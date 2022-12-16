Read full article on original website
The Wild Story Of Kris Kristofferson & Toby Keith’s Fight At Willie Nelson’s 70th Birthday… That Maybe Never Happened
There is no shortage of great stories in country music. And no, I’m not talking about the songwriting, but it makes sense that a genre built on great storytelling would have a knack for creating some of its own wild stories. From Willie Nelson’s gunfight with his son-in-law, David...
Garth Brooks Bawled When James Taylor Sang “The River” For Him At The Kennedy Center Honors
I do love a full circle moment. But, I don’t think anyone likes it more than Garth Brooks. Back in 2016, Garth got emotional when he paid tribute to Kennedy Center Honors nominee James Taylor, and then last year at the end of 2021, we circled all the way back around.
Dolly Parton Reveals 3 Rock Legends Who Made Her Starstruck: ‘It’s Just Such a Thrill’
While Dolly Parton is a country music legend, she still was starstruck when speaking with three rock legends for her upcoming album
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Bryan Adams Wrote for Other Artists
Early on, Bryan Adams swayed between dance and hard rock. At 16, Adams started playing in the glam rock band Sweeney Todd before dipping his hands into songwriting, penning tracks for Canadian bands like Prism and Bachman–Turner Overdrive (B.T.O.) and American singer Ian Lloyd. Around the same time, Adams released his disco hit “Let Me Take You Dancing” in 1978 before his self-titled debut album in 1980. Along with his longtime collaborator and co-writer Jim Vallance (formerly of Prism), Adams later connected with KISS and co-wrote two songs on the band’s iconic 1982 album Creatures of the Night, pushing him even deeper into rock.
Ringo Starr Had an ‘Incredibly Intimate’ Relationship With Another Rock Star Who Wanted to Take His Place in The Beatles
Ringo Starr had an intimate relationship with a drummer who wanted to take his job.
Who Were Kirstie Alley’s Husbands? How Many Kids Did She Have?
Kirstie Alley was married multiple times in her lifetime, and she had kids with her second husband. Here's more information.
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity
On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Wants to ‘Smack’ Elvis Presley For Not Giving Black Musicians Credit
When he was a child, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler preferred Chubby Checker's "The Twist" to Elvis Presley's songs "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Hound Dog."
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
‘Newhart’: What Happened to Larry, Darryl, and Darryl From the ’80s Sitcom?
Many 'Newhart' cast members who are still alive have remained friends. That includes the actors who played the quirky brothers Larry, Darryl, and Darryl.
Stevie Nicks Said Every 1 of Her Ex-Boyfriends Couldn’t ‘Deal With the Jealousy’
Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has been in relationships with many famous musicians, but she said the same thing always bothered her ex-boyfriends: jealousy.
Mick Fleetwood’s Ex-Wife Reveals That Stevie Nicks Apologized for Their Torrid Affair
Jenny Boyd, who was married to Mick Fleetwood, revealed that Stevie Nicks apologized to her for having an affair with the Fleetwood Mac drummer.
Milburn Stone Admitted the First Thing He Bought With His ‘Gunsmoke’ Money
Actor Milburn Stone once said how he decided to spend the money he earned from his success on the hit television show 'Gunsmoke.'
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Why Taylor Swift Wrote the Song ‘Mean’ About Her Performance With Stevie Nicks
Taylor Swift wrote the song “Mean” after her performance with Stevie Nicks at the 2010 Grammy Awards.
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
How Ryan Reynolds Reacted to Shania Twain Calling Him out in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ Performance
Shania Twain took the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards to perform a medley of her greatest hits. When she performed 'That Don't Impress Me Much,' she called out Ryan Reynolds by name.
Kirstie Alley Once Revealed That Kelly Preston Confronted Her for Flirting With John Travolta
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley worked together on Look Who's Talking. The on-screen lovers' chemistry translated into an off-screen flirtation. John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, put a stop to it.
Paul McCartney’s Girlfriend Said the Way He Behaved Around Fans Was ‘Selfish’ and ‘Insecure’
Paul McCartney's girlfriend didn't like the way he treated her around fans. She said that he could be selfish, which was his worst quality.
