Salina woman cited after two-vehicle wreck in southwest Salina

A local woman was slightly injured in a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in southwest Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Lisa Gormley, 62, of Salina, was driving southwest on Royal Drive in a 2004 Suzuki XL7 when she failed to yield the right-of-way at Derby Street and struck a 1999 Ford Ranger pickup driven by a 16-year-old Salina boy.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Weather Alert Days ahead - prepare now

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm will be arriving in just a couple of days, bringing near blizzard conditions and very dangerous wind chills to the area. We’ve issued a Storm Team 12 Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday due to the extreme conditions that all of Kansas will experience later this week.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

McPherson teen seriously injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said an 18-year-old from McPherson was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash. KHP said just before 10 p.m., the teen was driving north on I-135 just south of Salina. KHP said for an unknown reason, they drove into the center median and rolled several times.
MCPHERSON, KS
