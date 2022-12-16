ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

WATCH: Florida men thrown from tumbling tanker truck carrying cooking oil

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A8FeF_0jkv0UMe00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.

A crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol indicates that the tanker, which was being driven by a 22-year-old Fort Lauderdale man, was traveling through Lee County around 10 a.m. when the driver lost control.

A nearby security camera captured footage of the ensuing crash.

Motorcyclist captured video of fiery, multi-car crash that almost killed him

In the video, the speeding truck can be seen spinning 180 degrees as it tumbles onto its driver’s side. The two men are simultaneously ejected from the truck’s front windshield into a wave of spilled cooking oil.

Both men suffered only minor injuries, officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

It was not immediately clear how or why the driver lost control. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

