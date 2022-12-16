Read full article on original website
Related
St. Paul police investigate woman's death, man arrested
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection to a woman's death early Friday morning.Police say officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Fifth Street East on a report of a suicide. When they arrived at the scene at 2:50 a.m., they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.She was pronounced dead at the scene.A man who was at the apartment was arrested and booked into Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.The woman's identity will be released at a later date.If you or someone you know needs help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
Man and woman arrested over deaths of boys aged two and five
A man and a woman have been arrested following the discovery of the bodies of two young boys.Emergency services were called to an address in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, east London, at 2pm on Friday, where they found the bodies of the two boys, aged two and five.A woman was arrested shortly afterwards when police were called to a disturbance at a nearby property.The man was detained later and both were known to the children, according to the Metropolitan Police.I want to thank local people for the assistance they have given officers as they begin work along with partner agencies to...
Ex-Hospital Worker Convicted in Morgue Rapes Cops to New Crimes
A former hospital electrician convicted of murdering two women and sexually abusing dozens of women’s corpses at two health facilities in England has admitted to more disturbing necrophiliac crimes. David Fuller, already serving a life sentence in England for the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, along with 44 charges related to abusing corpses, admitted to molesting an additional 23 corpses between 2007 and 2020, The Independent reports. He’s been sentenced to an additional four years behind bars for the shocking new crimes. Police in Kent have said 13 of the 23 victims have so far been identified. Fuller, who filmed himself abusing corpses in two hospital mortuaries, was described by U.K. authorities as “a controlled sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from the violation of their dead bodies.”Read it at The Independent
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
Doberman is shot dead by cops as it viciously mauled its owner who was trying to break up two fighting dogs
Police have been forced to shoot and kill a pet Doberman after the dog viciously mauled his owner and left him with serious injuries. Emergency services were called to a home on Flavel Crescent in the South Australian town of Jervois just after 3pm on Wednesday following reports a man had been attacked by a dog.
Remains of Texas mother who told 911 operator she was being chased through the woods found 3 years later
The remains of a Texas woman who vanished more than three years ago after calling 911 to say that she was being followed were found in a wooded area, the Panola County Sheriff's Office said. Lauren Thompson, a mother of three, went missing on Jan. 10, 2019. In July of...
Parents of a three-month-old baby girl mauled to death by a husky appear in court over tragic attack
THE parents of a three-month-old baby girl who was mauled to death by a husky have appeared in court. Vince King and Karen Alcock faced a judge today at Lincoln Crown Court. The pair, 54 and 41, were charged with being the owner and/or in charge of a dog which was out of control causing injury resulting in death.
Judge filmed ‘lying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’
A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnappingPolice bust European ‘super-cartel’, seizing 30 tonnes of cocaine
Woman suddenly drops dead while working out at gym in shocking video
A 28-year-old woman unexpectedly dropped dead while working out at a gym in Ecuador. The woman — who was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez — is believed to have suffered a heart attack at Zona Muscular gym in Santa Rosa, El Oro province, on Nov. 29. Ramírez was captured on the gym’s video footage doing squats and weightlifting when she suddenly stopped and fell forward, face-planting on the floor. Other gym-goers, most of them women, rushed to help Ramírez. They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived. Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita Hospital but arrived with no signs of life. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Police and doctors have yet to issue a cause of death, however, it is believed that Ramírez suffered a heart attack. Family members say that the young woman frequented the gym where she collapsed.
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
Parents falsely accused after a 5-month-old baby girl is taken from her crib. What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg?
Steven Aisenberg and his wife, Marlene, lived in Valrico, Florida with their three children, 8-year-old William, 4-year-old Monica, and 5-month-old Sabrina, and the family dog, Brownie.
Videos Show Huge Crocodile Drag Away Child as Dad Fights Back: Authorities
The father reportedly tried to fight off the 11-foot crocodile who then quickly disappeared under the water with his son in its jaws.
My husband was shot dead on our doorstep by assassin who asked for him by name – every Christmas I wonder why
VERONICA Wilson had enjoyed a day out with her family and got her two small boys into pyjamas, ready for their devoted dad to read them a bedtime story. But a ring on the doorbell, at 7pm on November 28, 2004, was about to destroy their lives - as a cold-blooded killer gunned down banker Alistair Wilson on his own doorstep.
Truckie is accused of mowing down 86 goats and killing them all after he allegedly pushed past a sign warning him not to drive through floodwaters
A truck driver has been charged after he allegedly ploughed into 86 goats standing by the side of a highway killing all of them. The bodies of 78 goats were found strewn along a two-kilometre stretch of the Kamilaroi Highway, near Bourke, in NSW's north-west, last Thursday. Another eight goats...
Pit Bull Set on Fire After Two Dogs Maul 3-Year-Old Boy to Death: Police
The dog was reportedly set alight in retaliation for the killing of the young child, who had been playing outside with friends before the attack.
Girl, 11, has bones broken in ‘shocking and sustained’ dog attack as she walked to school
An 11-year-old girl has been left with serious injuries - including broken bones - after being attacked by a dog on her way to school. The child was taken to hospital after what has been called a “shocking and sustained attack” in east London.Officers are looking for the owner of the dogs, who fled the scene before police arrived. They have released footage of the man they wish to identify, in which he can be seen walking down the street with two dogs.The attack on the 11-year-old schoolgirl took place in Stepney Green in Tower Hamlets in late September....
WKRC
8-year-old boy decapitated by crocodile in front of family
An 8-year-old boy was killed by a massive crocodile in front of his family in Costa Rica. The child, Julio Otero Fernandez, was playing in a river on Oct. 30 when the crocodile decapitated him and dragged him to the depths of the river, according to La Nacion. The boy's...
Boyfriend of Idaho murder victim speaks publicly for the first time: ‘She was the person I loved most’
The boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Madison “Maddie” Mogen has publicly spoken out for the first time, weeks after she and three friends were stabbed to death in a brutal, yet-to-be-solved attack.Jake Schriger, a fellow student at the university who had been dating Mogen for nearly a year, spoke about his 21-year-old girlfriend at a vigil in Post Falls, Idaho, on 2 December.Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a...
Police fatally shot New Auburn man inside his apartment during mental health crisis, family says
NEW AUBURN, Minn. – A Minnesota family says police shot and killed their adult son inside his apartment Thursday.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the deadly encounter, which happened in New Auburn, about 60 miles southwest of the Twin Cities in Sibley County. Investigators are not saying much about what happened, only describing it as a deadly "use of force" incident.Family says the victim was 34-year-old Brent Alsleben. His parents told WCCO that he was struggling with his mental health, and they called police to transport him to a hospital.Check back for more details in this developing story.
White car spotted in surveillance footage of homeowner staying near University of Idaho student victims
Surveillance footage from a property near to where the murders of four University of Idaho students took place was obtained by police and showed a white car travelling around the time of the incident, according to the owner.Kane Francetich, who lives just 0.3 miles from the murder scene in Moscow, Idaho, said detectives had reached out to him on 14 November, a day after the four students were brutally murdered in their beds.Since last week, police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra in connection to the case.The...
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0