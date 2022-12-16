LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Bench warrant announced for attempted robbery suspect, offender registry suspect set for pretrial

Read full article on original website
KVOE
Preliminary hearing next in Lyon County attempted murder case
A preliminary hearing is coming next month in a Lyon County attempted murder case. Logan Casteel, age 37 of Fredonia, was arrested after allegedly shooting Justin Smith at 625 Road 160 on Oct. 17. The first-degree attempted murder charge has an alternate of aggravated battery, great bodily harm or disfigurement.
KVOE
Lyon County authorities still seeking information on November deer poaching incidents
The Lyon County Game Warden’s Office is still looking for clues as it investigates two separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Incidents were reported Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia, with one deer shot in each incident.
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Suspect in law enforcement battery, interference cases deemed competent for trial; drug distribution, aggravated burglary cases advance
Hearings are coming next month for a man accused in Lyon County of battery on and/or interfering with law enforcement on three separate occasions last year. Lance Fessler was cleared for preliminary hearings in all three cases after a competency hearing Friday. Judge Jeff Larson ruled Fessler was competent to stand trial following a report from Larned State Hospital.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man named as victim in Thursday hit and run; suspect comes forward
A 50-year-old Emporia man was identified as the victim in last week’s fatal hit and run, the Emporia Police Department said Monday afternoon. Osvaldo Laffita-Ramirez was killed Thursday when a vehicle struck him at Sixth Avenue and Constitution Street around 7:20 p.m. EPD Captain Lisa Hayes said the suspect, 29-year-old Angel Manuel Alvarado Police, was also located.
WIBW
WIBW
Lawrence man convicted in back-to-back criminal damage trials
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been convicted in back-to-back trials of criminal damage to property and battery on law enforcement. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says juries in two separate trials convicted John Timothy Price, 34, of Lawrence for incidents that happened in September 2021.
Geary County Booking Photos Nov. 28 - Dec. 9
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Thomas Ariaz, Unlawful damage to property, Arrested 12/8. Cody Dodge, Interference with...
Riley County Arrest Report December 17
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JUSTIN LOAR-CALE KHAYO, 16, Manhattan, Criminal damage to property; Without consent value <$1000; processed through North Central Kansas Juvenile Intake and released to a parent/guardian.
WIBW
Montana man accused attempting to run man down on I-35 in Lyon Co.
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Montana man has been accused of attempting to run a man down on I-35 in Lyon Co. KVOE reports that a man from Montana has been accused of attempting to run over another person with his SUV in Lyon Co. during the week of Dec. 12.
Suspect in West Topeka shooting arrested
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman involved in a recent West Topeka shooting has been arrested by police. The Topeka Police Department reports that Alize J. Lay, 20, of Topeka, was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault. Jail records show that she is not currently being held at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. Lay […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Unlike most jails in Kansas, Douglas County has found a way to lock up fewer mentally ill inmates
The number of people booked into the Douglas County jail with serious mental illness dropped from 18% in 2014 to 10% in 2022 — and hit a low of 5.5% in 2018. In November 2020, Brandon Scrimsher was sentenced to three months in the Douglas County jail. The prospect...
KVOE
Kan. man tried to cash fraudulent check, ran from police
MANHATTAN - A Manhattan man was arrested on Friday morning after attempting to cash a fraudulent check. According to the Riley County Police Department, 24-year-old Dale Corbin of Manhattan was at Commerce Bank on Poyntz Avenue around 9:00 am when he attempted to cash a fraudulent check. Employees at the...
Emporia gazette.com
KVOE
Vehicle-deer collision season remains active in Lyon County
It’s not just the holiday season across the KVOE listening area. The vehicle-deer collision season, unfortunately, continues with numerous wrecks since the unofficial start of the season in October. Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says deer are prevalent outside the Emporia city limits — and, in some cases, in town as well, with reports near the Michelin and Norfolk facilities in southeast Emporia and the Emporia Rescue Mission and Trusler Sports Complex in northeast Emporia.
1 convicted for shooting man in the head in Topeka Travelers Inn
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted for a 2021 killing in Topeka. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that Isaiah Quin Dale Krainbill has been convicted for the killing of James Norman Epps, Jr. in 2021. Krainbill entered a plea of guilty to second degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery. […]
Riley County man hospitalized after crash
RILEY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Sunday in Riley County. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a 2008 Hyundai Accent driven by Thomas Cohagen, 71, Leondardville, crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Madison Road in Manhattan.
WIBW
Two Topekans arrested after drugs found in Jackson Co. traffic stop
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were arrested after drugs were found during a Jackson Co. traffic stop and the passenger allegedly assaulted an officer. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Dec. 11, officials arrested Shawna J. Rogers, 34, and Thomas William Mangum, 59, both of Topeka.
