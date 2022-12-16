Read full article on original website
35 Jewish Rock Stars
Some of the biggest rock stars in history happen to be Jewish, either by birth or conversion. Given the rich musical tradition of the Jewish people, this should hardly come as a surprise. Songs are used in celebration, in times of happiness and in times of sorrow. Holy scriptures are shared out loud in a chanting presentation, rather than simply being spoken.
Terry Hall, Lead Singer for the Specials, Dead at 63
Terry Hall, lead singer for the English ska revival band the Specials, has died at age 63. The news was confirmed in a social media post on the band's official accounts. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," reads the post. "Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life … the joy, the pain, the humor, the fight for justice, but mostly the love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity."
‘General Hospital’ star Sonya Eddy dies at 55
“General Hospital” actress Sonya Eddy has reportedly died at the age of 55. Actress and friend Octavia Spencer announced on Eddy’s death on Instagram on Tuesday, according to People Magazine. “My friend Sonya Eddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel,” said Spencer on Instagram....
Did Paul McCartney Stretch the Truth About ‘Live and Let Die’?
Apparently, there were never any plans to have someone else sing the theme for Live and Let Die, contrary to Paul McCartney’s version of the story. Researchers Allan Kozinn and Adrian Sinclair dug up paperwork proving that James Bond producers specifically contracted with Wings to open the 1973 movie, while an alternative version was set for a club scene later.
Watch Dave Grohl and Billie Eilish Duet on Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’
Dave Grohl joined Billie Eilish onstage during her Thursday night concert at Los Angeles' Kia Forum to perform an acoustic rendition of Foo Fighters' "My Hero." They dedicated the song in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins. You can watch video of the performance below. "You guys, I would like...
Pearl Jam Focused on ‘Different and Exciting’ Things for Next LP
Pearl Jam isn’t lacking for material, as work continues on their 12th album. “We’ve got demos for days,” guitarist Stone Gossard confirms in an interview with 101 WRIF (video below). “Everybody writes in the band, so now it’s really just trying to figure out what’s something different for us and what’s something exciting.”
Why Robert Plant Can’t Wait So Long For the Next Alison Krauss LP
Robert Plant says he'd love to do another album with Alison Krauss, after their first collaboration since 2007 was nominated for three Grammy awards. "I can't see any reason why not," the former Led Zeppelin frontman tells Billboard. He just can't afford so much time between projects. "I suppose if...
Rock’s 28 Most Anticipated 2023 Tours
It's been a tough couple of years for the music industry. After the COVID-19 pandemic effectively shut down live shows, many artists struggled to figure out their next moves. But as many musicians have noted over the past two years, the gradual shift back to live performing has been a relief. Not only is touring one of the most profitable ways for artists to make a living, but the connection with audiences is also difficult to replicate on a screen.
Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
Dave Grohl Helps Pink ‘Get the Party Started’ With Hanukkah Cover
Dave Grohl has released a cover of Pink's "Get the Party Started" -- featuring the pop star herself -- as part of his ongoing Hanukkah Sessions series. “My name’s Alicia. I’m a Jew,” Pink reportedly declared to the crowd in attendance at the Largo in Los Angeles on Dec. 5. The singer then powered through her 2001 hit, with Grohl on drums, Greg Kurstin on keyboards and an assortment of backing singers. Comedian Jack Black even made a surprise appearance, singing one of the tune's final choruses.
The Tubes’ Co-founding Bassist Rick Anderson Dead at 75
The Tubes confirm that bassist Rick Anderson has died at age 75. No cause was revealed. He co-founded the group in 1972, after work in a precursor band called the Beans with Tubes bandmates Bill Spooner, Vince Welnick and Bob McIntosh. Anderson played on all eight Tubes albums between 1975-96, as the band built a reputation for larger-than-life concerts. Welnick later went on to work with the Grateful Dead.
Kim Simmonds, Co-Founding Savoy Brown Guitarist, Dead at 75
Kim Simmonds, co-founder and guitarist of Savoy Brown, has died at the age of 75. The news was confirmed today via the band's official social media pages. "Please note one of Kim's last requests was to thank the fans of Savoy Brown," they said. "Your support was and shall always be immensely appreciated."
Hear Ozzy Osbourne Lead Charity Holiday Single
Ozzy Osbourne can be heard narrating a wartime holiday story that opens a new Christmas charity single in aid of cancer victims and their families. Pink Floyd's Nick Mason, Duran Duran's ex-guitarist Andy Taylor and former Slade singer Noddy Holder also appear on the track, "This Christmas Time," led by musical collective Evamore, which can be heard below.
Carole King Praises Biopic Casting of Daisy Edgar-Jones
Producers announced Daisy Edgar-Jones as the star of an upcoming Carole King biopic, and the legendary singer-songwriter has given her seal of approval. The movie is based on the Broadway show Beautiful, which ran for five years starting in 2014, and will feature many of King’s best-known songs including “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel The Earth Move,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “It’s Too Late.”
Classic ‘SNL’ Sketch ‘One of the Things That Killed’ Chris Farley
Chris Farley's turn as a Chippendales dancer opposite Patrick Swayze remains one of the most famous sketches in Saturday Night Live history. In roughly six minutes, it introduced America to their new favorite funnyman, a once-in-a-generation comedic talent who could bring an audience to laughter simply by appearing on-screen. Yet...
The Smile Announces Live Album Recorded at Montreux Jazz Festival
The Smile will release a new live album, The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022, as a digital-only release on Dec. 14. The seven-track album includes songs from the band's debut LP, A Light for Attracting Attention, that were recorded live at the legendary annual festival held in Switzerland. Since its 1967 inception, the event has regularly drawn some of the biggest names in music, but this isn't the first time the Smile's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have performed at the festival. In 2003 they appeared with their other band Radiohead for a 24-song set.
Jane’s Addiction Will Keep Going Despite Dave Navarro’s Illness
Jane’s Addiction will continue work on their upcoming album despite the absence of guitarist Dave Navarro, frontman Perry Farrell confirmed. The band just completed their first tour with original bassist Eric Avery since 2010, but just before it started Navarro revealed his continuing fight with long COVID meant he couldn’t join them. He was replaced by longtime Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, with Josh Klinghoffer and Daniel Ash assisting at some shows.
‘Alice Cooper at 75′ Promises ‘Unprecedented Retrospective’
An upcoming book looks at the life and career of Alice Cooper, from “teenage garage rocker to international star and celebrity.”. Written by veteran rock journalist (and UCR contributor) Gary Graff, Alice Cooper @ 75 breaks down his story into “75 career accomplishments, events and partnerships” to complete an “unprecedented retrospective.” The book is set to arrive on Jan. 31, just ahead of Cooper's 75th birthday on Feb. 4. Pre-orders for the book are already underway.
When Norm Macdonald Unknowingly Hosted His Last ‘Weekend Update’
When Norm Macdonald closed out his Dec. 13, 1997, "Weekend Update," the Saturday Night Live star had no idea he’d never sit at the "Update" desk again. Nobody at Saturday Night Live knew that Macdonald would be fired from his job as SNL’s fake newsreader before the show returned from its holiday hiatus or that Colin Quinn would be installed in Macdonald’s place. Saturday Night Live is all about cast turnover. Still, Macdonald’s three-and-a-half year reign as the deadpan anchor of SNL’s venerable midshow centerpiece took viewers, cast members and even Macdonald completely by surprise.
Rascals Drummer Dino Danelli Dead at 78
Dino Danelli, drummer with blue-eyed soul pioneers the Rascals in all their incarnations, has died at age 78. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” guitarist Gene Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever seen. I am devastated at this moment. Rest in peace, Dino; I love you brother.”
