Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Related
tdalabamamag.com
What Raymond Pulido’s de-commitment means for Alabama
Raymond Pulido backed off his pledge to Alabama Monday to pursue an opportunity out West, per his father, and his decision has opened the door for Alabama football to add another prospect. Pulido was a massive addition to Alabama’s 2023 recruiting class at 6-foot-7, and he has the potential to...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama running back wants to end 2022 right with first victory in bowl game
The University of Alabama football program has had blessings in the form of transfer players. Richard Mullaney, Gehrig Dieter, Jacob Coker, Landon Dickerson, and Jameson Williams proved to be impactful players who assisted the Crimson Tide to conference championships or national championships. Jahmyr Gibbs, a transfer running back from Georgia...
Alabama Football is poised to flip 5-star Kadyn Proctor from Iowa
Kadyn Proctor has been a long-time verbal commitment of Iowa but it looks like Alabama football is going to steal him at the last minute. Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor has been committed to the in-state Iowa Hawkeyes since last June. But as Early National Signing Day approaches, Alabama football looks like it’s ready to flip the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.
Alabama Could Win Big During Signing Day Chaos
High school recruits can officially sign letters of intent starting Wednesday, and while more madness may take place, the Crimson Tide is primed for a big splash.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama 5-star OL Tommy Brockermeyer announces his transfer destination
Former Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has decided where his football journey will take place next. Brockermeyer announced on social media that he has committed to play for TCU this upcoming season. He originally entered the transfer portal back on Dec. 5. After playing high school football at Fort Worth...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 2023 5-star RB commit hints at NSD being fun for Crimson Tide fans
National Signing Day is Wednesday, and Alabama fans are ready for the action. The Crimson Tide looks to bring in the No. 1 class for Nick Saban in 2023. Alabama has 22 verbal commitments, including five 5-stars. Coach Saban will have an electric backfield with Justice Haynes and Richard Young, and one of them has Tide fans very excited to see how the class finishes. Haynes, a native of Buford, Ga., told Alabama fans on Twitter to ‘get ready’ for a fun signing day. The Tide has an opportunity to possibly flip five-star offensive tackle prospect Kayden Proctor away from Iowa. Alabama has met needs on its offensive line, defensive secondary, wide receiver, linebacker, and other areas. Six players are currently on campus, helping the Tide prep for the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama RB highlights young Crimson Tide players to watch in Allstate Sugar Bowl
Alabama football had national championship expectations this season, especially having Bryce Young, Will Anderson, an exciting 2022 recruiting class, and getting several names from the NCAA transfer portal. The dream did not happen, but the team has an opportunity to finish with 11 wins in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. No...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban discusses why he respects Alabama players that did not hit the portal
Alabama had several scholarship athletes enter the NCAA transfer portal between November and December. Many names — including Traeshon Holden, Khyree Jackson, Javion Cohen, Tanner Bowles, Christian Leary, JoJo Earle, and Aaron Anderson — have found a new home. The Crimson Tide is preparing to face Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) on New Year’s Eve at 11:00 a.m. CT. After having its first practice last week, Coach Nick Saban discussed why he respects the players that chose to remain in Tuscaloosa — regardless of the transfer portal culture.
Mo Williams returns to Alabama to lead Jackson State vs. alma mater
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A familiar face will be on the opposing bench on Tuesday night when the Alabama men’s basketball team hosts Jackson State for a 6 p.m. tip at Coleman Coliseum. Former Crimson Tide guard Mo Williams, a native of Jackson, Miss., is in his first season...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football’s targets’ signing times for National Signing Day
There are multiple top Alabama targets, who will sign with the school of their choice Wednesday on National Signing Day. Here is when the Crimson Tide’s top targets plan to announce a decision and sign:. All Times are Central. 5-Star OL Kadyn Proctor – 8:45 a.m. 5-Star James...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama OL commit Olaus Alinen warns Alabama fans to get ready for big signing day
Alabama football’s offensive line commit, Olaus Alinen told Crimson Tide fans to get ready for a big National Signing Day Monday via Twitter. Alinen is a native of Finland, who committed to Alabama during the Summer. He let Tide fans know signing day was going to be a fun one.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to WR Aaron Anderson transferring to SEC West rival
It was a busy day over the weekend for Alabama players in the transfer portal as several athletes found new homes. One of which was wide receiver Aaron Anderson who committed to LSU after joining Alabama in the class of 2021 this past season. Following the news of Anderson moving...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson transfers to Pac-12 school
Former Alabama cornerback, Khyree Jackson announced he will transfer to Oregon Sunday. Jackson came to Alabama in 2021 as a JUCO product of East Mississippi Community College. He was considered one of the nation’s top JUCO prospects. The Maryland native played in nine games for Alabama this season, starting in one.
Alabama falls in AP poll after loss to Gonzaga
Alabama men’s basketball fell five spots in Monday’s Associated Press poll to No. 9 this week. The Tide, which reached its highest ranking in 16 years last week when it was ranked No. 4, lost Saturday to then-No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham, 100-90. The Bulldogs rose to No. 11 in this Monday’s poll.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama freshman wide receiver signs NIL deal with Reebok
An Alabama freshman wide receiver inked a nice NIL partnership. Isaiah Bond, a former four-star in the 2022 recruiting class, has an opportunity to have an impact for the Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl and next season. As a native Georgian, he signed a NIL deal with Reebok of Foot Locker that became official last week. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder made a few big plays in his first year with the Tide, catching 16 passes for 214 receiving yards in 12 games. Bond averaged 13.38 yards per reception. It is going to be entertaining to see him against Kansas State.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama OL gives back to his community with youth Christmas Toy Drive
He will be an All-American offensive lineman before his collegiate career ends for the Crimson Tide, but Tyler Booker is an even better person. Booker, a former five-star in the 2022 recruiting class, concludes his freshman season by giving back to his community in New Haven, Conn. He partnered with the Firebirds Society of New Haven and Goodwill Industries International to provide coats and toys to families in need this Christmas season. Booker held the toy drive dropoff on Friday, Dec, 9, and he accomplished his goal.
Shelby Reporter
Sports Column: Friday night lights have been turned off
Football season officially ended in the Shelby County area when the Thompson Warriors returned home with their latest 7A Football State Championship trophy. As bitter-sweet as it might be, my favorite time of year has now fallen upon us, basketball season is here. There is something so special about basketball...
Basketball roundup: Hoover girls win battle of No. 1 teams; Bob Jones routs Gadsden City
Hoover whipped River Ridge, Ga., 66-52 on Saturday in the Big Orange Classic at Hoover in a battle of undefeated top-ranked girls basketball teams. The Knights from Woodstock, Ga., came into the game 10-0 and ranked as the No. 1 team in Georgia by MaxPreps.com, while Hoover (15-0) is the top team in both MaxPreps and the first Alabama Sports Writers Association poll of the 2022-23 season.
Aliceville Holds Off Hale County Late Rally
Last Friday night, the Aliceville Yellow Jackets defeated the Hale County Wildcats 50-49. Seniors Jatavis Colvin had 22 points and Ty'Jarian Williams had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets. Junior AJ Edwards led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points. The entire night, this game was...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham nears all-time record for homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There were two homicides in Birmingham on Sunday alone, leaving the city just three homicides away from breaking the all-time record. Birmingham police say a man died Sunday morning after being shot in the 400 block of 4th Street in the Titusville Community. This marked the city's 137 homicide of the year.
Comments / 0