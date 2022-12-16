ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No, Gunna Will Not be Testifying Against YSL

By Andre Gee
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
A source with knowledge of the case tells Rolling Stone that rapper Gunna , born Sergio Kitchens, will not be called to testify against any defendants in the indictment against Atlanta-based YSL. Kitchens was released from Fulton County jail Wednesday on an Alford plea agreement and was sentenced to five years, with four suspended and the initial year commuted to time served.

“It’s understood that the state is not going to call him as a witness,” the source, who wished to remain anonymous due to the ongoing nature of the YSL case, explains. “That’s why the plea agreement is written exactly the way it is because the whole idea was: the state wasn’t going to call him, and they didn’t want the defense to call him either. If you look at what was said in court, that stops the defense from calling him, but also indicates that he’s never going to testify for the state.” The source contends that the aim of the plea is “to neutralize him and keep him out of the game.“

The statement Kitchens shared following his release clarified that he has not “made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.” And the source backs Gunna ’s assertion that he won’t be testifying on behalf of Fulton County prosecutors or other defendants in the case, noting that the plea agreement allows him to invoke the fifth amendment if that understanding was somehow broken.

On Wednesday, court footage of Gunna’s Alford Plea hearing was leaked on Twitter. Gunna affirmed that he “had personal knowledge of members of YSL committing crimes in furtherance of a gang” and agreed that “YSL as a gang must end.” He also admitted being present with Young Thug during a 2017 traffic stop where cops found drugs and a handgun in the car. His statement sparked outrage from onlookers who speculated that Gunna was cooperating against YSL defendants or that those statements would negatively impact other defendants in the YSL indictment, including Thug, real name Jeffery Williams.

As part of his Alford plea, Kitchens’ statements apply solely to his case and cannot be used in subsequent cases. On Wednesday, Kitchens’ lawyer Steven Sadow posted to Instagram that “Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail. He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement in court cannot be used against any other defendant.” Other legal professionals who spoke with Rolling Stone echoed this point.

“It’s not a co-conspirator statement, it’s a statement against his own interest only related to his case,” says Massachusetts-based attorney Brad Bailey. “[His statement] cannot be used to establish the existence of a gang or a criminal enterprise.” Lawyer Bruce Rivers, known for his Criminal Lawyer Reacts YouTube channel, notes that if the prosecution tried to introduce Gunna’s plea statement without his testimony, the decision “would be a violation of Crawford v Washington,” which regulates the use of out-of-court statements. “When you have a statement intended for interrogation by law enforcement, it’s generally not admissible if the witness isn’t there to testify.” Essentially, with the state agreeing that they don’t intend to call Gunna to court, they’re conceding that they won’t introduce his plea statement as evidence.

LA-based attorney Neama Rahmani says that Gunna’s comments in the plea hearing amount to the “barebones admission” needed to “satisfy the elements of the crime.”

“It’s not just a conspiracy, it’s a RICO conspiracy,” he says. “The corrupt organization is the CO of RICO, so Gunna’s gotta admit that some organization exists [to get the Alford plea]. If there’s no criminal enterprise or organization, there is no RICO conspiracy. It’s really basic stuff that has to be admitted. Otherwise, the judge will say, ‘you haven’t satisfied the elements of the crime, prosecutor.”

Alford pleas are legally permissible in all U.S. federal and state courts, besides the state courts of Indiana, Michigan, and New Jersey, as well as courts of the United States Armed Forces. But Bailey says that certain states are more “solicitous” about offering them because there’s a propensity for defendants to sign Alford pleas and then file an appeal that contradicts their plea.

Gunna’s release punctuates a rocky year for the rapper, which started with his album DS4EVER topping the Billboard 200, and ended with him evading a potentially lengthy prison stint. Gunna’s lawyers filed multiple bail motions after his arrest, contending that the state’s August re-indictment removed him from implication in violent crimes. When the charges were first revealed, activists decried the implementation of lyrics and music videos into the indictment, as well as circumstantial evidence such as YSL chains, shirts, and tattoos.

Jury selection for the trial will begin on January 5th, and the trial for the other YSL defendants, including Young Thug, begins on January 9th.

Comments / 6

Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Man Who Wanted Him Dead on Jan. 6 Shouldn’t Be Charged

Former Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News on Monday that the Department of Justice should “not bring charges against the former president,” for the events of January 6th. “I think the president’s actions and words on Jan. 6 were reckless,” Pence said. “But I don’t know that it is criminal to take bad advice from lawyers and so I hope the Justice Department is careful.” The House Jan. 6 committee is expected to vote Monday on whether to ask the Justice Department to criminally charge Trump for his role in the riot.. The committee is reportedly considering charges of...
Rolling Stone

Gunna Released From Jail After Taking Plea in YSL Gang Case

Gunna will be released from prison after pleading guilty to the RICO Act violation charge against him in the sweeping YSL gang case.  The rapper — real name Sergio Kitchens — explained his plea in a statement issued via his lawyers. In it, Kitchens said he was taking an “Alford plea,” otherwise known as a “best-interest plea,” where the accused maintains their innocence while accepting a plea and the repercussions of a guilty verdict.  As WSB-TV in Atlanta reports, Kitchens was sentenced to five years prison, with one-year commuted to time served. The remaining four years were suspended, though will be...
ATLANTA, GA
Rolling Stone

Retiring GOP Senator Knocks Trump’s ‘Unbelievably Terrible’ Campaign Rollout, Says Influence Waning

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), whose twelve-year stint in Congress will end next month, said Sunday that former President Donald Trump hasn’t maintained his iron grip on the Republican Party due in part to Republicans’ underperformance in the midterms and the manner in which Trump launched his re-election bid. Appearing on CNN State of the Union, Toomey elaborated on his closing piece of advice to his GOP colleagues, having said Thursday on the Senate floor that his party “can’t be about or beholden to any one man.” Host Jake Tapper asked the retiring Senator if he believed Republicans “are increasingly receptive to that message,”...
GEORGIA STATE
Complex

Young Thug Makes Court Appearance Following Gunna’s Release on Alford Plea

Young Thug appeared in court on Thursday ahead of the expected start next month of a trial centered on the widely criticized YSL RICO case. While multiple livestreams for the hearing in question had surfaced, both appeared to have been riddled with audio problems and other issues, with regional outlet 11Alive noting in the description of one such video that there had been “a technical issue inside the courtroom.”
Complex

Gunna’s Attorney Addresses Snitching Claims Following Rapper’s Jail Release

A day after the rapper was released from Fulton County Jail, attorney Steve Sadow took to Instagram to address the snitching allegations against his client. “Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail,” Sadow wrote. “He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies.”
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Freddie Gibbs Clowns Gunna Following Plea Deal In YSL RICO Case

Freddie Gibbs hasn’t wasted any time in clowning Gunna after his release from jail following a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Gibbs took aim at Gunna in a series of tweets on Thursday (December 15) calling out Hip Hop for moving the goal posts and holding rappers to different standards when it comes to snitching.
INDIANA STATE
Oxygen

Man Accused Of Rapper TakeOff's Shooting Death Says He's Innocent

Patrick Xavier Clark is charged with opening fire at a Houston bowling alley, killing the rapper TakeOff. But Clark's attorney says her client is "being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of.”. The man accused of a Halloween party shooting that left Migos rapper TakeOff dead says...
HOUSTON, TX
rolling out

Young Thug’s attorney says people are taking deals to snitch on rapper

Young Thug’s attorney accused a number of his jailed associates are allegedly taking deals in order to provide testimony to prosecutors and get out of jail. As rolling out and other outlets reported previously, Gunna and YSL founder Walter Murphy were let out of the Fulton County Jail this past week after striking deals with Fulton County (Atlanta) prosecutors. Thugger has been charged with a litany of felony offenses related to alleged violence, drug dealing and other transgressions. The upcoming RICO—Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act—trial will begin on Jan. 6.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
thesource.com

T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Prison In 2020 Interview

In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case. T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught...
musictimes.com

Takeoff Death Disrespected? Offset Reacts To Nasty Rumors on Dead Rapper's Estate

Offset has pleaded with fans on Tuesday to remember Takeoff in a positive manner in the future, posting a picture of Jesus Christ to emphasize his message. There is a possibility that Offset was reacting to the newest social media reports that Takeoff's parents, Titania Davenport-Treet and Kenneth M Ball, are presently fighting over his estate, as he is alleged to have died at the age of 28 without a will.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Charleston White Pulls Gun On Interviewer Over King Von Question

A recent Charleston White interview went left after the gang member-turned-internet personality pulled a gun on the interviewer. White sat down for a conversation with Chicago’s DJ Univercity on Wednesday (November 23), where he spoke about lending financial help to the mother of the late rapper FBG Duck, who was shot and killed in the Windy City in August 2020.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Rapper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for RICO Case

Atlanta-based rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to time in prison for his involvement in a sweeping RICO case. On Dec. 1, the "We Don't Luv Em" singer was handed a 15-year sentence, with his prison time being drastically reduced due to a plea deal. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and HipHop-N-More, the rapper, real name Sterling Leroy Pennix Jr., will serve just five years behind bars, though he will have a lengthy probation period following his release.
ATLANTA, GA
thesource.com

Birdman Says B.G. Will Be Released From Prison In A Few Weeks

In an Instagram Live session recently, Cash Money Records label head Birdman said that despite CMB signee B.G, being denied compassionate release earlier this year, Brian “Baby” Williams announced that the Hot Boys member would be released from prison in “a few weeks.”. A letter submitted by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

