Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
What the Heck Is a New Edge Mustang?
The New Edge Ford Mustang paved the way for the S197, S550, and even the newest S650 Ford Mustang. The late SN-95 had special editions and even a racing special edition. The post What the Heck Is a New Edge Mustang? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Ford Mustang's 5.0L V-8 Gets a Big Power Bump
Ford has announced official power figures for the new 2024 Mustang. The base 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The optional 5.0-liter V-8 ranges from 480 horsepower in the base GT up to 500 horsepower in the Dark Horse performance model. Ford is turning up...
Top Speed
Honey, They Ripped Off The Harley!!
2023 is around the corner, and it’s fair to say that the motorcycle industry is progressing. Chinese motorcycles have long been the butt of unreliability jokes, but these Harley-Davidson imitations don’t leave much to be desired if you like slick-looking cruisers. Let’s dig a little deeper to see what the fuss is all about and take a look at the latest Harley imitations to come out of China.
Top Speed
Kawasaki KLX 140: The Perfect Beginner Bike That Can Grow With You
An off-road motorcycle is a blast to ride for kids and adults. Some junior riders start out on small 50cc bikes and a few start to learn to ride later on larger ones. Take Jeremy McGrath, for example; he didn’t start to race until the age of 15 and look at what happened. He turned out to be the king of motocross. Learning to ride can come at any age or stage in life. The Kawasaki KLX140 is the perfect bike for late tweens, teenagers, and adults to learn on. Kawasaki took the concept of one-engine-one-frame and offered three different versions of it to grow with - the KLX140R, KLX140L, and KLX 140F.
Top Speed
Mansory's Vitesse Bentley Continental GTC Is Two-Toned And One Of A Kind
For those not familiar, Mansory has been a player in the automotive industry since 1989. The customizing and tuning firm works exclusively on luxury vehicles, including models from Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, Ferrari, and the like. Whatever luxury car manufacturer you are familiar with, chances are Mansory has a modified version of one of their models. But the company's latest creation, a two-tone Bentley Continental GTC stands out above the rest, at least where it's initial looks are concerned. If you're a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, love Transformers, have an odd obsession with bees, or just want to stand out, this car is for you.
Top Speed
The Lucid Air Sapphire Dominates The Tesla Model S Plaid And Bugatti Chiron In A Quarter-Mile Race
The Lucid Air Sapphire is immensely proud to have the title of “world's most powerful sedan,” and it takes that distinction very seriously. Of course, we live in an era where the horsepower game is getting stronger by the day, and the latest from Lucid Motors is another brute with over 1,200 horsepower (we don’t have the exact figures yet). But keeping the numbers aside for a time, is the new Air Sapphire quicker than its arch-rival, the Tesla Model S Plaid, and the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, the world's fastest-accelerating ICE-powered hypercar? This epic drag race video from Hagerty's will blow your mind from the start until the end.
Top Speed
Did Toyota Beat Subaru At Its Own Game? 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Vs Subaru WRX
Ever since the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo was discontinued, the Subaru WRX has enjoyed being the sole street-legal rally car available in the United States. Has the once cutting-edge Subaru grown complacent due to a lack of competition? It's time to find out because the iconic all-wheel-drive turbocharged WRX finally has a challenger: the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla.
Top Speed
2024 Hyundai Kona Debuts: Bigger And Bolder Inside Out
The subcompact Kona crossover has been a huge hit for Hyundai, consistently ranking among the Korean automaker’s top five bestsellers since it was launched in 2017. But recently, exciting newcomers like the Ford Bronco Sport and Volkswagen Taos have been stealing sales from the Kona. In the first three quarters of this year, Hyundai sold 45,680 Konas, down almost 50 percent from the same period in 2021. Prototypes of the new second-generation Hyundai Kona have been spied driving around for a while now, but Hyundai was always careful about keeping the heavy camouflage intact.
Top Speed
Hennessey VelociRaptoR 1000 Shames The Ram TRX
There has been a constant battle between Ford and Ram to build the most capable, powerful truck out there. When Ford launched the F-150 Raptor with its 450 horsepower under the hood, Ram replied with the 702-horsepower 1500 TRX. At that point, everyone expected that Ford's next truck - the Raptor R - would take the crown from Ram. Still, Ford decided not to, even though the F-150 Raptor R is powered by a V-8 engine capable of delivering 760 horsepower. It seems that Hennessey doesn't agree with Ford's decision, and it just announced the VelociRaptoR 1000 - a package that will add 40% more power under the Raptor R's hood.
Top Speed
Hyundai Unveils Bold, Futuristic And Possibly Polarizing Design For The Next-Gen Kona Crossover
Hyundai scored a big hit in 2017 with the first generation of the Kona. The small SUV is still selling very well worldwide and was even given a sporty N version. However, even a bestseller is not immune to the ravages of time, which is why Hyundai has now published the first information about the second generation of the Kona. Fans should be reassured that the small SUV will be larger, but the basic concept and design will remain the same.
Top Speed
A 2JZ-Swapped NASCAR Stock Car Is No Match For A C8 Corvette On The Drag Strip
The guys at Hoonigan have set the drag strip alight once again, this time with an unexpected challenge between a tuned NASCAR stock car carrying a 2JZ-engine and their own 2021 Corvette C8, which is more menacing than it seems. In the video we see the pair put their power to the test in a back-and-forth series of challenges, showcasing even a sweet-sounding stock car and a 'Vette match up surprisingly well..
Top Speed
Yamaha GTS1000: The Sport Tourer That Should Have Been
Forks - the concept was simple for controlling the motorcycle while taking bumps and turning in tight spaces. You had short stiff travel for street bikes and long travel forks with variable valving and spring rates for off-road comfort in a wide range of conditions. But they still had problems and limitations. In 1993, Yamaha decided to release a new take on the front end with a single-sided swing arm instead. Yamaha is definitely one company that thinks outside the box. This design was created a James Parker back in the eighties, and it took Yamaha a few years to make that dream a reality.
MotorTrend Magazine
Exclusive First Look! 340-HP 3.6-Liter Four-Cylinder LS-Headed Crate Engine
When you're walking a trade show you never know what you will come across, and the 2022 PRI show was no exception. We definitely weren't expecting to stumble across a four-cylinder crate engine topped with an LS3-port head! Blueprint Engine's John Chrise told HOT ROD, "We were there to show off some new racing V-8s, and weren't exactly thrilled they wanted us to take this new four-cylinder from our R&D Department since we didn't think PRI was the place to debut something like that. We were wrong! Turned out that the 3.6-liter "LS" was a major hit at the show, and we constantly had people coming by the booth asking about it!" This explains why the small mill was hiding in a corner of the booth.
Ferrari Designers Break Down The Vision Gran Turismo Concept
If you asked us about the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo and its design, we'd say we see some hints of the SF90 in the car, plus some Ferrari F1 car, plus a little Le Mans car. Frankly, that's pretty boorish and uneducated, so perhaps it's better to listen to Ferrari's designers break things down.
Carscoops
You Won’t Believe How Easily This Ford GT Hits 310 MPH Or 500 km/h
Sure, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ may have gone quicker than any other standard production car before it (hitting 304.773 mph or 490.48 km/h in 2019), but in a straight line, this 2006 Ford GT is even faster. The Ford GT you’re looking at has been owned by Johnny...
Top Speed
Limited-Edition BMW R NineT And R 18 Commemorate The Company’s Centenary
A centenary is a huge milestone for any company, but it’s a particularly big deal in the two-wheeler world. Only a handful of bikemakers can proudly say they’ve been building motorcycles for 100 years, and BMW Motorrad is the newest member of this club. Kicking off its centenary celebrations in style, the Bavarian giant has unveiled "100 Year Heritage Editions" of the R NineT and R 18.
Top Speed
Exclusive: TopSpeed's One-On-One Interview With Dakar Racer, Film Maker Amy Lerner
Off-road endurance racing; is designed to test both driver and machine to the absolute limit. To find out more about what goes into prepping and eventually driving in this competitive form of motorsport, I was extremely fortunate to have recently caught up with off-road endurance racer and more recently filmmaker, Amy Lerner.
Top Speed
The Local Motors Rally Fighter Is A Rare And Completely Unique Off-Roader
When it comes to building cars, it’s nearly impossible to satisfy each and every person’s hopes and expectations for any vehicle. While brands may take suggestions into their process, the end results usually do not have these parts as prospective owners had hoped for. There are, however, a few cases where these cars have done everything their owners have wanted by a matter of crowd-sourcing information. One such car gained major attention in Top Gear USA and most recently in a YouTube video is the Local Motors Rally Fighter off-road sports car. With parts from various models over multiple years, these road-legal buggies are exceptionally rare and completely unique.
4 Supercars from the Early 2000s That Are Coming Back in the Limelight
Check out these four supercars that came out in the early 2000s and will soon increase in value. The post 4 Supercars from the Early 2000s That Are Coming Back in the Limelight appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
