IGN
PlayStation DualSense Edge: The First Hands-on
As a long-time PlayStation fan, I was excited to get my hands on the new DualSense Edge controller for the PS5. Nearly every generation of PlayStation brings a new suite of features and benefits for the controller, its most important accessory. As cool as the DualSense Edge is, asking the average person to spend 200 dollars on a controller is tough if they can't see the immediate benefits over the existing DualSense, available at a fraction of the cost..
IGN
The Gecko Gods - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
The Gecko Gods will be available on Nintendo Switch in 2023. Watch the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer for The Gecko Gods to see the colorful world of this upcoming puzzle platformer game about a tiny gecko exploring a mysterious island while on a mission to save their friend.
IGN
High on Life is Xbox Game Pass' Biggest Third-Party Launch Ever
High on Life has officially become Xbox Game Pass' biggest launch of 2022, the biggest third-party Game Pass launch ever, and the biggest single-player game launch on Game Pass of all time. The news was shared on Xbox Wire, and it was confirmed that these stats were "measured in terms...
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns is Awesome Even If You Hate Card Battlers
Marvel's Midnight Suns is out and is getting great reviews across the board! However, some folks have been hesitant in picking it up, wondering if Midnight Suns is worth it due to its card battler gameplay. The Podcast Beyond crew is here to tell you why Midnight Suns is worth playing even if you don't like games with card-based gameplay! If you liked XCOM 2 or other Firaxis games in the past, you'll feel right at home here. Is Marvel's Midnight Suns everything we've wanted from a comic book game? Find out in this clip from episode 780 of Podcast Beyond with Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Brian Altano, and Akeem Lawanson!
IGN
Risk of Rain Returns - Official Announce Trailer
Watch the cool animated announcement trailer for Risk of Rain Returns, an upcoming remake of the roguelike classic Risk of Rain. Risk of Rain Returns features enhanced visuals, an updated codebase, new and enhanced Survivors, customizable Survivor abilities, fresh items, monsters, and a brand-new game mode. Risk of Rain Returns...
IGN
The Witcher Omnibus Volume 2 Announced by Dark Horse Comics
The Witcher franchise has expanded into pretty much every medium at this point, and that includes comic books. Dark Horse's various Witcher series serve to further flesh out the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, and the publisher is making it easier to get caught up on those stories with the release of a second Witcher Omnibus.
IGN
Cooler Master Tempest GP27U Review
The high resolution of 4K gaming monitors is great for fidelity, but when it comes to getting a next-level visual experience, that high resolution plays second fiddle to a proper HDR implementation. Unfortunately, a great many gaming monitors deliver paltry HDR with limited contrast, low peak brightness, and awful dimming zone implementations (if any) that really fail to make visuals pop. The Cooler Master Tempest GP27U isn’t one of them. This is a 4K/160Hz gaming monitor packing in serious MiniLED local dimming for $1000. While it isn’t cheap, it’s also not trying to skate by with sub-par specs.
IGN
Deal Alert: Save 42% on Hisense 58-inch ULED 4K Smart Fire TV on Amazon
It's gift time, baby! Whether you are trying to score a deal for yourself, for a loved one, or for a friend (dang, you are a really nice friend, if so), the holidays are a great time to look out for the sweetest deals. If you've been looking for a...
IGN
Dark Forces: Classic Star Wars Shooter Gets 4K Overhaul Thanks to Fan Remaster
A classic Star Wars shooter has received a substantial overhaul thanks to The Force Engine, a fan project three years in the making. Pitched as a complete rewrite of LucasArts' Jedi Engine from the 90s, The Force Engine is effectively a 4K remaster of the original Dark Forces intended to replace the DosBox emulator used by the Steam version. While it retains support for the original 320x200 resolution, it's possible to crank Dark Forces all the way up to 4K. It even includes support for ultrawide displays.
IGN
The Best Last Minute Star Wars Lego Sets in 2022
If you've shopped for a Star Wars LEGO set, you probably know there's no shortage of options available. You can find hundreds of LEGO builds inspired by George Lucas's creation. The sets span the Skywalker saga and beyond, so it's hard to know which ones are worth picking up. Many...
IGN
Disney Plus Annual Subscription: The Perfect Last-Minute Gift With No Ads
Time is running out for ordering physical gifts online. You might be able to get something delivered from Amazon, but realistically, you can't. It's just not happening. You could try your luck at an actual retail location, but why put yourself through the torment and trouble? Instead, get a solid gift that lasts the whole year by way of a Disney+ annual gift subscription.
IGN
Arrives Before Christmas: $50 Off the New 2nd Gen Apple AirPods Pro Earbuds
Christmas is less than a week away, but there's one deal that you can still get delivered before 12/25. Amazon just dropped the price of the 2nd gen Apple AirPods Pro truly wireless noise cancelling earbuds back down to $199.99. This is the same price we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday and I wouldn't expect the price to drop any further (if anything, it will go back up soon). It's also expected to arrive before Christmas if you order it soon.
IGN
Epic Games Store Free Game for Dec 20 Is Them's Fightin' Herds; Broken Sword Available on GOG.com for Free
Epic Games is keeping up to their promise of providing one free game every day until December 15. The previous game that players got for free was Sable, and the next free game was also leaked at the time. The leak turned out to be the true, and the game that players have received for free is Them's Fightin' Herds. It will remain free until December 20, 9:30 PM IST, which is also the time when the next free game will be announced.
IGN
Build a Data Loop in Minecraft (Ft. WildEngineering)
IGN's Greatest Mines is here to teach you how Minecraft can help you take your first steps towards becoming a fully fledged engineer! Think you've got what it takes to get creative? Join WildEngineering as he shows us how to create a working Data Loop that interacts with our Instant Carry Adder and Decoder!
IGN
God of War TV Series: Who Should Play Kratos, Atreus, and More?
2022 has been a big year for God of War. Not only has God of War Ragnarok taken the world and the nine realms by storm with many outlets, including IGN, giving it a 10/10, but Amazon Studios has confirmed that it is developing a series that will adapt 2018's God of War.
IGN
All Potions
Who knew crafting potions involved so much guesswork? As you get your footing as the village's new alchemist, you might find yourself struggling to discover all the potions you can create in Potion Craft. Unlocking each potion and its effects can take quite a bit of trial and error, with a sprinkling of ingenuinity.
IGN
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's New Poster Shows All the Spider-People
Sony is ramping up the marketing train for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this time sharing a new poster featuring a ton of different Spideys. Though it's headlined by protagonist Miles Morales, it's easy to lose count of the remaining Spider-People as dozens stand in the background of the poster (below).
IGN
There's Nothing You Can Do
This portion of IGN's Days Gone walkthrough explains how to complete the mission There's Nothing You Can Do. There's Nothing You Can Do is an optional mission that becomes available after the main story is completed and the credits have rolled. This particular mission is the last mission you will encounter during Days Gone.
IGN
Part 04: An Angel's Dream
Zack's epic fall from the previous chapter concludes here, when he lands in a destroyed church. The nearby girl is Aerith (Aeris from Final Fantasy VII), and she is quite protective of her flowerbed naturally growing there. The reason for this is simple -- flowers are a rare commodity in an industrialized city such as Midgar, and Zack concurs, telling Aerith that she can make a load of money selling them to the citizenry. When you gain control, open the chest in the back left corner for a couple of Ethers.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Gets PC Hotfix to Address Next-Gen Update's Stability Issues
CD Projekt Red has released a hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC to address the issues created with the launch of its 4.0 next gen update. Brief patch notes on the game's Steam page state the fix "should improve overall stability and performance" and that CD Projekt Red is still "working on further improving the experience on all platforms".
