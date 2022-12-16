Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Redwood, Uptip, among tech companies expanding or relocating in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earlier this month the Peppermill’s Tuscany Ballroom was full of representatives from companies that are either new to our area or are expanding here. “We were in the bay area years ago and companies said they would never move to Reno,” explained EDAWN CEO Mike Kazmierski.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Baker appointed assistant city manager for South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— South Lake Tahoe City Manager Joe Irvin, has appointed Lindsey Baker as the assistant city manager, effective Jan. 3. Baker will assume full oversight of the communications division, parks and recreation department and human resources. She originally joined the City as the assistant to the city manager and public information officer in June 2021. She will continue to serve as the PIO.
Reno entrepreneur’s passion is helping customers use less plastic
A spell of inspiration six years ago turned into reality when Melinda Brown followed her passion for sustainability and opened Replenish, her own “refillery” shop in Reno, in 2021. The post Reno entrepreneur’s passion is helping customers use less plastic appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada Appeal
Planning commission to ‘correct’ old Carson City hospital site
Before the holidays arrive in full, Carson City planning commissioners will have more than a dozen agenda items to review at their Tuesday hearing, which starts at 10:30 a.m. in the community center. As part of an annual Master Plan and zoning map review, Carson City is requesting a “mapping...
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KOLO TV Reno
“Stay off the ice.” The safety warning coming the Reno Fire Department
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ponds, rivers, and other bodies of water are starting to freeze over here in Northern Nevada. The Reno Fire Department is warning us to stay off the ice. Activities like ice skating or ice fishing here in the Truckee Meadows are just not safe. Our area’s weather is just not reliable enough for water to completely freeze over.
mynews4.com
City of Reno announces new Assistant City Manager
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has named the new Assistant City Manager, Eric Edelstein, the city announced Friday. "I am incredibly excited to add Eric to our team of Assistant City Managers, where he will join Jackie Bryant and JW Hodge," said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Finalists announced for 15th annual Blue Ribbon Awards
STATELINE, Nev. — Tahoe Chamber has announced the finalists for the 15th annual Blue Ribbon Awards that celebrate exemplary businesses and people who positively impacted the South Tahoe community this year. The finalists will be honored at a special awards ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Hard Rock Hotel...
KOLO TV Reno
Southwest Gas reminds customers of home and kitchen safety this holiday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Most of us are making plans to get together with our families for the holidays, but there are some safety concerns. Southwest Gas is reminding its customers to stay safe when heating appliances. They say natural gas leaks are a prevalent worry. Be aware of the smell of rotten eggs and the sound of hissing or roaring coming from the ground or natural gas appliance.
2news.com
Whitney Peak Hotel Embarks on Major Refresh
The Whitney Peak Hotel in Reno is launching a major refresh that officials say will update all 310 guest rooms and enhance the overall guest experience. “Our goal is to upgrade the property to a more elevated and sophisticated, yet still accessible, design that reflects the evolution of the Whitney Peak brand and clientele over the years,” said Niki Gross, Managing Director of the hotel.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wreaths Across America celebrates service in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A cold Saturday, Dec. 17, morning did not deter community members from celebrating the fourth annual Wreaths Across America at Happy Homestead Cemetery in South Lake Tahoe. Sponsored by the Lake Tahoe Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Wreaths Across America honored...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘A new chapter’: Palisades Tahoe opens Base to Base Gondola
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe this morning opened its Base to Base Gondola, realizing a decades old dream of connecting Alpine Meadows to Olympic Valley. Officials from Palisades Tahoe were on hand for a simultaneous grand opening celebration at both mountain bases as hundreds of eager skiers and riders awaited the ribbon cutting and their chance to ride the new gondola.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Conservancy pushes forward with acquisition of Motel 6
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy Board on Thursday approved actions allowing the Conservancy to continue pursuing acquisition of 31.2 acres of environmentally sensitive land along the Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe. The Board updated its authorization for the Conservancy to pursue the potential...
2news.com
Nonstop Flights Announced To Austin And Houston From RNO
The flights were made possible by the Reno-Tahoe Regional Air Service Corporation. The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is hosting a celebration Tuesday for its inaugural flight to Austin on Frontier Airlines. RNO is expecting over 15,000 passengers passing through the airport on peak travel days.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
With food available, many bears at Tahoe forgo hibernation
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Fresh snowfall blankets the Tahoe Basin which is to be expected in the winter months, but what many people don’t expect is to see a black bear rumbling around, but it’s become more common. Wisdom on how to coexist with bears is...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-Tahoe International Airport to offer routes to Houston, Austin
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport will now be offering non-stop flights to Houston and Austin, Texas. The Reno-Tahoe Regional Air Service Corporation said these new flights will be offered as a way to expand air services for area residents. Flights to Houston will now be three-and-a-half...
kunr.org
Reno Police chief finalists, union, community leaders envision the future of policing
The two finalists for the city’s next police chief met with stakeholders at the Neil Road Recreation Center on Thursday. According to a recent public survey conducted by the City of Reno, citizens say their top priorities are violent crime reduction, traffic enforcement and police accountability. Finalists discuss mental...
travelawaits.com
17 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Carson City, Nevada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Ready for an adventure? Check out Carson City, Nevada! This vibrant capital city is filled with history and packed with plenty of activities and attractions to keep you busy during your visit. Carson City has something for everyone, from its well-preserved downtown district to its stunning mountain scenery. Plus, with its close proximity to Lake Tahoe and other amazing natural areas, you’ll never run out of things to see and do.
Record-Courier
The Dec. 19, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a 36-foot box truck loaded with Amazon packages spun out heading down Highway 88 near the top of Woodfords Canyon around 5 a.m. If you’re heading that direction, expect delays as they get everything cleared. I’m hoping we’ll receive...
KOLO TV Reno
Permanent holiday lighting new trend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Love your neighbor despite the fact their Christmas lights are up after the holidays?. These days lighting landscapers say the newest trend is permanent holiday lighting. “Really big uptick in people wanting to a permanent holiday type lighting over your traditional,” says Matt Burns with Outdoor...
