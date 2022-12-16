Read full article on original website
Virginia farmer is one of four suing federal government over aid they never received
"From slavery, to sharecroppers, to surviving the horrific laws of Jim Crow, there have always been Black farmers in this country," he said. "Today, we're facing extinction."
Feds wanted N.C. man jailed for 5 years for Jan. 6 crimes. The judge had a different idea.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sent Matthew Wood back to North Carolina to serve a year of home confinement, not the 57-month prison sentence recommended by federal prosecutors.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Federal judge allows state to commence with execution of Mississippi death row inmate
A federal judge has rejected a Mississippi death row inmate’s request to block the state from carrying out his execution while the courts decide a constitutional challenge to the drugs the state plans to use to put the inmate to death. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate wrote in his...
Inside California’s new law allowing more people to seal old criminal records
An old criminal record can derail a person’s economic prospects for years. People who have served prison time often have a hard time finding jobs and qualifying for loans, while also facing higher rates of poverty. But in California, Senate Bill 731, recently signed into law, will expand the...
Manager told 13-year-old she’d get killed if she refused to work at business, feds say
Many migrants, including the girl, were forced to work at the Virginia laundry facility, prosecutors say.
Federal court denies 19-year-old's request to witness her father's execution by the state of Missouri
A federal court has denied a 19-year-old's request to let her witness her father's execution on Tuesday, when the state of Missouri is scheduled to put him to death for the 2005 murder of police sergeant William McEntee.
N.J. businessman sentenced to 5 years for selling unregistered pesticide as COVID-19 disinfectant
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to five years' imprisonment for selling millions of dollars' worth of unregistered pesticide products that he falsely claimed was a disinfectant against COVID-19.
Drug lord 'La Barbie' is not currently in federal custody, Bureau of Prisons says
Mexican-American drug trafficker Edgar Valdez Villareal, alias "La Barbie," is "not currently in federal custody" in the United States, the Federal Bureau of Prisons told CNN.
Taliban free two Americans in 'goodwill gesture': US
The Taliban have freed two Americans in detention in Afghanistan, the State Department said Tuesday, on the same day that the militant regime faced condemnation for banning women at universities. The release came on the same day that the Taliban banned women from universities, drawing strong condemnation from the United States, which warned it would impose costs on the Islamist militants.
Trump taxes: House panel mulls releasing long-sought returns
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to vote on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump's tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield. Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., has kept a close hold on the actions...
Prisons increasingly offer incarcerated people photo copies of letters instead of the real thing
Prison systems in at least 14 states take all incoming mail and scan it before giving incarcerated recipients photocopies — of letters, cards, drawings from their children, and any other personal mail sent from friends and loved ones — and destroying the originals, according to a report from Prison Policy Initiative (PPI).
Musk says US has been harmed by having Warren as senator
Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday that the United States has “definitely” been harmed by having Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) serve in the Senate.
New Mexico seeks tougher provisions for US nuclear dump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State officials on Tuesday released a draft permit that includes tougher provisions for the U.S. government to meet if it wants to continue dumping radioactive waste from decades of nuclear research and bomb-making in the New Mexico desert. The public will have the next 60...
Ethics board dismisses Noem plane case, says law is unclear
South Dakota's ethics board has dismissed a complaint against Gov_ Kristi Noem for using state government aircraft to attend events hosted by political organizations because state law does not define what is meant by "state business."
New report bolsters case to make federal court records system free
A pending Senate bill that would make the federal judiciary's online court records system free would not add to the federal deficit, according to a Democratic senator who obtained a new estimate from the Congressional Budget Office. The Open Court Act, which would make the pay-per-document federal court database system...
Republican Looks to Lessen Prison Time for Drug Users Who Get Sterilized
"If you want to lessen your prison sentence, if you're a man, you can get a vasectomy so you can't produce anymore," state Senator Randy Smith said.
