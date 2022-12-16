Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is as tough as they come, and Sunday’s game in Los Angeles was just another example of that. After being brought to the ground on the first series of the game by Khalil Mack, Tannehill was carted off the field with what appeared to be an aggravation of the ankle injury that has bothered him all season. As soon as the cart came out and Tannehill’s shoe came off, Titans fans began to fear the worst.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO