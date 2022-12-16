Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
County says no sign of drug manufacturing inside former Hwy 99 hotel
The sign is a shock and a warning. It hangs on the fence surrounding what used to be America’s Best Value Inn at 221st and Highway 99. This fall, Snohomish County bought this property and another motel in Everett, to remodel and reopen as bridge housing — a first step to help the chronically homeless. The county purchased the Edmonds property for $9 million in August and knew about its drug- and crime-related history. Last April, an Edmonds police officer shot and killed a man who advanced with a knife outside the hotel. In October, officers arrested a Mountlake Terrace man after a two-and-a half-hour standoff in the hotel. Police have responded to a number of drug calls on or near the property.
Beloved bar reopens, vegan market, new brewery and new food truck rolls into Whatcom
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as a new brewery opening, a new food truck and a local vegan holiday market.
whatcom-news.com
City of Bellingham sues property owner over encampment of unhoused people
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The City of Bellingham filed a civil suit in Whatcom County Superior Court on November 22nd against a property owner claiming he is maintaining a public nuisance due to an encampment of unhoused people. In the City’s complaint filed with the court, Erwin Rommel’s property in...
Energy efficiency benefits are now available to these Washington residents
The Community Energy Challenge has made changes to let more homeowners qualify for benefits.
KGMI
Winter weather impacting flights in Bellingham, Seattle
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Winter weather is impacting flights out of Bellingham International Airport. The Port of Bellingham is reporting a handful of delays and cancellations for both inbound and outbound flights. Flight tracking website Flightaware adds that at least 200 flights out of Sea-Tac have been delayed or cancelled...
‘A brief stop in heaven.’ Poll finds the best steak dinner in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best steak dinner is known for its “outstanding” and “spectacular” dishes.
KGMI
Blaine City Council selects new city manager
BLAINE, Wash. – In a meeting last week, the City Council of Blaine unanimously chose Michael Harmon to be the next city manager. The Northern Light reports Harmon will be making the move to Whatcom County from Wyoming where he has spent the last year as the chief operating officer for an electric utility provider.
KGMI
City of Bellingham files lawsuit over massive homeless encampment
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham is taking action in an effort to clear a massive homeless encampment. A civil lawsuit has been filed against Erwin Rommel, the owner of an undeveloped lot on Deemer Road where dozens of transient individuals have been living. Court documents state that...
KGMI
Treacherous roads, whiteout conditions across Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a winter storm warning in effect for Whatcom and Skagit counties until 7 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, December 20th. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation from this storm should be between 3 to 6 inches, but parts of our area could see up to 9 more inches before the snow stops.
This is what’s holding up Arroyo Bridge repairs in Bellingham
The bridge has been declared “unstable” for two years.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale Food Bank seeks return of awning
FERNDALE, Wash. — The Ferndale Food Bank is celebrating full shelves after a recent Ferndale Police and Firefighters food drive. But they are also dealing with the loss of a yet to be installed awning. The 18-foot awning had been recently delivered and was last seen in its packaging...
You might miss your morning coffee if this is your Starbucks
Workers are angered by the company’s closure of eight unionized shops in several U.S. cities, including Seattle.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County officials urge residents to review accuracy of broadband coverage in new federal maps
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers is urging residents and businesses to review the accuracy of their broadband coverage in the recently released Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) National Broadband Map. The federal government will use this map to distribute billions in funding to close broadband access gaps throughout the country. Potential inaccuracies in the map could mean the County loses access to significant funding to expand broadband access to under- and unserved households.
q13fox.com
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
myeverettnews.com
After 51 Years, Ken’s Camera To Close
Back in April of this year we ran a “Meet the Owner” story on Ken’s Camera in south Everett, Washington. The Everett store is operated by Eric Minnig and his sister Barbara Reed. (Brother Bryan Minnig runs the Mt. Vernon store). Word in this weekend that both...
KGMI
More assistance coming for Whatcom County flood victims
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Assistance from the state is coming to low-income, disabled and elderly Whatcom County residents still affected by last year’s flood. The newly created Washington State Individual Assistance Grant Program is providing over $2 million for housing assistance and home repairs. The Whatcom County Individual...
KGMI
Whatcom County Library System
All Whatcom County Library System branches and the administrative office on Northwest Drive will be closed today, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, due to snow and driving conditions. Online services (wcls.org) are available, and library staff will be answering phones during the building closures. Find branch phone numbers at wcsl.org/about-wcls. Last updated: December 20, 2022 at 7:50 am.
itinyhouses.com
30′ Tiny Cabin Is Fully Furnished, Ready To Move Into
Spacious, well-built and furnished to perfection, this 30’ tiny cabin can be an excellent tiny space to move into full time or rent out as an Airbnb. If that’s something you were looking for, and you don’t have a tiny budget to stick to, you’ve got to give this a look.
Final Four Fiesta: Vote now to decide your favorite taco restaurant in Whatcom County
These four taco eateries are the last standing out of a field of 32. Vote now on who you want to see in the championship round; voting ends on Dec. 23 at noon.
State crews preparing for lowland snow in western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Snow is expected in areas such as Mount Vernon not only on Sunday, but through the first half of the week for a few Northwest Washington counties. With many people planning to travel for Christmas, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging safety. Downtown...
Comments / 2