Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Gecko Gods - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
The Gecko Gods will be available on Nintendo Switch in 2023. Watch the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer for The Gecko Gods to see the colorful world of this upcoming puzzle platformer game about a tiny gecko exploring a mysterious island while on a mission to save their friend.
IGN
High on Life is Xbox Game Pass' Biggest Third-Party Launch Ever
High on Life has officially become Xbox Game Pass' biggest launch of 2022, the biggest third-party Game Pass launch ever, and the biggest single-player game launch on Game Pass of all time. The news was shared on Xbox Wire, and it was confirmed that these stats were "measured in terms...
IGN
Dark Forces: Classic Star Wars Shooter Gets 4K Overhaul Thanks to Fan Remaster
A classic Star Wars shooter has received a substantial overhaul thanks to The Force Engine, a fan project three years in the making. Pitched as a complete rewrite of LucasArts' Jedi Engine from the 90s, The Force Engine is effectively a 4K remaster of the original Dark Forces intended to replace the DosBox emulator used by the Steam version. While it retains support for the original 320x200 resolution, it's possible to crank Dark Forces all the way up to 4K. It even includes support for ultrawide displays.
IGN
Risk of Rain Returns - Official Announce Trailer
Watch the cool animated announcement trailer for Risk of Rain Returns, an upcoming remake of the roguelike classic Risk of Rain. Risk of Rain Returns features enhanced visuals, an updated codebase, new and enhanced Survivors, customizable Survivor abilities, fresh items, monsters, and a brand-new game mode. Risk of Rain Returns...
IGN
Most Wanted Tips and Guides for Pokemon Violet and Scarlet
Pokemon Violet and Pokemon Scarlet are pretty dense games - with two versions, 400 Pokemon, and an open world, it’s natural for players to have questions. We’ve compiled this list of the most pressing topics aspiring Pokemon masters wanted to know about before getting started and things to know about Pokemon Violet and Scarlet even when they get deep into the adventure.
IGN
Deal Alert: Own Top Gun Maverick in Digital 4K Ultra HD for Only $9.99
Top Gun Maverick was easily one of the best movies of 2021. It has become Paramount's highest grossest film in history, even surpassing James Cameron's hugely successful Titanic. Tom Cruise reprises his role as Maverick as he takes on the mentorship role for a new group of unruly Top Gun graduates to prepare them for a new (and forever unknown) enemy. Prepare for plenty of rockin' explosions, plenty of intense aerial dogfighting, and plenty of good old Tom Cruise showmanship.
IGN
Disaster Band - Official Release Trailer
Disaster Band is available now on Steam. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with this music/rhythm game, where up to 4 players can pick up their instruments and try to master the classical music tracks included, import their MIDI creations via Steam Workshop, or try their luck playing one of the songs supplied by the community.
IGN
Fall of Porcupine - Official Developer Commentary
Fall of Porcupine is a cozy adventure game that deals with the hardships faced in the healthcare industry. The game will be free for 1,000 healthcare professionals that use Steam in the US, UK, and Canada. To honor the announcements, the development team has released an all-new developer log video discussing the inspirations and themes behind their first-ever published title. Fall of Porcupine is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2023.
IGN
Fresh Start Cleaning Simulator - Official Launch Trailer
Fresh Start is available now on PC via Steam. Watch the relaxing launch trailer for this cleaning simulator, where you give the world the fresh start it deserves. In Fresh Start, clean polluted environments, repair, renovate and turn on objects long forgotten by time. Make new friends, take care of nature, or even plant a forest.
IGN
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - Official PlayStation Launch Trailer
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is an action-adventure game that casts you in the role of an adorable turnip who happens to be an absolute menace to society. After failing to pay taxes and getting evicted from his home, he must go on a quest to pay back his massive debt to Mayor Onion. Featuring a blend of puzzle solving, dungeon exploration, and plant harvesting, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is a cute yet epic journey to uncover what’s spoiling this garden community and rise to tear down the corrupt vegetable government! Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is now available for PlayStation 4 today including the Limitless Line DLC.
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns is Awesome Even If You Hate Card Battlers
Marvel's Midnight Suns is out and is getting great reviews across the board! However, some folks have been hesitant in picking it up, wondering if Midnight Suns is worth it due to its card battler gameplay. The Podcast Beyond crew is here to tell you why Midnight Suns is worth playing even if you don't like games with card-based gameplay! If you liked XCOM 2 or other Firaxis games in the past, you'll feel right at home here. Is Marvel's Midnight Suns everything we've wanted from a comic book game? Find out in this clip from episode 780 of Podcast Beyond with Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Brian Altano, and Akeem Lawanson!
IGN
The Witcher Omnibus Volume 2 Announced by Dark Horse Comics
The Witcher franchise has expanded into pretty much every medium at this point, and that includes comic books. Dark Horse's various Witcher series serve to further flesh out the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, and the publisher is making it easier to get caught up on those stories with the release of a second Witcher Omnibus.
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 14 Gameplay Changes We've Seen So Far
A new trailer for Star Wars: Jedi Survivor premiered at the game awards, and we’re here to breakdown the biggest gameplay changes from Jedi: Fallen Order. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor promises tons of new gameplay changes from the reveal trailer alone. Our immediate reaction was to comb through all the hints to bring you news of what’s changing in this Fallen Order sequel. There are new force powers, enemy types, and maybe even a reference to Starkiller from The Force Unleashed? We’ll all find out more when Jedi Survivor launches on PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC March 17th, 2023.
IGN
Build a Data Loop in Minecraft (Ft. WildEngineering)
IGN's Greatest Mines is here to teach you how Minecraft can help you take your first steps towards becoming a fully fledged engineer! Think you've got what it takes to get creative? Join WildEngineering as he shows us how to create a working Data Loop that interacts with our Instant Carry Adder and Decoder!
IGN
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Cyrus Trailer
Meet Cyrus, a scholar working at the Royal Academy of Atlasdam with an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. Check out the latest Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent trailer to see Cyrus in action.
IGN
PlayStation DualSense Edge: The First Hands-on
As a long-time PlayStation fan, I was excited to get my hands on the new DualSense Edge controller for the PS5. Nearly every generation of PlayStation brings a new suite of features and benefits for the controller, its most important accessory. As cool as the DualSense Edge is, asking the average person to spend 200 dollars on a controller is tough if they can't see the immediate benefits over the existing DualSense, available at a fraction of the cost..
IGN
The Best Last Minute Star Wars Lego Sets in 2022
If you've shopped for a Star Wars LEGO set, you probably know there's no shortage of options available. You can find hundreds of LEGO builds inspired by George Lucas's creation. The sets span the Skywalker saga and beyond, so it's hard to know which ones are worth picking up. Many...
IGN
Undying Pyres Set
"A lightweight but unbelievably sturdy armor that burns with the embers of Muspelheim." The Undying Pyres set boosts STRENGTH, DEFENSE, RUNIC, and COOLDOWN. Equip the Shoulder Guard of Undying Pyres to gain the Protective Momentum perk. When the Permafrost, Immolation, or Maelstrom skill gauge is fully charged, Kratos gains a shield that prevents the first hit taken from resetting the gauge. The Bracers of Undying Pyres grants Momentous Mastery I. This increases the gain rate of the Permafrost, Immolation, and Maelstrom skill gauges by 15%. Coupling this with the Girdle of Undying Pyres increases the skill gauges by 30%.
IGN
Epic Games Store Free Game for Dec 20 Is Them's Fightin' Herds; Broken Sword Available on GOG.com for Free
Epic Games is keeping up to their promise of providing one free game every day until December 15. The previous game that players got for free was Sable, and the next free game was also leaked at the time. The leak turned out to be the true, and the game that players have received for free is Them's Fightin' Herds. It will remain free until December 20, 9:30 PM IST, which is also the time when the next free game will be announced.
Comments / 0