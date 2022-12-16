ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC13 Houston

Proud Boys stand trial on Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy charges

The former leader of the far-right Proud Boys group and four associates go on trial this week, with jury selection beginning Monday, as they face allegations of conspiracy to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory, among other charges related to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
ABC13 Houston

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to be extradited to US

Sam Bankman-Fried, who is facing charges in the U.S. following the collapse of his cryptocurrency company, FTX, is willing to waive his right to deny extradition to the U.S., a lawyer for the disgraced cryptocurrency executive said Monday after a chaotic court hearing that did not go according to plan.
ABC13 Houston

Title 42 on hold after Roberts grants temporary stay in 19 states' appeal

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday temporarily stopped the expiration of the immigration restriction Title 42, which was scheduled to lift on Wednesday, after 19 states filed an appeal. Roberts' brief order did not discuss the merits of the case. The administrative stay gives the justices enough time...
ABC13 Houston

