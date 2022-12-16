Jamahal Hill confident Glover Teixeira has never seen anyone with his “finishing ability” ahead of UFC 283: “You can’t compare me to nobody else bro”

Read full article on original website
Cub Swanson shares image of 'cut artery' in Rafa Garcia's bloodbath win at UFC Fight Night 216
Rafa Garcia sustained one of the more gruesome cuts in recent memory at UFC Fight Night 216 on Saturday, but he still managed to get his hand raised. An elbow from opponent Maheshate (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) opened a cut to the side of Garcia’s (15-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) head in the second round, and the volume of blood that came out and covered the mat of the octagon at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas was immense. Ultimately, Garcia battled through it and got the unanimous decision, but he was still leaking as he left the cage.
Sean O’Malley claims he turned down invitation to attend birthday party for Ramzan Kadyrov’s Son
Sean O’Malley had no interest in taking a trip to Chechnya. O’Malley is rising in the UFC’s bantamweight division. He recently picked up the biggest win of his pro MMA career, defeating Petr Yan via split decision back in October. He now finds himself sitting at the number 1 spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings.
Laura Sanko disagrees with Nick Diaz’s recent callout of Israel Adesanya: “I wouldn’t want to see him fight Izzy”
UFC analyst Laura Sanko hopes that Nick Diaz’s callout of Israel Adesanya doesn’t come to fruition. The Stockton native has been out of action since his rematch with Robbie Lawler in September 2021. The bout ended a six-year hiatus for the former Strikeforce champion, as he hadn’t competed since his no-contest with Anderson Silva in January 2015.
Exclusive: Patricio Pitbull Says Dana White “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Make A Bellator vs. UFC Event
Bellator champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire is certain that there will be no cross-promotion event with the UFC. The final Bellator event of the year is set to be a historic one. On December 31, four Bellator fighters will be headed to Japan to take on four Rizin fighters in a cross-promotional event being called Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF. This special event will see current and former Bellator champions taking on some of Rizin’s finest stars. The event will broaden the spectrum of MMA fans and allow a peek into the conversation of which promotion is better.
Erin Blanchfield reveals Taila Santos clash is on in February: “I know I can beat anyone in the world”
UFC women’s flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield has a big name for her return next year. ‘Cold Blooded’ is fresh off her return at UFC 281 in November. Standing opposite Blanchfield was the fan-favorite Brit, Molly McCann. ‘Meatball’ was riding a three-fight winning streak heading into the event, but didn’t have much success in New York.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Picks Surprising Name To End Roman Reigns’ Title Run
Roman Reigns has been the top star in WWE for years now and he’s been dominating the competition. The Tribal Chief has been carrying the Universal Championship for over two years, and he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
Sean O’Malley reveals that he’s doing nothing but grappling in preparation for UFC title shot: “I know I need to improve”
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has been hitting the mats lately. ‘Sugar’ is fresh off his outing with Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October. Despite ‘No Mercy’ coming in as a substantial favorite, O’Malley brought the fight to him. The bout was back and forth and saw the former champion lose by a split decision.
Conor McGregor challenges Nate Diaz to a Power Slap title fight: “That’s a title you’d have a better chance of coming close to winning”
Former UFC “Champ-Champ” Conor McGregor is digging Dana White’s Power Slap League, and he’s even jokingly laid out a challenge to Nate Diaz for a slap-off. The rivalry between McGregor and Diaz is well-documented. They had two memorable fights under the UFC banner, and despite being tied 1-1, a trilogy fight never materialized. Diaz is now a free agent, while McGregor has been out of action since July 2021.
MMA Fighting
BKFC: Paige VanZant ‘welcome’ to compete again, but she’s doing ‘very, very well’ outside of fighting
Paige VanZant was originally scheduled to make her return to bare-knuckle competition in August, but her fight was cancelled, and the expectation was that she would be rebooked before the end of 2022. Unfortunately, no fight was ever rescheduled, and VanZant has kept busy lately with endeavors outside of fighting,...
Pros react after Jared Cannonier defeats Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66
Tonight’s UFC Vegas 66 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout featuring Jared Cannonier taking on Sean Strickland. Cannonier (16-6 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya in his most previous effort at UFC 276. Prior to that setback, ‘Tha Killa Gorilla’ had earned back-to-back wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson respectively.
Bryce Mitchell was contemplating retirement in the immediate aftermath of his loss at UFC 282 (Video)
Bryce Mitchell contemplated retirement right after his UFC 282 loss to Ilia Toupria. Mitchell opened up the UFC 282 pay-per-view against Topuria in a crucial fight for the featherweight division. The winner would be in the mix to likely get a top-10 or even a top-five opponent next time out.
Jake Shields reportedly banned from UFC PI, facing assault charges for attack on Mike Jackson
Jake Shields has reportedly been banned from UFC PI and is facing assault charges for his attack on Mike Jackson. The UFC Performance Institute is the official mixed martial arts facility for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The building is located in Enterprise, Nevada opposite the UFC Apex. Apparently Shields (33-11...
Paulo Costa reacts to the news that his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off: “They should stop being petty”
Paulo Costa has reacted after it was revealed his UFC 284 fight against Robert Whittaker is off. The UFC announced Costa would be going down to Perth, Australia to fight the local fighter in Whittaker. However, for weeks, Costa had been vocal on social media saying he hasn’t signed a contract and wouldn’t, as he had one fight left on his deal and wanted more money.
Robert Whittaker reacts after losing out on Paulo Costa fight at UFC 284: “This is very upsetting”
Robert Whittaker is reacting after losing out on the Paulo Costa fight at UFC 284. It was to be Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) vs Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout at UFC 284 on February 12, 2023, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Plans have changed – the...
Rafa Garcia lost twenty percent of his blood after cutting an artery during his win at UFC Vegas 66
Rafa Garcia reportedly lost twenty percent of his blood after cutting an artery during his victory at UFC Vegas 66. It’s not uncommon to see nasty injuries at a UFC event. After all, this is mixed martial arts we’re talking about here. Many fighters, especially, have had to...
Former UFC featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov teases possible end of retirement: “Contracts are no longer the same”
Former UFC featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov could return to the octagon after all. The Russian has been out of action since a November 2019 decision victory over Calvin Kattar. The victory was the biggest of Magomedsharipov’s career to that point and moved him to 18-1 as a professional. Sadly, that was his last time competing in the octagon.
MMAmania.com
‘Big fridge’ Conor McGregor will ‘give middleweight a go at some point 100%’
Does Conor McGregor have middleweight aspirations? According to “The Notorious” himself, he will ‘100%’ be testing himself against 185 pound opponents at some point in his career. McGregor, who started his fight career out as a 145 pound featherweight, moved up to lightweight in 2016 and...
Zion Clark, athlete born without legs, wins pro MMA debut (Video)
Zion Clark continues to be an inspiration. Clark, who was born without legs due to caudal regression syndrome, competed in his first pro MMA bout this past Saturday. He shared the cage with Eugene Murray. The two collided inside Valley Center in San Diego, CA. The fight took place at Gladiator Challenge: Seasons Beatings.
worldboxingnews.net
Dillian Whyte faced no recoil from threat to beat up Mike Tyson
Dillian Whyte threatened to beat up Mike Tyson before Tyson Fury knocked him out in their WBC heavyweight title clash. During the pandemic, the British heavyweight opened the door to a fight with the former undisputed ruler. Whyte initially stated Tyson had no business getting back in the ring at...
