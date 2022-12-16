Read full article on original website
Massive year-end spending bill includes new Great Lakes Authority and other Ohio priorities
WASHINGTON, D. C. - A new Great Lakes Authority to promote the region’s economic development. National memorial status for the Kol Israel Holocaust Memorial in Bedford Heights. A study to determine if Ohio’s 1,400-mile “Buckeye Trail” should be designated a National Scenic Trail. All three efforts...
Staffing shortage handcuffs Ohio troopers, as Highway Patrol writes far fewer tickets in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – State troopers are writing far fewer tickets this year compared to 2021, the result of a staffing shortage that has hindered enforcement on Ohio’s roadways. The effect is most clearly seen in Cuyahoga County, where arrests for drunken driving are down by half compared to...
Ohio’s embarrassment: Bipartisan House Committee investigating Jan. 6. calls out Jim Jordan for sanctions: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Jan. 6 committee referred U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and several of his GOP colleagues to the House Ethics Committee for failing to honor their subpoenas. We’re talking about Jordan, former President Trump and the Justice Department on Today in Ohio. Listen online here.
Ohio AG Dave Yost says he regrets causing pain commenting on 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana for abortion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s attorney general says he laments the pain that ensued after he suggested in a nationally televised interview that an account of a 10-year-old rape victim who sought an abortion in Indiana might have been a fabrication. In a year-end interview last week with...
What to know about the single-digit temperatures forecasted for Christmas: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Baby, it’s going to be cold outside. It’s been two decades since Cleveland has seen a Christmas Day that peaked below 20 degrees. (Last year, my family played tennis.) And when the air gets that frigorific, you better take precautions.
Gov. DeWine should veto bill opening all state land to drilling, labeling natural gas ‘green energy’
Thanks for your coverage of recent actions by the Ohio state legislature. On Dec. 13, I read on cleveland.com that the legislature has sent to Gov. Mike DeWine a bill, House Bill 507, declaring that natural gas is “green energy” and requiring (!) that state land be open to oil and gas drilling (”Ohio legislature passes bill opening all state land to fracking, labeling natural gas ‘green energy’”).
‘The Big LePLOWski’: Ohio Turnpike Name-A-Snowplow Contest nabs winners who iced the competition
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The naming of a snowplow in Ohio can be pretty punny. Last year, some brilliant minds came up with “Snow More Mr. Ice Guy” and “Sir Plows-A-Lot” for the Ohio Turnpike Name-A-Snowplow Contest. This year, “the Big LePLOWski,” “Control-Salt-Delete” and “Clearapathtra” iced...
Should it be harder to pass Ohio constitutional amendments? See how abortion amendments passed in other states
COLUMBUS, Ohio – If Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Republican lawmakers resurrect an effort to make it harder to pass constitutional amendments at the ballot box, abortion rights campaigners could face a tougher challenge to enshrine reproductive rights in the Ohio Constitution. A review of amendments in...
Late nights and strange bedfellows: Why Ohio House Democrats joined conservative Republicans to kill a gun control policy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – It was almost 3 a.m. with hours remaining on the last working day of the year, and Ohio lawmakers were getting cranky. The lame duck legislative session – the period after Election Day but before new lawmakers assume office in January – is traditionally among the most productive and chaotic stretches of the two-year cycle. Despite a rule in the state Constitution limiting bills to a single subject, ideas with next to nothing in common are routinely mashed into single bills and passed at light speed.
Scientists warn Great Lakes might become more acidic from atmospheric carbon
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The Great Lakes have endured a lot the past century, from supersized algae blobs to invasive mussels and bloodsucking sea lamprey that nearly wiped out fish populations. Now, another danger: They — and other big lakes around the world — might be getting more acidic,...
Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Dec. 19, 2022; jackpot $158 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers in its drawing on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, for a jackpot estimated at $158 million. The numbers are 7-37-55-65-67 Powerball 12 Power Play 5x. The Classic Lotto numbers are 6-12-16-20-35-37 Kicker 505990. The jackpot is $2.9 million for the drawing...
The calm before the winter storm: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Before a major winter storm moves into the area later this week, get ready for one more mild day. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 30s tomorrow. Winds will pick up slightly Wednesday night with overnight lows around 30. Thursday could see a mix of rain and snow during the day with rain continuing as highs rise to around 40. Winds will also begin to pick up throughout the day.
Jan. 6 committee refers Jim Jordan for ethics violation over subpoenas: Capitol Letter
Ethics referral: The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday voted to refer U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and several of his GOP colleagues to the House Ethics Committee for failing to honor the subpoenas it sent them, in addition to referring former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges, Sabrina Eaton reports. Because Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives in January, the referral is unlikely to result in sanctions against Jordan but Democrats will likely use his refusal to comply with the committee’s subpoena as rhetorical ammunition when Jordan issues subpoenas when he becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee.
Weirdest temperature map you’ll see in a long time over Great Lakes region
A strong storm system will have the center of it track right over Lower Michigan. The swirling circulation around the storm will do some strange things to our temperatures across Lower Michigan. A storm system always has the same direction of rotation- counterclockwise. Imagine a top spinning counterclockwise. That’s essentially...
National Signing Day lookahead: The area’s top 10 players in the Class of 2025
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Class of 2023 is finalizing its college destinations Wednesday with early National Signing Day. The Class of 2024 is up next, but Northeast Ohio’s 2025 recruiting class already made an impact this year as sophomores. Meet the top players who should be on the recruiting radar entering next season and beyond:
