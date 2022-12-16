Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Related
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance. “We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Mike Tomlin makes Kenny Pickett decision for Steelers’ Week 16 vs. Raiders
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a much-needed win over the Carolina Panthers with Mitch Trubisky leading the way. But it appears Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett will be back under center in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett is “good to go”.
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach Wilson had conversations with 3 Super Bowl champs about benching
Zach Wilson sought the advice of three legendary quarterbacks when he was benched by the New York Jets recently. He spoke with Hall-of-Famers Steve Young and Kurt Warner, as well as Drew Brees, who’s a shoo-in for induction when eligible. Wilson said the sage advice from the three Super Bowl champions was invaluable as he […] The post Zach Wilson had conversations with 3 Super Bowl champs about benching appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens make Sammy Watkins move after Packers release
The Baltimore Ravens claimed WR Sammy Watkins off of waivers, per Jordan Schultz. Watkins, who was released by the Green Bay Packers, reportedly drew in the interest of a number of teams including the New York Giants, per Schultz. The Packers decision to release Sammy Watkins was surprising given their question marks at receiver. Through […] The post Ravens make Sammy Watkins move after Packers release appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker ankle injury sparks major concerns for fantasy owners
The Seattle Seahawks practiced Tuesday ahead of their Week 16 showdown vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, but there was a significant player missing. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kenneth Walker was out of practice on Tuesday while dealing with an ankle injury, putting his status for Saturday’s game in jeopardy. Via Schefter on Twitter: […] The post Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker ankle injury sparks major concerns for fantasy owners appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams
While Aaron Rodgers propelled the Green Bay Packers to a crucial Monday Night Football win against the Los Angeles Rams, it did come with some ugly history to it. Rodgers finished with one touchdown against one interception in the game, all while completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards in the 24-12 win. His interception, however, […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Dillon gets promising injury update from Matt LaFleur
AJ Dillon looked like anything but the Green Bay Packers’ backup running back on Monday Night Football, scoring two touchdowns en route to a 24-12 win against the Los Angeles Rams. Dillon left with a suspected head injury at the end of the third quarter, but head coach Matt...
Andy Reid drops huge Mecole Hardman injury update for Week 16 vs. Seahawks
The Kansas City Chiefs could finally have a healthy wide receiver core after Andy Reid confirmed that “there’s a good chance” Mecole Hardman would be activated in time for the team’s Week 16 clash in Seattle on Christmas Eve, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. Hardman has been on injured reserve since Week 9 against the Tennessee […] The post Andy Reid drops huge Mecole Hardman injury update for Week 16 vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni
Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury has the potential to throw a wrench in the Philadelphia Eagles’ plans. The MVP candidate suffered the injury in a win over the Chicago Bears and may be sidelined for a key Week 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni quelled any serious concerns over the injury […] The post Jalen Hurts’ shoulder injury gets relieving update from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen gets worrying injury update ahead of Bills’ Week 16 vs. Bears
Josh Allen was limited in practice on Tuesday, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk. The Buffalo Bills’ star QB injured his elbow in Week 9 but has not missed time due to injury. However, there was initial speculation that Allen’s season could potentially be over so this injury update is concerning for Buffalo. Allen has persevered […] The post Josh Allen gets worrying injury update ahead of Bills’ Week 16 vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He does everything wrong’: Jets QB Zach Wilson gets savagely roasted by Mike Francesa
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was unable to guide the team to a win over the Detroit Lions in his return to the starting role in Week 15. Despite throwing for over 300 yards in the game, his performance garnered strong criticism from radio personality Mike Francesa, who went scorched earth on the Jets QB during his latest radio segment. On Tuesday, Francesa unloaded on Wilson in a fiery rant, labeling him a terrible quarterback and saying that he “does everything wrong.”
Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders fell to 7-6-1 on Sunday Night Football as they lost 20-12 to the New York Giants. It was a pretty underwhelming night for Taylor Heinicke and the offense, but head coach Ron Rivera insists he’s not looking to make a change to Carson Wentz. At least not right now when Heinicke has […] The post Ron Rivera drops Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz update after Commanders’ Week 15 loss vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. hit with harsh reality by Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys were seen as the favorite to sign star free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. But as Jerry Jones pointed out on Tuesday, time is running out to do so, saying every day that passes “diminishes” their chances of actually bringing in the veteran WR. Via Ralph Vacchiano: “The reality is time is […] The post Cowboys’ chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. hit with harsh reality by Jerry Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Rams most to blame after Week 15 loss vs. Packers
The Los Angeles Rams failed to build on their scintillating Week 14 win after they lost to the Green Bay Packers, 24-12, on the road in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. The Rams had just 156 total yards in this game and gave up 76 yards on eight penalties. The Packers also enjoyed […] The post 4 Rams most to blame after Week 15 loss vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘His body is not like ours’: Nick Sirianni’s bonkers reason for Eagles’ vague Jalen Hurts injury status
Jalen Hurts is dealing with a sprained right shoulder, but Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni surprisingly did not rule him out for Saturday’s tilt against the Dallas Cowboys. Amid reports that Gardner Minshew could be in line to start, Sirianni indicated that he’s still holding out hope that Hurts will be ready to play in Week 16. Via Ari Meirov of My Sports Update, Sirianni told reporters that Hurts is a fast healer and there’s still some hope he can play vs. the Cowboys.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0