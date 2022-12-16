ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKTV

Utica native publishes 'The 1947 Utica Blue Sox - A Baseball Season to Remember'

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Native, Peter Pagliaro has published his first book, "The 1947 Utica Blue Sox - A Baseball Season to Remember." The book tells the story of the team that would go down in Utica sports history. Several of the players would go on to play for the 1950s National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies known as the “Whiz Kids”.
Syracuse.com

The Pinstripe Bowl is less than 2 weeks away. Who will play for SU? (depth chart projection)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will be without a handful of its 2022 starters when it faces off against Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29. Cornerback Duce Chestnut and safety Ja’Had Carter were two big names to depart the program via the transfer portal last week. SU has lost nine total players to the portal this offseason, four on defense and five on offense.
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Orange land three commitments as Early Signing Day approaches

We are two days away from Early Signing Day and the Syracuse Orange just concluded a busy recruiting weekend. With the Orange making a last-minute push to round out the 2023 class, they did land a trio of commitments on Sunday. First Syracuse was able to flip the commitment of Ty Gordon, a defensive lineman from Virginia. Gordon had been committed to Old Dominion and he’s a 6’2 267 lb lineman who was unranked but was a second-team all-state player in Virginia.
sujuiceonline.com

JUCO offensive lineman J’Onre Reed commits to Syracuse

Syracuse received a commitment from Hutchinson (KS) CC interior offensive lineman J’Onre Reed on Sunday, he announced via Instagram. Reed had offers from Oregon, New Mexico, Coastal Carolina, UAB and UNLV, among other schools. Reed continues a commitment spree for the Orange, and is its second OL transfer commit...
