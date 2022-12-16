Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
seattlemet.com
Seattle Restaurants: The Themes of 2022
This year certainly had its food-related highs and lows, from some high-profile sushi dinners to beloved restaurants throwing in the towel. But along the way, somewhere in between, we saw a few patterns emerge... This Year…. Coffee Got Even Better. Voi Cà Phê. Georgetown. A counter in Georgetown serves...
Seattle real estate predictions for 2023
It's still not a buyer's market, but lower prices may be on the horizon.
This Washington City Is One Of The Happiest Cities In The U.S.
SmartAsset pinpointed the happiest cities in America based on personal finance, quality of life, and more.
The Best Washington Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If you want to hope on the road to Flavortown, Mashed mapped out every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
morethanjustparks.com
3 BEAUTIFUL National Parks Near Seattle (Expert Guide + Photos)
National Parks near Seattle. There’s so much more to Seattle than the Space Needle and Amazon’s Biosphere. In this article, we’ll familiarize you with the incredible national parks that are within a day’s drive of Seattle. This bustling metropolis has access to three incredible national parks.
seattlemet.com
DJ Supreme La Rock Is the Ultimate Record Keeper
This story starts one Christmas morning in Seattle, decades ago. KEXP's DJ Supreme La Rock (real name Danny Clavesilla) was four years old when he received a gift that would quite literally change his life: a record player. But rather than play the kid-focused music that came with it, he...
KIMA TV
More than 230 flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac airport Tuesday
SEATAC, Wash. — A blast of arctic air that brought lowland snow and freezing temperatures to western Washington is causing flights to be delayed or canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). Around 480 domestic flights in and out of SEA were delayed Monday, with 33 cancelations, according to FlightAware,...
roadtirement.com
Classy upscale brunch on the water
A little while back we shared a visit to Arnies Edmonds that we had over a year ago and we stated we were planning a return trip . That trip happened on Sunday with our Seattle family before we went to see The Nutcracker ballet in Seattle. We got to...
gotodestinations.com
5 of The Best Pizza Spots in Seattle – (With Cheesy Photos)
As you might have expected, Seattle gets experimental with their pizza, and we’ve covered a few pizza spots that do just that to great effect. But don’t get us wrong, Seattle pizzerias can do traditional pies that can stand toe to toe with the shops in Chicago, Detroit and New York! We cover a few of them as well.
Downtown Seattle art business targeted by criminals for sixth time in 17 months
An art business in Downtown Seattle was recently targeted by criminals for the sixth time in the past year and a half. This time, the owner of Fossil and Stone said someone drove a car into their front door to try and get inside. Kathy Lee tells KIRO 7 she’s beyond frustrated, and is worried about her business surviving with all this new damage happening the weekend before Christmas.
Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington
Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
seattlemet.com
Last-Minute Gifts Available for Pickup
We scoured our gift guides for presents you can pick up ASAP. The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. Procrastinators of the world don't...
franchising.com
Big Chicken Lands in Renton
December 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // RENTON, Wa. - Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken sandwich concept Big Chicken announced the opening of its newest location. The location will officially open its doors on December 17 at 921-A N 10th Street in Renton Landing, a bustling upscale shopping, dining and entertainment hub.
Seattle, Washington
Winter Weather: Snow and Severe Cold Impact Seattle This Week, Emergency Shelters Available (Updated 12/20)
This post was last updated December 20 at 11:00 am. The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and preparing to activate additional services as needed. This blog post will be updated with the latest information on places for people to get indoors and out of the cold, keeping critical infrastructure open, changes to City services, and tips to stay warm and safe.
shorelineareanews.com
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
OLYMPIA – A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets...
4-6 inches of snow predicted for Seattle Monday night
It looks like the Seattle area will be hit with 4-6 more inches of snow overnight Monday. Issaquah could get a foot. “Look for the snow to return tonight,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said on The Gee & Ursula Show. “There’s enough moisture to generate a few inches in the metro Seattle area. There will be more north of the city.”
q13fox.com
Dozens of flights delayed or canceled at SEA Airport
SEATAC, Wash. - The next weather system will start to arrive late Monday, and snow is expected for the Puget Sound area. Dozens of flights in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been canceled or delayed on Monday, according to FlightAware. Alaska Airlines said it has pre-canceled about 100...
UW Set to Officially Welcome Deven Bryant, Whose Reputation Continues to Grow
The St. John Bosco linebacker picks up Los Angeles Times award.
KOMO News
More lowland snow Tuesday before temperatures plummet later this week
SEATTLE — A weather system brought another round of lowland snow to parts of western Washington Tuesday morning. Freezing temperatures are expected to stick around this week, creating the possibility for icy roads during the morning commute. Lows Thursday morning are forecast to be in the teens throughout the Puget Sound region, with single digits possible near the U.S.-Canadian border.
KOMO News
Seattle Starbucks workers join nationwide strike
SEATTLE — Dozens of Starbucks workers were on the picket line in Seattle on Sunday demanding better working conditions for the final day of a three-day nationwide strike happening at more than 100 stores. Workers demonstrating outside the Starbucks Reserve Roastery on Capitol Hill said they wanted to strike...
Comments / 0