One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a Palmer school bus and a sedan in southwest Austin Monday morning. The Austin Police Department reported that the accident occurred at the intersection of 6th St. and 11th Ave. SW at approximately 8:12 a.m. Monday morning. The driver of the school bus, which was carrying three students from Woodson Kindergarten Center, told police that he was traveling eastbound on 11th Ave. SW and entered the uncontrolled intersection after not seeing any other vehicles. He went on to tell authorities that when he was almost through the intersection, he observed another vehicle, a Kia Forte traveling north on 6th Street. The school bus driver told police that the other driver attempted to avoid the bus and turned right, but because of snow and ice in the intersection, the Kia ultimately still struck the bus on the passenger side just in front of the rear wheels, and then spun and struck the bus again just behind the rear wheels before coming to a stop in a snowbank.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO