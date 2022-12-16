Read full article on original website
You Can Visit Link From The Legend Of Zelda's Grave In The Original Final Fantasy
Easter eggs in "Final Fantasy" games have abounded over the years for fans to discover and dissect, with famous examples including the appearance of Aerith's ghost in "Final Fantasy 7" and the inclusion of super bosses — optional and super-powered foes — across every game in the series. Other easter eggs have taken to breaking the fourth wall in hilarious ways. For example, players in "Final Fantasy 4" can find a hidden location named the "Developer's Room," containing NPCs named after the dev team who will accuse the player of thieving, restore their MP, and battle them (via BitBytBoy). Other easter eggs even referenced games from outside the mainline "Final Fantasy" cannon, and a specific instance can be seen in the original "Final Fantasy" from 1987.
Everyone Has A Chance To Win $1 Million From MrBeast
MrBeast is hosting another one of his jackpot competitions, and everyone has a chance to enter this time around. The content creator, who has amassed a whopping 118 million subscribers on YouTube, is known for creating challenges with massive monetary prizes. In the past, he's organized events like a competition to win ownership of a $2 million tropical island and a game in which contestants played hide-and-seek with the creator for $10,000 each. He even once tossed $3.5 million on creating a real-life version of Netflix's "Squid Game," the most money MrBeast ever spent on a video.
The Rarest N64 Controller Ever Made Could Cost You Thousands
The Nintendo 64 wasn't without limited edition controllers, but one of these controllers is so rare that it could net any owner thousands of dollars on the open market. A seasoned Nintendo 64 player or someone well versed in gaming history might know that the gold "Star Fox" E3 competition controller is one of the rarest gamepads in all gaming. They were produced exclusively for a 1997 E3 event, a gold controller based around the beloved "StarFox" series, and given out to winners of the "StarFox" 4-player competition. While fans are still wondering whether they'll see another Star Fox game, this controller is even rarer than the franchise's spotty appearance history on consoles, with only 26 of the controllers ever manufactured and only 12 recorded already with collectors.
Everything We Learned From The Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Mode Leaks
The debut of ranked multiplayer in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is right around the corner. And thanks to a leak, we may finally known how Activision and Infinity Ward plan to approach it this go-around. To this point, ranked play has been completely absent from "Call of Duty:...
World Of Warcraft Had Its First Global Crash. Here's What Happened
"World of Warcraft" first launched in 2004 and quickly became one of the most-played MMORPGs in the world. In spite of the consistently overwhelming size of the player base over the last 18 years, the game has been remarkably stable. Sure, there have been a few localized outages when individual servers have gone down for one reason or another, but the game as a whole has largely gone uninterrupted for the better part of two decades. This has been vital to the game's success as it makes it reliably possible for players to coordinate with each other so that large guilds can meet up and go raiding together. It appears that that streak is at an end, however.
Christopher Judge Had Even More To Say At The Game Awards
It was easy to predict that "God of War: Ragnarök" and "Elden Ring" would dominate the 2022 Game Awards, but the show had much more to offer than just awards. The event surprised fans with the announcements of the long-awaited sequels "Death Stranding 2" and "Armored Core 6." However, nobody could have predicted any of the show's wilder moments, as none of them had to do with game reveals.
How Diablo 4's Evade Mechanic Differs From Diablo 3's Dodge Roll
"Diablo" is one of the longest-running action-RPG franchises around, but completely new games in the franchise come out very often. It's been over a decade since "Diablo 3" released and fans are still waiting on the sequel — though they have received a mobile game, a remake of the second game, and an expansion in the interim. That's plenty of time for some mechanics to make some much-needed changes between games.
Small Details Only Hardcore Fans Notice In The Death Stranding 2 Trailer
A new game from Hideo Kojima is always a cause for excitement, but the fact that his team has created a sequel to his 2019 hit "Death Stranding" has some fans particularly excited. The original game told one of the most atmospheric and deeply moving stories in video game history, even if it can be quite hard to follow at times.
Is Hogwarts Legacy Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Hogwarts Legacy" has finally been confirmed for 2023. The Warner Bros. "Harry Potter" game has endured a series of delays that the team attributed to wanting to give players the "best possible game experience" over the past year. Not that the discourse surrounding J.K. Rowling's transphobic beliefs – which developers have tried to mitigate by adding transgender character options to the game — helped at all. First it was pushed to 2022, now it's still worrying us into 2023.
Bruce Straley Passed Up Directing Gex 3 To Join Naughty Dog
Not many members of the gaming industry can claim to have had as much of an impact as Bruce Straley. But that wasn't always going to be the case. In fact, if not for one decision the critically-acclaimed game director made early on in his career, he may never have achieved the accomplishments he is now known for.
We Finally Know Why FromSoftware Makes Such Disturbing Games
FromSoftware is known for the dark and disturbing atmosphere it typically incorporates into its games. However, the reason for this might surprise you. Whether it be "Elden Ring" or its "Dark Souls" predecessors, FromSoftware games aren't for the faint of heart. Games from the Japanese developer are oftentimes filled to the brim not only with difficult and challenging gameplay elements and bosses but are often dark and bleak. This encompasses virtually every aspect of the developer's games, from the look of the world to enemy design. Almost everything you will encounter in a FromSoftware game looks like it was ripped directly from a nightmare.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector's Edition - What's Included?
At the very least, fans should be aware of the pre-order bonuses. Each pre-order comes with an Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired "Jedi Survival" cosmetic pack, which includes his robe, lightsaber hilt, and blaster. All you have to do is pre-order any edition from Standard to Collector's before "Survivor" releases on March 17, 2023.
After The 2022 Game Awards Arrest, Elden Ring Has A Hilarious New Mod
The Game Awards 2022 was full of wild moments, including a lengthy speech from Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge, surprising celebrity appearances, and the awkward nomination of a former US President. After Hidetaka Miyazaki and his associates from FromSoftware accepted the award for Game of the Year, another person – who didn't appear to be with the developers – approached the mic, saying, "I want to thank everybody and say that I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed Orthodox rabbi, Bill Clinton. Thank you, everybody." It wasn't clear why he wanted to nominate Bill Clinton, or what he had to gain from the bizarre prank, but the stage crasher was arrested shortly after the event for his troubles. While the moment was confusing for viewers, the incident almost immediately inspired modders to do what they do best.
Fans Split Over High On Life's Dig At Video Game Critics
Some of the most commonly criticized parts of "High on Life" dialogue comes from its meta-comedy, jokes that break the fourth wall and reference itself as a video game, like when players stab Gene. One line in particular has been drawing a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons. After the player comes across yet another pipe during a repetitive sequence, Roiland's character Kenny shoulds out the "lazy game development" and calls on prominent gaming news outlets Kotaku, Polygon, and IGN to "knock us down a couple points."
You're Running Out Of Time To Catch One Of Pokémon's Best
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" both offer players a wide variety of Pokémon to catch in the wild. However, one of them will soon be gone so it's best you hurry. If you've been playing "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" since the beginning, you might've noticed that the games have been featuring a raid event called "Charizard the Unrivaled." In this special 7-star raid, players have the opportunity at catching a special level 100 Charizard to add to their collection of Pokémon. Because it's a 7-star raid — the hardest raid level in the game — this is considered to be endgame content and should only be attempted with high-level Pokémon — which shouldn't be a problem with the right EXP hack.
How Fans Are Making Their Choice Of Christopher Judge As Kratos Well-Known
The internet just can't seem to get enough of Christopher Judge. Ever since "God of War Ragnarök" hit shelves, critics and fans have praised Judge's performance as the bloodthirsty God of War Kratos — so much so that Judge won the Best Performance award at the 2022 Game Awards, which was presented to him by Al Pacino. And upon receiving his award, Judge gave a moving acceptance speech that further captured the hearts of many fans.
The Witcher 3 Players Get The Roach Update They've Always Wanted
Years after its release, fans are still finding reasons to play "The Witcher 3" again, and it remains developer CD Projekt RED's biggest hit. Now, the game is getting even bigger and better, thanks to the new, free next-gen update. The update, available for PC and next-gen console players who bought an original version of the game, is more than just a graphics upgrade. The patch notes reveal it also introduces improvements, bug fixes, and even new content to the game. As it turns out, CDPR also slipped something else into the update, discovered shortly after launch. This addition adds a new way to interact with Geralt's horse, Roach, and whether they knew it or not, it's the update fans have always wanted.
The Legend Of Zelda: Link's Awakening Has An Interesting Connection To Twin Peaks
The relatively recently remastered "Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening" stands out among early "Zelda" titles for being the most... out there. It has a uniquely whimsical, dream-like setting, and there are even references to other Nintendo games everywhere, particularly "Mario. In a lot of ways, it's the most surreal "Zelda" game ever released. The fact that the game takes place inside the dream of an enigmatic being called The Wind Fish makes many of these new mechanics and references — like the chain chomp dog — feel less out-of-place, and in the end, players got a "Legend of Zelda" game like no other.
A Lot Of Ambitious Trial And Error Went Into The Tomb Raider Reboot
In the early 2010s, the "Tomb Raider" franchise had entered a transitional period. After two new games ("Legend" and "Underworld"), a remaster called "Anniversary," and the spin-off "Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light," the series needed some rejuvenation. By the time developer Crystal Dynamics had settled on creating a new "Tomb Raider" game, the landscape of the adventure genre had changed. Ubisoft had just published the highly influential "Assassin's Creed," while Naughty Dog had already churned out the first "Uncharted" entry.
Why The Witcher 2 Almost Didn't Happen
The immense success of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," a game that performed so well it won several awards before launch (per Digital Spy) and earned a next-gen update, did not come without years of struggle and poor luck preceding it. Before CD Projekt Red delivered its highest-grossing game to date at over 40 million lifetime sales (via Statista), the studio almost went under completely. Another game in "The Witcher" franchise pulled the team back from the brink against crushing odds.
