Asheboro, NC

Sand cats get new exhibit at North Carolina Zoo

By Shannon Smith
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It can be tough to see some of the animals at the North Carolina Zoo.

Especially the ones that enjoy a long, afternoon nap! But it’s getting easier, but two of the most popular animals at the zoo are getting a new home.

The new exhibit will give guests the chance to get a close-up look throughout the day.

In this week’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith takes a tour of the sand cats’ new habitat!

High Point, NC
