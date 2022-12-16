ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Reuters

Fed could hold rates at peak into 2024, Daly signals

Dec 16 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Friday said it's a "reasonable" to think that once the Fed policy rate gets to its peak, it will stay there for nearly a year, and added she's prepared to keep it there longer if needed.
Markets Insider

Investors should own cash and bonds instead of stocks in 2023 as earnings-growth and recession risks flare, Barclays says

"The risk/reward for equities vs. bonds/cash currently looks unexciting," with global economic growth prospects unlikely to rev up soon, Barclays said. While stocks deliver a yield, they face headwinds from further cuts in earnings projections, according to a note. A global economic downturn could accelerate with central banks voicing higher-for-longer...
The Verge

Amazon Robotics sued for $280 million by supplier left holding the bag(s)

On December 13th, Amazon’s robotics division was hit with a lawsuit seeking $280 million in damages from Gilimex Inc., a Vietnamese company responsible for manufacturing the steel and fabric storage containers that hold items as they’re moved around the company’s warehouses. The supplier says Amazon rushed it...
TechCrunch

Deal terms, fatality rates and the drawbacks of credit lines; a view from today’s most active VC firm

The outfit, which Grinda co-founded with entrepreneur Jose Marin, has certainly been busy. Though its debut fund was relatively small — it raised $50 million from a single limited partner in 2016 — Grinda says that FJ Labs is now backed by a wide array of investors and has invested in 900 companies around the world by writing them checks of between $250,000 and $500,000 for a stake of typically 1% to 3% in each.
TechCrunch

Deal-flow mavens aren’t sweating the venture slowdown

Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. As we get closer to the end of the year, I thought it would be a good time...
Amazon Maven

Sell AMZN? Why This Expert Thinks Amazon Is Still Overpriced

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report stock reached its peak throughout the pandemic and has fallen back to pre-pandemic levels. That should indicate the stock is cheap and that it will soon find its way back to the top, right? Well, not according to this analyst. Seeking Alpha contributor “Tradevestor”...
POLITICO

Scoop: Legal fight over ownership of Web3 heats up

A legal fight over the software infrastructure behind a large portion of crypto activity is heating up with a new Swiss court ruling. The fight pits billionaire Joe Lubin, considered a de facto co-founder of Ethereum, against a group of his former employees at ConsenSys AG, a firm that was central to the development of the second-oldest blockchain network.
CNBC

Southeast Asian venture capital firms expect to be pickier in 2023 than in 2022

Global venture dollars through third quarter 2022 are only $369 billion, compared with all of last year's $679.4 billion invested globally. Venture capital firms have been pulling back on deploying capital, with valuations plunging and economic headwinds slowing growth in 2022. "The companies that actually last this winter will prove...

