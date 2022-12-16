ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Post Register

Young mountain lions captured and euthanized in Kendrick

KENDRICK, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game officers investigated a report of three mountain lions found under a deck at a residence in Kendrick on Saturday, Dec. 17, according to a recent release. To protect public safety, officers trapped and euthanized the three young mountain lions. “We made...
KENDRICK, ID
Post Register

Police searching for car seen near house where students were killed

BOISE — Police are asking for help finding the occupant of a car seen near where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month, saying that person could have “critical information” about the case. The Moscow Police Department asked for the public’s help tracking...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

New surveillance video surfaces in Moscow homicides

MOSCOW, Idaho - 36 days since the tragic death of four University of Idaho students and still no answers for families as Christmas approaches. New surveillance video obtained by Fox News has been released of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen walking home from the Corner Club, minutes before they were seen at Grub Truck on Main Street.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Moscow murders: Tips hit 10,000

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department said Monday their investigation into a quadruple homicide near the University of Idaho campus has reached 10,000 tips. "Any piece of evidence (police) can link to this case, they're doing so," MPD Chief James Fry said in a YouTube video. It's been more...
MOSCOW, ID
yaktrinews.com

Moscow Police continue to search for Hyundai Elantra tied to investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police continue to investigate their biggest lead in the University of Idaho murder case, a white Hyundai Elantra. Moscow Police said on December 7 that they are searching for the occupants of a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra, which they believe was near the off-campus home on King Road around the time of the murders.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Identity of man shot, killed in Pullman standoff released

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Whitman County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the man who was shot after a standoff in Pullman. The report says 36-year-old Brent Kopacka was killed on December 15 at 1000 SE Latah Street. The cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death is homicide. Kopacka was involved in...
PULLMAN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th

MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Moscow murders: Police updates for week of Dec. 19-23

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is continuing to investigate the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were all students at the University of Idaho. They were killed less than a mile from campus in the early hours of Nov. 13 and so far, a suspect has not been identified.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Man Killed in Standoff With SWAT Team Identified

PULLMAN, WA – The man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University after threatening to kill his two roommates early Thursday morning has been identified. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers says the 36-year-old man who died as the result of a gunshot wound is Brent Lee Kopacka.
PULLMAN, WA

