FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Tuesday 12/20/22
Since it's much simpler to predict than baseball or football, daily fantasy basketball would get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right?. As a result, NBA daily fantasy is...
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 16 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 15 Monday Night (Rams at Packers), Presented by VISA
Tonight, the Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Rams as 7.5-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook. As has been the trend in these Monday games lately, the total is a low one, coming in at just 39.5 points, so we might need some NFL DFS to liven things up.
Suns' Deandre Ayton (ankle) available Monday night
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) is available to play in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ayton missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but will be back in the lineup tonight for a tilt LeBron James-less Lakers. Bismack Biyombo will likely move back to the bench.
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 12/20/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 10/20/22
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 12/20/22: Working Around Questionable Tags
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Thunder's Isaiah Joe back with bench Monday
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Isaiah Joe is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Joe started in place of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back), but that's no longer necessary after the Thunder's young star was cleared to return. Josh Giddey and Darius Bazley both remain out due to illnesses, so Joe could see additional minutes off the bench.
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Rams at Packers
The Los Angeles Rams picked up a surprise victory in Baker Mayfield's debut. Can they notch another and end the Green Bay Packers' slim playoff hopes? numberFire's Tom Vecchio joins Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his read on the traditional markets, which player props stand out on both sides, and his favorite touchdown bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Davis Bertans (illness) available for Mavericks Monday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Davis Bertans (illness) is available to play Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bertans has been upgraded from questionable, but he was available on Saturday and didn't play, so his status is largely irrelevant for fantasy purposes. Bertans is averaging 7.5 minutes across 11 appearances this season....
Jock Landale (concussion) sidelined Tuesday for Suns
Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale (concussion) is out Tuesday versus the Washington Wizards. Landale missed Monday's matchup and he will remain idle for the second leg of the Suns' back-to-back. Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric will have more minutes available behind Deandre Ayton again. Biyombo played 17.4 minutes and scored...
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu moving to the bench Monday
The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu in their lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will play with the Hawks' second unit Monday with John Collins (ankle) back in the lineup for the first time since November. Our models project Okongwu for 30.8 fantasy points tonight,...
Bucks leave Bobby Portis off Monday lineup
The Milwaukee Bucks did not include Bobby Portis in their lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Portis nabbed a start with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) taking a night off, but will move back to the bench for tonight's tilt with the Pelicans. Portis has a $7,000 salary on...
Donte DiVincenzo (illness) doubtful Tuesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo (illness) is doubtful to play Tuesday versus the New York Knicks. DiVincenzo apparently woke up Tuesday feeling a bit under the weather. Andrew Wiggins (groin) and Stephen Curry (shoulder) are both still out for the Warriors, so Jonathan Kuminga (knee, probable) could draw a start on Tuesday. Anthony Lamb and Moses Moody are candidates for larger roles as well.
Warriors rule JaMychal Green (health protocols) out Tuesday
Golden State Warriors power forward JaMychal Green (illness) is out Tuesday versus the New York Knicks. Green was expected to be ruled out after waking up Tuesday with a non-COVID illness. Donte DiVincenzo will also be inactive due to substandard health conditions. Stephen Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin) are still unavailable, so look for Jonathan Kuminga (knee, probable), Anthony Lamb, and Moses Moody to take on larger roles versus the Knicks.
Andrew Wiggins (adductor) unavailable Tuesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) has been ruled out for Tuesday versus the New York Knicks. Wiggins missed the past seven games and he's expected to remain out through the Warriors' matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas. Donte DiVincenzo will likely remain in the starting lineup until Wiggins is able to return.
Jonathan Kuminga coming off Warriors' bench on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. This comes as no surprise, as Draymond Green was listed probable coming into the day. His absence due to a right quadriceps contusion will be limited to just that one game. He'll also start, sending Kuminga back to the bench.
