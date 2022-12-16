Sand cats get new exhibit at North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It can be tough to see some of the animals at the North Carolina Zoo.

Especially the ones that enjoy a long, afternoon nap! But it’s getting easier, but two of the most popular animals at the zoo are getting a new home.

The new exhibit will give guests the chance to get a close-up look throughout the day.

In this week’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith takes a tour of the sand cats’ new habitat!

