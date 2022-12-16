Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Mike Tomlin makes Kenny Pickett decision for Steelers’ Week 16 vs. Raiders
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a much-needed win over the Carolina Panthers with Mitch Trubisky leading the way. But it appears Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett will be back under center in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett is “good to go”.
Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance. “We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Josh Allen gets worrying injury update ahead of Bills’ Week 16 vs. Bears
Josh Allen was limited in practice on Tuesday, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk. The Buffalo Bills’ star QB injured his elbow in Week 9 but has not missed time due to injury. However, there was initial speculation that Allen’s season could potentially be over so this injury update is concerning for Buffalo. Allen has persevered […] The post Josh Allen gets worrying injury update ahead of Bills’ Week 16 vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andy Reid drops huge Mecole Hardman injury update for Week 16 vs. Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs could finally have a healthy wide receiver core after Andy Reid confirmed that “there’s a good chance” Mecole Hardman would be activated in time for the team’s Week 16 clash in Seattle on Christmas Eve, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. Hardman has been on injured reserve since Week 9 against the Tennessee […] The post Andy Reid drops huge Mecole Hardman injury update for Week 16 vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets QBs Zach Wilson, Mike White get final status updates for Week 16 vs. Jaguars
Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets in their crucial Week 16 game Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mike White has not been cleared for contact by doctors because of his fractured ribs. Jets coach Robert Saleh had not committed to either quarterback since New York’s...
Eye-opening Brock Purdy stat will have Niners fans fired up for playoff run
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earned a passer rating of 124.6 over the past two weeks as the Niners look to earn their second straight playoff appearance in a few weeks, according to a Tuesday tweet from Pro Football Focus. Purdy also joined Green Bay Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers as the only quarterbacks […] The post Eye-opening Brock Purdy stat will have Niners fans fired up for playoff run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wilson to start at QB for Jets vs. Jaguars on Thursday night
Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets against the Jacksonville Jaguars
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker ankle injury sparks major concerns for fantasy owners
The Seattle Seahawks practiced Tuesday ahead of their Week 16 showdown vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, but there was a significant player missing. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kenneth Walker was out of practice on Tuesday while dealing with an ankle injury, putting his status for Saturday’s game in jeopardy. Via Schefter on Twitter: […] The post Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker ankle injury sparks major concerns for fantasy owners appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders fell to 7-6-1 on Sunday Night Football as they lost 20-12 to the New York Giants. It was a pretty underwhelming night for Taylor Heinicke and the offense, but head coach Ron Rivera insists he’s not looking to make a change to Carson Wentz. At least not right now when Heinicke has […] The post Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Dillon gets promising injury update from Matt LaFleur
AJ Dillon looked like anything but the Green Bay Packers’ backup running back on Monday Night Football, scoring two touchdowns en route to a 24-12 win against the Los Angeles Rams. Dillon left with a suspected head injury at the end of the third quarter, but head coach Matt...
Penn State football: 3 transfer portal players Nittany Lions must target
With only bowl games remaining, the 2022 college football season is almost over. Because of that, schools are already planning for the 2023 season. With the help of the transfer portal, which opened on December 5th, programs across the country could find their new star players very soon. One team that could make great use […] The post Penn State football: 3 transfer portal players Nittany Lions must target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. hit with harsh reality by Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys were seen as the favorite to sign star free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. But as Jerry Jones pointed out on Tuesday, time is running out to do so, saying every day that passes “diminishes” their chances of actually bringing in the veteran WR. Via Ralph Vacchiano: “The reality is time is […] The post Cowboys’ chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. hit with harsh reality by Jerry Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Army football star Andre Carter II’s NFL Draft dream revived after Congress’ huge move
Andre Carter II’s NFL Draft dreams took a huge hit when a bill passed through the Senate that would revoke a 2019 ruling, which allowed athletes in military academies to obtain a waiver that would allow them to pursue professional sports opportunities. But the Army football star’s historic NFL dream is alive again after lawmakers […] The post Army football star Andre Carter II’s NFL Draft dream revived after Congress’ huge move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams
While Aaron Rodgers propelled the Green Bay Packers to a crucial Monday Night Football win against the Los Angeles Rams, it did come with some ugly history to it. Rodgers finished with one touchdown against one interception in the game, all while completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards in the 24-12 win. His interception, however, […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury has the potential to throw a wrench in the Philadelphia Eagles’ plans. The MVP candidate suffered the injury in a win over the Chicago Bears and may be sidelined for a key Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni quelled any serious concerns over the injury […] The post Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera’s stinging response to officiating in Commanders’ loss to Giants
The Washington Commanders took a brutal loss on their home turf against the New York Giants by a score of 20-12. The loss puts their playoff hopes in jeopardy. Like many games, the referees played a part in the contests. Ron Rivera was noticeably frustrated after the Commanders’ loss, which featured some moments of officiating […] The post Ron Rivera’s stinging response to officiating in Commanders’ loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
