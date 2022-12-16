ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Vols standout expected to land head coaching job

It appears that Tennessee Vols legend Jason Witten is coming to Nashville. 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Dougherty tweeted on Monday evening that Witten is expected to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach at Lipscomb Academy. The Tennessean also reported that Witten was on Lipscomb’s campus on Monday morning....
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols gets much needed good news to start the week

The Tennessee Vols got some much-needed good news to start the week. Offensive lineman Andrej Karic announced on Monday that he’s transferring from Texas to Tennessee. Karic is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Longhorns during the 2020 recruiting cycle. He served as the backup right tackle at Texas last season.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Why Mike Vrabel should reconsider his plan for Ryan Tannehill

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is as tough as they come, and Sunday’s game in Los Angeles was just another example of that. After being brought to the ground on the first series of the game by Khalil Mack, Tannehill was carted off the field with what appeared to be an aggravation of the ankle injury that has bothered him all season. As soon as the cart came out and Tannehill’s shoe came off, Titans fans began to fear the worst.
NASHVILLE, TN

