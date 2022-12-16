ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

What Raymond Pulido’s de-commitment means for Alabama

Raymond Pulido backed off his pledge to Alabama Monday to pursue an opportunity out West, per his father, and his decision has opened the door for Alabama football to add another prospect. Pulido was a massive addition to Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class at 6-foot-7, and he has the potential to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama running back wants to end 2022 right with first victory in bowl game

The University of Alabama football program has had blessings in the form of transfer players. Richard Mullaney, Gehrig Dieter, Jacob Coker, Landon Dickerson, and Jameson Williams proved to be impactful players who assisted the Crimson Tide to conference championships or national championships. Jahmyr Gibbs, a transfer running back from Georgia...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football is poised to flip 5-star Kadyn Proctor from Iowa

Kadyn Proctor has been a long-time verbal commitment of Iowa but it looks like Alabama football is going to steal him at the last minute. Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor has been committed to the in-state Iowa Hawkeyes since last June. But as Early National Signing Day approaches, Alabama football looks like it’s ready to flip the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 2023 5-star RB commit hints at NSD being fun for Crimson Tide fans

National Signing Day is Wednesday, and Alabama fans are ready for the action. The Crimson Tide looks to bring in the No. 1 class for Nick Saban in 2023. Alabama has 22 verbal commitments, including five 5-stars. Coach Saban will have an electric backfield with Justice Haynes and Richard Young, and one of them has Tide fans very excited to see how the class finishes. Haynes, a native of Buford, Ga., told Alabama fans on Twitter to ‘get ready’ for a fun signing day. The Tide has an opportunity to possibly flip five-star offensive tackle prospect Kayden Proctor away from Iowa. Alabama has met needs on its offensive line, defensive secondary, wide receiver, linebacker, and other areas. Six players are currently on campus, helping the Tide prep for the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban discusses why he respects Alabama players that did not hit the portal

Alabama had several scholarship athletes enter the NCAA transfer portal between November and December. Many names — including Traeshon Holden, Khyree Jackson, Javion Cohen, Tanner Bowles, Christian Leary, JoJo Earle, and Aaron Anderson — have found a new home. The Crimson Tide is preparing to face Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. After having its first practice last week, Coach Nick Saban discussed why he respects the players that chose to remain in Tuscaloosa — regardless of the transfer portal culture.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson transfers to Pac-12 school

Former Alabama cornerback, Khyree Jackson announced he will transfer to Oregon Sunday. Jackson came to Alabama in 2021 as a JUCO product of East Mississippi Community College. He was considered one of the nation’s top JUCO prospects. The Maryland native played in nine games for Alabama this season, starting in one.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama falls in AP poll after loss to Gonzaga

Alabama men’s basketball fell five spots in Monday’s Associated Press poll to No. 9 this week. The Tide, which reached its highest ranking in 16 years last week when it was ranked No. 4, lost Saturday to then-No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, 100-90. The Bulldogs rose to No. 11 in this Monday’s poll.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama freshman wide receiver signs NIL deal with Reebok

An Alabama freshman wide receiver inked a nice NIL partnership. Isaiah Bond, a former four-star in the 2022 recruiting class, has an opportunity to have an impact for the Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl and next season. As a native Georgian, he signed a NIL deal with Reebok of Foot Locker that became official last week. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder made a few big plays in his first year with the Tide, catching 16 passes for 214 receiving yards in 12 games. Bond averaged 13.38 yards per reception. It is going to be entertaining to see him against Kansas State.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama OL gives back to his community with youth Christmas Toy Drive

He will be an All-American offensive lineman before his collegiate career ends for the Crimson Tide, but Tyler Booker is an even better person. Booker, a former five-star in the 2022 recruiting class, concludes his freshman season by giving back to his community in New Haven, Conn. He partnered with the Firebirds Society of New Haven and Goodwill Industries International to provide coats and toys to families in need this Christmas season. Booker held the toy drive dropoff on Friday, Dec, 9, and he accomplished his goal.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sports Column: Friday night lights have been turned off

Football season officially ended in the Shelby County area when the Thompson Warriors returned home with their latest 7A Football State Championship trophy. As bitter-sweet as it might be, my favorite time of year has now fallen upon us, basketball season is here. There is something so special about basketball...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Basketball roundup: Hoover girls win battle of No. 1 teams; Bob Jones routs Gadsden City

Hoover whipped River Ridge, Ga., 66-52 on Saturday in the Big Orange Classic at Hoover in a battle of undefeated top-ranked girls basketball teams. The Knights from Woodstock, Ga., came into the game 10-0 and ranked as the No. 1 team in Georgia by MaxPreps.com, while Hoover (15-0) is the top team in both MaxPreps and the first Alabama Sports Writers Association poll of the 2022-23 season.
HOOVER, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Aliceville Holds Off Hale County Late Rally

Last Friday night, the Aliceville Yellow Jackets defeated the Hale County Wildcats 50-49. Seniors Jatavis Colvin had 22 points and Ty'Jarian Williams had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets. Junior AJ Edwards led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points. The entire night, this game was...
ALICEVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham nears all-time record for homicides

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There were two homicides in Birmingham on Sunday alone, leaving the city just three homicides away from breaking the all-time record. Birmingham police say a man died Sunday morning after being shot in the 400 block of 4th Street in the Titusville Community. This marked the city's 137 homicide of the year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

