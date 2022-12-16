ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Bet365 Ohio promo code: Grab $100 early sign-up bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The launch of Ohio online sports betting is less than two weeks away and you can click here to apply our...
What to know about the single-digit temperatures forecasted for Christmas: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Baby, it’s going to be cold outside. It’s been two decades since Cleveland has seen a Christmas Day that peaked below 20 degrees. (Last year, my family played tennis.) And when the air gets that frigorific, you better take precautions.
PointsBet Ohio promo code unlocks up to $700 in free bets

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Pre-registration offers in the Buckeye State will only be available until New Year’s Day, but you can lock in up to...
Gov. DeWine should veto bill opening all state land to drilling, labeling natural gas ‘green energy’

Thanks for your coverage of recent actions by the Ohio state legislature. On Dec. 13, I read on cleveland.com that the legislature has sent to Gov. Mike DeWine a bill, House Bill 507, declaring that natural gas is “green energy” and requiring (!) that state land be open to oil and gas drilling (”Ohio legislature passes bill opening all state land to fracking, labeling natural gas ‘green energy’”).
Late nights and strange bedfellows: Why Ohio House Democrats joined conservative Republicans to kill a gun control policy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It was almost 3 a.m. with hours remaining on the last working day of the year, and Ohio lawmakers were getting cranky. The lame duck legislative session – the period after Election Day but before new lawmakers assume office in January – is traditionally among the most productive and chaotic stretches of the two-year cycle. Despite a rule in the state Constitution limiting bills to a single subject, ideas with next to nothing in common are routinely mashed into single bills and passed at light speed.
The calm before the winter storm: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Before a major winter storm moves into the area later this week, get ready for one more mild day. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 30s tomorrow. Winds will pick up slightly Wednesday night with overnight lows around 30. Thursday could see a mix of rain and snow during the day with rain continuing as highs rise to around 40. Winds will also begin to pick up throughout the day.
Jan. 6 committee refers Jim Jordan for ethics violation over subpoenas: Capitol Letter

Ethics referral: The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on Monday voted to refer U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and several of his GOP colleagues to the House Ethics Committee for failing to honor the subpoenas it sent them, in addition to referring former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges, Sabrina Eaton reports. Because Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives in January, the referral is unlikely to result in sanctions against Jordan but Democrats will likely use his refusal to comply with the committee’s subpoena as rhetorical ammunition when Jordan issues subpoenas when he becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee.
