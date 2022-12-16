Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Tipuric hails beating Montpellier as one of Ospreys' best wins in Europe
Ospreys captain Justin Tipuric believes winning away in Montpellier in the Heineken Champions Cup was one of their "best" triumphs in Europe. Having lost against Leicester in Swansea in the opening round, Ospreys were heavy underdogs in France. But they upset the odds to win 21-10 to boost hopes of...
theScore
Southgate staying on as England manager through Euro 2024
London, Dec 18, 2022 (AFP) - Gareth Southgate will remain as England manager despite the crushing disappointment of their quarter-final exit at the World Cup, the English Football Association confirmed on Sunday. The 52-year-old said after last week's defeat to defending champions France in Qatar that he would take his...
BBC
Simone Magill 'fell out of love with football' before Aston Villa move
"I went over to Everton at 18. It was all unknown. Ultimately, I had been at one club, one that I love to be fair, for such a long period of time. "I really did need change and have a new challenge somewhere else because I really wanted to reignite a spark.
London extends lead as most searched UK location on Rightmove
The lockdown dream of leaving the city behind and owning a spacious house in the countryside or by the sea faded in 2022 as homebuyers picked up where they left off before the pandemic: house hunting in London. Rightmove said the capital was 2022’s top location by some distance with...
BBC
Huddersfield Town fans urge unity to avoid 'catastrophe'
Huddersfield Town supporters have urged club owners to unite in a bid to avoid the "catastrophe" of relegation. The Championship club's official supporters' association issued the statement after the Terriers lost at home to Watford at the weekend. That defeat left them seven points adrift at the bottom of the...
Easy street: these are the most expensive streets in the UK
Central London dominates the list, with only one road outside the capital making it into the top 20
NBC Miami
Sergio Aguero Celebrates World Cup Win With Argentina, Lionel Messi
Sergio Aguero might not leave Qatar with a medal, but the Argentine squad made it clear he is part of their championship team. The 34-year-old appeared in three World Cups for Argentina before retiring last December after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmias. He was on the field Sunday in an Argentine kit celebrating with the team after they beat France 3-3 (4-2) in penalty kicks.
BBC
SFA contacts Scotland captain Rachel Corsie to clarify abuse claims within national camp
The Scottish FA has contacted Scotland captain Rachel Corsie to clarify allegations of non-physical abuse within the women's national set-up. For legal reasons, she has not gone into detail about the alleged abuse. But the governing body's wellbeing officer has been in touch with the Aston Villa centre-half to garner...
BBC
Danny Mayor: Returning Plymouth Argyle midfielder wants side to keep up high standards
Plymouth Argyle midfielder Danny Mayor says the Pilgrims must not let their position at the top of League One slip for a second successive season. They are two points clear with 47 points from 22 games - 10 points better than the same stage in 2021. Plymouth had led League...
BBC
Michael Beale confident Rangers can catch Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic
Venue: Pittodrie Date: Tuesday, 20 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scoltand Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Michael Beale has a "huge amount" of confidence Rangers can catch Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic once his squad recovers from injury. With several first-team players already...
BBC
Who is striking? How Tuesday 20 December’s walkouts will affect you
It's the most wonderful time of the year, so the song goes - that's unless one of this week's strikes disrupts your Christmas plans. On Tuesday, nurses are staging another walkout. Patient surgeries and appointments will be cancelled. Meanwhile, the government in England stands "resolute" on the issue of nurses...
BBC
David Walliams visits Birmingham Children's Hospital
David Walliams and Aston Villa players have visited Birmingham's Children Hospital to spread some festive cheer. The author recently donated this year's royalties from his book The Midnight Gang to support the Virtual Reality Appeal. The hospital hopes to use VR headsets to distract children while they undergo treatment, to...
BBC
Dunloy 1-14 St Thomas' 0-13: Ulster champions stun Galway men in All-Ireland semi-final
Dunloy stunned Galway champions St Thomas' as they earned a deserved 1-14 to 0-13 victory in the All-Ireland Club Hurling semi-final at Croke Park. The sides were level 0-6 to 0-6 after a scrappy first half but Dunloy moved three up and Keelan Molloy's superb goal helped them lead by six.
NBC Sports
Arsenal vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League leaders Arsenal host West Ham in a London derby on Boxing Day, as Mikel Arteta’s men aim to get off to a flying start to the restart. The Gunners have a five-point lead atop the Premier League table after the first 14 games of the season and they’ve lost just once and drawn once so far, winning the other 12. However, Arteta has been dealt a big injury blow during the World Cup with Gabriel Jesus ruled out and it will be intriguing to see if Arsenal can simply pick up where they left off six weeks ago. All eyes will be on the north Londoners over the next few months as Arteta’s young side are set for a title battle but a few key injuries could quickly derail them.
Comments / 0