Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TODAY.com
Families of Idaho victims frustrated with lack of answers
Six weeks into the unsolved murders of four University of Idaho students, families of the victims have been left wondering why there are still few clues in the case. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for TODAY.Dec. 19, 2022.
Idaho murders: Xana Kernodle's family announces scholarship in her honor
Xana Kernodle's family has established an endowment in her honor at the University of Idaho, where she was studying marketing at the time of her death.
Post Register
Young mountain lions captured and euthanized in Kendrick
KENDRICK, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game officers investigated a report of three mountain lions found under a deck at a residence in Kendrick on Saturday, Dec. 17, according to a recent release. To protect public safety, officers trapped and euthanized the three young mountain lions. “We made...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Police expand investigation outside Idaho
More than a month after four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their beds and police do not have a suspect or suspects. They are now expanding their investigation outside the city of Moscow.
Post Register
Police searching for car seen near house where students were killed
BOISE — Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car seen near where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month, saying that person could have “critical information” about the case. The Moscow Police Department asked for the public’s help tracking...
KHQ Right Now
New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides
MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
newsnationnow.com
Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
Moscow murders: Tips hit 10,000
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department said Monday their investigation into a quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho campus has reached 10,000 tips. "Any piece of evidence (police) can link to this case, they're doing so," MPD Chief James Fry said in a YouTube video. It's been more...
Idaho murders: Lawyer for victim's family says police may be in 'over their heads'
An attorney representing the family of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves said Moscow police may be 'in over their heads.'
yaktrinews.com
Moscow Police continue to search for Hyundai Elantra tied to investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police continue to investigate their biggest lead in the University of Idaho murder case, a white Hyundai Elantra. Moscow Police said on December 7 that they are searching for the occupants of a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra, which they believe was near the off-campus home on King Road around the time of the murders.
Identity of man shot, killed in Pullman standoff released
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Whitman County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the man who was shot after a standoff in Pullman. The report says 36-year-old Brent Kopacka was killed on December 15 at 1000 SE Latah Street. The cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death is homicide. Kopacka was involved in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th
MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
KXLY
Spokane Regional Air Support Rescue 3 saves man from avalanche in Columbia County
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit Rescue 3 assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in saving a man from an avalanche on Table Rock Mountain. On December 2, Rescue 3 says a man was swept off his snow bike in the avalanche. The victim was believed to have a broken or dislocated hip.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 19-23
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is continuing to investigate the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were all students at the University of Idaho. They were killed less than a mile from campus in the early hours of Nov. 13 and so far, a suspect has not been identified.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
MOSCOW, Idaho - The half-brother of slain 6-year-old pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey on Wednesday weighed in on the Moscow Police Department's handling of the unsolved, Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho college students. "Moscow PD are in a near impossible position," Andrew Ramsey told Fox News Digital....
Idaho murder victim's family, lawyer meet with police over strained relationship
The shattered family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves had a face-to-face meeting with police and local officials Monday to help mend their fraught relationship.
TODAY.com
Father of Idaho murder victim reveals new info from coroner
One month after four students were stabbed to death at an off-campus house at the University of Idaho, investigators are still searching for any clues that could lead to an arrest. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2022.
FOX 28 Spokane
Pullman SWAT standoff leaves 1 dead, police don’t believe incident related to Idaho murders
PULLMAN, Wash. – A SWAT standoff in Pullman on Thursday that ended with police shooting and killing a 30-year-old man is not believed to be connected to the Idaho murders, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Pullman Police Department (PPD) said the suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet,...
New Idaho Video Shows Police Responding to Noise Complaint at Murder House
Police in Moscow, Idaho, came to the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered in response to a noise complaint in September.
koze.com
Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified
PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
Comments / 0