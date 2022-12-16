Read full article on original website
Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’
Dan Applegate, superintendent of Niles Community Schools in Berrien County, said his district had 10 third-grade students out of nearly 300 who tested below the state’s cutoff point for reading proficiency last school year. Under Michigan’s Read by Grade 3 law, the 10 students were eligible to be held back for another school year. But […] The post Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wtvbam.com
Calkins Bridge dam in Allegan County part of statewide study by Consumers Energy
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — (Correction of article written and published on Monday, December 19: First mentioned Morrow dam in Kalamazoo County in Comstock Township, which is not owned by Consumers Energy. Article corrected on Tuesday, December 20 to reflect Calkins Bridge dam in Allegan County, which is owned by Consumers Energy.)
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
wtvbam.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for major Christmas weekend storm with blizzard conditions
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Two years of curtailed Christmas celebrations due to COVID-19 and now a major winter storm is threatening to disrupt holiday plans this weekend. Branch, Hillsdale and St. Joseph Counties are included in a Winter Storm Watch that was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning.
WOOD
KCSO gives update on missing Portage mother
Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Dealing with...
Consumers Energy moves mid-Michigan center out of Lansing
For the past 60 years, the Consumers Energy Mid-Michigan Operations Center has made Lansing its home, but now, things are changing.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Large turnout for first Chamber Jingle and Mingle since 2019
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank everyone for coming out last Thursday evening to celebrate Christmas during the Chamber’s Jingle and Mingle at Bill’s Tap House which is located at the Coldwater Golf Course. There was a great turnout...
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
wtvbam.com
New Coldwater Rec Department sled library opens at Heritage Park
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With the help of Ray Sebastian from the Kiwanis Club, the Coldwater Recreation Department has unveiled a new sled library at Heritage Park. The Kiwanis Sled Library gives people a chance to enjoy the Kiwanis Sledding Hill by borrowing a sled for free and returning it when they are done.
wkzo.com
Several fire departments extinguish fire at large commercial building in Van Buren County
BANGOR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Several fire departments joined forces to put out a fire at a large commercial building in Bangor early Saturday morning, December 17. The fire at the Arlington Trading Post on M-43 near East Arlington Street was first discovered around 4:45 a.m. by a Bangor police officer on patrol.
Powerful storm looking likely Christmas week
The countdown to Christmas is on, and a powerful winter storm is becoming increasingly more likely for West Michigan and the entire Great Lakes later this week.
wtvbam.com
Fill enters into plea agreement following false Bronson High School bomb threat
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A former Bronson High School student entered into a plea agreement in Branch County Circuit Court on Monday after she was accused of making a false bomb threat at her school on March 9, 2022. 19-year-old Morgan Payge Fill entered a guilty plea to a...
Woman hospitalized after Cass County crash
A woman was injured when two vehicles collided Saturday in Milton Township. A woman was injured when two vehicles collided Saturday in Milton Township.
WWMTCw
Inflation leads Coldwater's 'The Patio' to close up shop
COLDWATER, Mich. — Over the last six years, residents who stopped at The Patio in Coldwater, Mich. enjoyed the multitude of flavors and options. Sadly, this small-business less than a mile from downtown Coldwater, is closing their doors for good on Sunday, due to inflation and other challenges. The...
2 Lansing police officers given NARCAN after exposure to white substance
All of the cars involved were towed as a bio-hazard.
Crane removal will cause 4-day road closure in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Eleanor Street will be closed between North Park Street and North Church Street for the removal of a crane that has been in use to build the Kalamazoo County justice facility, the city of Kalamazoo reports. The stretch of Elanor Street will be closed from Tuesday, Dec....
Which Styx Song Was Inspired by Day Drinking at a Bar in Niles, Michigan?
It's not often that day drinking leads to anything productive, but a very successful 1981 song by the rock band Styx proves to be the exception to the rule. Styx guitarist Tommy Shaw is credited with writing the song from the band's 1981 'Paradise Theater' album, arguably the group's most commercially-successful album. Shaw also sings the lead vocal on the track.
Fire damages garden art store in Bangor
Fire crews responded around 4:45 a.m. to the Arlington Trading Post in Bangor. They found heavy flames coming out of the building in Van Buren County.
abc57.com
Driver dies in crash on County Road 31
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A driver died in a crash on County Road 31 Friday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 5:29 a.m., a 2004 Jeep SUV was traveling north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, when the driver drove left of center and left the road, according to reports.
