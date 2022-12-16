Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Same night, 40 miles apart: Two northeast Nebraska girls basketball players reach 1,000 points
HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Two high school girls basketball players in Nebraska joined the 1,000-point club on the same night, separated by only about 40 miles. Niobrara/Verdigre's Josilyn Miller eclipsed 1,000 career points early in her junior season, doing so on a putback in the first half against Creighton on Saturday.
News Channel Nebraska
Elf on the shelf or high school principal? Ponca's Stansberry braves the cold for holiday cheer
PONCA, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska school administrator has gone above (the school) and beyond to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season. In the latest escalation of Elf on the Shelf, Ponca High School principal Allison Stansberry was spotted on top of the school taking on the role of the elf.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
News Channel Nebraska
Road construction meeting in Norfolk canceled for weather
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A public meeting for the current road construction in Norfolk has been canceled due to the weather. Officials said the forecasted weather on the day of the meeting forced them to cancel and they will be setting a new date and time after the first of the year.
klkntv.com
Nebraska officials report third case of bird flu in Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported the third case of bird flu in Knox County on Monday. Bird flu was found in a small backyard flock. Those birds have since been killed, according to State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley. Officials said this is the 15th...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont native named executive director of Nebraska State Fair
Jaime Parr’s journey with the Nebraska State Fair has taken her from the front counter to the head office — and she’s covered a lot of ground in between. Parr, who was appointed executive director of the Nebraska State Fair on Friday, is as Nebraskan as the fair itself. Growing up in Fremont, she graduated from Fremont High School and remains a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church.
News Channel Nebraska
Leigh man dies in Friday accident near Clarkson
CLARKSON, Neb. -- A Leigh man died in a car accident that happened near Clarkson on Friday morning. The Colfax County Sheriff's Department said that around 10 a.m. they got an emergency call of a car accident at the intersection of Road X and Road 9, one mile east of Clarkson.
News Channel Nebraska
Attic fire extinguished in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska home is damaged following an attic fire Tuesday morning. Norfolk Fire officials said they were called to a home in the 400 block of Omaha Ave on Tuesday at 7:35 a.m. Fire officials said the resident smelled smoke in their home. Crews found smoke...
News Channel Nebraska
Homeowners should be vigilant of pipe breaks as temperatures drop
NORFOLK, Neb. -- As winter weather continues to get colder and colder this week, homeowners should keep an eye on their pipes. Those who grew up with the cold midwest weather aren't strangers to frozen pipes and the trouble they cause. Winter weather can freeze pipes inside the house, causing small leaks to full-on breaks.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Planning Commission votes against zoning change to Northern Hills daycare facility
NORFOLK, Neb -- The City of Norfolk Planning Commission held a public hearing Tuesday morning to consider a zoning change at Northern Hills Daycare. Parents of children attending Northern Hills received an email in November saying the daycare would be changing ownership and close on December 30th and reopen next summer.
WOWT
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
$130K worth of damage reported after Friday night fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Fire crews from multiple communities battled a house fire in Norfolk. At approximately 7:00 p.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was called the 400 block of S. 6th Street, with first arriving firefighters finding heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. It took approximately...
News Channel Nebraska
Janssen, longtime state senator, dies at 85
NICKERSON, Neb. -- A former state senator from eastern Nebraska has died. Ray Janssen passed away at an assisted living facility in Fremont on Saturday. He was 85. Janssen served as a state senator from Nickerson in the Nebraska Legislature from 1993 to 2009. He also worked as a grocer.
News Channel Nebraska
Embezzlement and theft charges result in large fine for Norfolk woman
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was sentenced to probation and forced to pay a large fine for embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization. Acting U.S. Attorney Steve Russell said 42-year-old Andrea Rodriguez, of Norfolk, was sentenced in Lincoln on Friday. Rodriguez was charged with two counts of embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization - less than $1,000. She was give four years of probation, a fine of $10,000, $100 for special assessment fees, and made to pay $19,431.57 in restitution. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Nucor announces expansion of towers and structures business
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nucor Corporation, which is based in North Carolina but has a location in Norfolk, announced last week that it will build two tower production plants, with the company evaluating locations in the Midwest and the Southeast. "As our nation continues to replace its aging electric grid, extend...
News Channel Nebraska
McCarthy responds after being accused of trying to 'do some digging' on Norfolk citizen
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An accusation was made Monday night against one of Norfolk's city councilmen. Jim McKenzie, a Norfolk resident spoke at the city's council meeting, claiming councilman Andrew McCarthy was attempting to "do some digging" on him. McKenzie claimed he found out when a text message was sent to him by McCarthy by mistake. Councilman McCarthy was not present during Monday's meeting to confirm or deny this interaction.
News Channel Nebraska
Suspended North Fork Area Transit GM accused of embezzling funds for flights, casinos and more
NORFOLK, Neb. – According to court records, the suspended general manager of North Fork Area Transit is facing felony theft charges related the alleged embezzlement of thousands of dollars from the nonprofit. Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office compiled a report on Thursday and filed official court documents...
