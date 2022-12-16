Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
An SEC power sniffed around. Nebraska got a visit. Can Syracuse hang on to its No. 2 recruit?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Vincent Carroll-Jackson sees his offer from Syracuse football as a blessing in disguise. The Class of 2023 offensive lineman, who committed on Dec. 11, told syracuse.com Friday that SU hadn’t been on his radar at all prior to him receiving his offer earlier this month.
HS roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse girls basketball wins clash of Class AA teams
Using a balanced scoring effort, the Cicero-North Syracuse girls basketball team scored a 73-54 win over Bishop Ludden in a game between two Class AA powers on Saturday.
Too tired to kick, his selfless act sums up Syracuse’s unlikely champs: ‘A magical bunch of misfits’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nathan Opoku had nothing left to give. He had taken the Orange as far as he could. Further than any team in program history.
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: How high is Syracuse as it returns to conference play?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The ACC Power Rankings remained relatively calm this past week. Most of the league’s teams played non-conference foes that didn’t pose much of a challenge. The only loss among the top seven teams in last week’s rankings was No. 1 Virginia’s loss to a nationally-ranked Houston team.
WKTV
Utica native publishes 'The 1947 Utica Blue Sox - A Baseball Season to Remember'
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Native, Peter Pagliaro has published his first book, "The 1947 Utica Blue Sox - A Baseball Season to Remember." The book tells the story of the team that would go down in Utica sports history. Several of the players would go on to play for the 1950s National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies known as the “Whiz Kids”.
Jim Boeheim fights off tears talking about Louis Orr: ‘It was hard coaching today’ (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim's eyes moistened and his voice quivered. "It was hard coaching today,'' he said. "Really hard.''.
The Pinstripe Bowl is less than 2 weeks away. Who will play for SU? (depth chart projection)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will be without a handful of its 2022 starters when it faces off against Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29. Cornerback Duce Chestnut and safety Ja’Had Carter were two big names to depart the program via the transfer portal last week. SU has lost nine total players to the portal this offseason, four on defense and five on offense.
Chris Bell heard the criticism from his head coach and responded: ‘I took it personal’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Chris Bell got the message. He’d heard his coach, Jim Boeheim, castigate him after many Syracuse games about his lack of rebounding presence. He knows the statistical situation on the backboards, that he has not contributed as much as the Syracuse staff demands in that crucial category.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Orange land three commitments as Early Signing Day approaches
We are two days away from Early Signing Day and the Syracuse Orange just concluded a busy recruiting weekend. With the Orange making a last-minute push to round out the 2023 class, they did land a trio of commitments on Sunday. First Syracuse was able to flip the commitment of Ty Gordon, a defensive lineman from Virginia. Gordon had been committed to Old Dominion and he’s a 6’2 267 lb lineman who was unranked but was a second-team all-state player in Virginia.
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
Developer hopes to break ground soon on 6-story Genesee St. apartments in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A developer planning yet another apartment complex in the lucrative housing market around Syracuse University has received a green light and hopes to break ground on the project in early 2023. The six-story development will preserve a Ward Wellington Ward home on East Genesee Street. Timberwolf Capital...
informnny.com
“It was hard coaching today:” SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following win to Cornell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse won its fifth straight game on Saturday, beating in-state rival Cornell 78-63. Joe Girard led the Orange with 19 points. Jesse Edwards logged his sixth double-double of the season, posting 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Orange improves to 8-4 on the season. Cornell...
Pinstripe Bowl tickets: Cheapest seats for Syracuse football vs. Minnesota at Yankee Stadium
The 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl takes place Thursday, December 29 (12/29/2022) as the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers clash at Yankee Stadium in New York City. It’s not a bad commute for Syracuse fans, and the good news is there’s still plenty of tickets available for the...
Look Back: 14 Restaurants & Businesses in CNY That Closed in 2022
The Coronavirus, staffing shortages, and supply chain issues are just some of the reasons we've lost a number of restaurants and businesses in Central New York in 2022. Here are 14 locations that are no more. Boil Shack. After just two years, the Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New...
From A to Z: Restaurants in Rome, NY You Need to Experience at Least Once
Previously, we've explored restaurants from A to Z in Utica. Now, it's time to move on to Rome. There's so many great dining options that sometimes, we find it's hard to choose. Hopefully if you're visiting Rome and are looking for dining options, this helps. From A to Z: Rome...
Roosevelt Bouie’s last phone call with Louis Orr: ‘I guess he just wanted to have a normal conversation’
Syracuse, N.Y. – About a month ago, Roosevelt Bouie got a phone call from Louis Orr. The two former Syracuse teammates tried to talk every so often, but sometimes the time in between conversations would be a little more than either intended.
sujuiceonline.com
JUCO offensive lineman J’Onre Reed commits to Syracuse
Syracuse received a commitment from Hutchinson (KS) CC interior offensive lineman J’Onre Reed on Sunday, he announced via Instagram. Reed had offers from Oregon, New Mexico, Coastal Carolina, UAB and UNLV, among other schools. Reed continues a commitment spree for the Orange, and is its second OL transfer commit...
How 2 brothers from downstate NY started a gas price war in a Syracuse suburb
North Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gas prices are falling in the Syracuse area, but in one suburb, they’re plunging, thanks to an old-fashioned price war started by two brothers from downstate New York. The average price of gas in the Syracuse area on Monday was $3.33 a gallon, according to...
Details surrounding killing still a mystery as Syracuse woman pleads to murder, gets 18-to-life in prison
Syracuse, NY -- Virtually nothing has been said about 18-year-old Zaira Goodin’s role in the 2021 murder of Asalic Parham on Syracuse’s South Side. It might remain that way forever after Goodin on Monday accepted an 18-year-to-life prison sentence for Parham’s death. Goodin’s case has been going...
syracuse.com
NYC man who brought $75k worth of fentanyl to Syracuse sentenced to 10 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Bronx man was sentenced to 10 years in prison this week for planning to bring $75,000 worth of fentanyl to Syracuse. Marvin Antonio Lantigua, 32, previously pled guilty to possessing a kilogram of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it, according to a news release from federal prosecutors. He was sentenced Monday.
