Taliban free two Americans in 'goodwill gesture': US

The Taliban have freed two Americans in detention in Afghanistan, the State Department said Tuesday, on the same day that the militant regime faced condemnation for banning women at universities. The release came on the same day that the Taliban banned women from universities, drawing strong condemnation from the United States, which warned it would impose costs on the Islamist militants. 
Trump taxes: House panel mulls releasing long-sought returns

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to vote on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump's tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield. Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., has kept a close hold on the actions...
New report bolsters case to make federal court records system free

A pending Senate bill that would make the federal judiciary's online court records system free would not add to the federal deficit, according to a Democratic senator who obtained a new estimate from the Congressional Budget Office. The Open Court Act, which would make the pay-per-document federal court database system...

