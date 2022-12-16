Read full article on original website
Fed could hold rates at peak into 2024, Daly signals
Dec 16 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Friday said it's a "reasonable" to think that once the Fed policy rate gets to its peak, it will stay there for nearly a year, and added she's prepared to keep it there longer if needed.
With a recession looming, layoffs are in full effect. Here are some of the safest and most at-risk jobs, according to economists.
While a truly recession-proof job is elusive, here are the industries which experts say are safer than others.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Are Losing Value
There have been over 23,000 sales of Donald Trump's digital trading cards since his announcement, according to the OpenSea marketplace.
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
Rising car repossessions trend warning sign for economy, report says
The number of car repossessions across the United States is on the rise and expected to continue into the new year. Some industry experts say it is a sign of the economy.
S&P 500 closes slightly higher after four-day sell off
Dec 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Tuesday after four sessions of declines, but investors fretted about weak holiday shopping and rising bond yields added pressure after the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) surprise tweak of its monetary policy.
Investors should own cash and bonds instead of stocks in 2023 as earnings-growth and recession risks flare, Barclays says
"The risk/reward for equities vs. bonds/cash currently looks unexciting," with global economic growth prospects unlikely to rev up soon, Barclays said. While stocks deliver a yield, they face headwinds from further cuts in earnings projections, according to a note. A global economic downturn could accelerate with central banks voicing higher-for-longer...
CNBC
The Fed increased interest rates again — here's why you should save more and pay off debt in response
The Federal Reserve recently announced the seventh consecutive increase to the federal funds rate and indicated its intent to continue raising interest rates going forward. The Fed has repeatedly raised rates this year in an effort to corral rampant inflation that has reached 40-year highs. However, there are signs inflation is starting to cool.
Amazon may have slowed its warehouse expansion, but it still added space equal to half of Walmart's distribution capacity this year
Amazon's warehouse growth still overshadows its largest competitors even after significantly slowing down new warehouse construction.
The Verge
Amazon Robotics sued for $280 million by supplier left holding the bag(s)
On December 13th, Amazon’s robotics division was hit with a lawsuit seeking $280 million in damages from Gilimex Inc., a Vietnamese company responsible for manufacturing the steel and fabric storage containers that hold items as they’re moved around the company’s warehouses. The supplier says Amazon rushed it...
Layoffs are on the rise, but nearly 50% of workers are still looking to quit in 2023
Companies across a range of industries are implementing hiring freezes and workforce reductions amid the uncertain economy. Many professionals are still considering quitting anyways.
Most Americans don’t think finances will improve in 2023 due to inflation: survey
Story at a glance Almost two-thirds of U.S. adults don’t think their finances will improve in the upcoming new year with most blaming inflation. A Bankrate survey of 3,656 people published Monday shows that 66 percent of people have a gloomy outlook on their finances. Out of those people, 36 percent expect their finances to…
Analysis-Nature deal gets finance, business thumbs up, yet hurdles remain
MONTREAL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A landmark deal to protect nature will put biodiversity on the to-do list for businesses and financial firms - creating some red tape but also new opportunities.
TechCrunch
Deal terms, fatality rates and the drawbacks of credit lines; a view from today’s most active VC firm
The outfit, which Grinda co-founded with entrepreneur Jose Marin, has certainly been busy. Though its debut fund was relatively small — it raised $50 million from a single limited partner in 2016 — Grinda says that FJ Labs is now backed by a wide array of investors and has invested in 900 companies around the world by writing them checks of between $250,000 and $500,000 for a stake of typically 1% to 3% in each.
TechCrunch
Deal-flow mavens aren’t sweating the venture slowdown
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. As we get closer to the end of the year, I thought it would be a good time...
Inflation, unemployment, the housing crisis and a possible recession: Two economists forecast what's ahead in 2023
When mud, fluids and gases erupt at the Earth’s surface, they hint at what’s happening underground, allowing scientists to build a more comprehensive 3D view of what’s going on inside our planet.
Sell AMZN? Why This Expert Thinks Amazon Is Still Overpriced
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report stock reached its peak throughout the pandemic and has fallen back to pre-pandemic levels. That should indicate the stock is cheap and that it will soon find its way back to the top, right? Well, not according to this analyst. Seeking Alpha contributor “Tradevestor”...
POLITICO
Scoop: Legal fight over ownership of Web3 heats up
A legal fight over the software infrastructure behind a large portion of crypto activity is heating up with a new Swiss court ruling. The fight pits billionaire Joe Lubin, considered a de facto co-founder of Ethereum, against a group of his former employees at ConsenSys AG, a firm that was central to the development of the second-oldest blockchain network.
Wall Street loses more ground, extending a losing streak
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as investors brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation.
CNBC
Southeast Asian venture capital firms expect to be pickier in 2023 than in 2022
Global venture dollars through third quarter 2022 are only $369 billion, compared with all of last year's $679.4 billion invested globally. Venture capital firms have been pulling back on deploying capital, with valuations plunging and economic headwinds slowing growth in 2022. "The companies that actually last this winter will prove...
