Enough BS
4d ago
The aquarium is damaged, water is leaking. No, the aquarium was destroyed and water is everywhere!
Phyllis Gray
3d ago
So some crazy engineer decided to try to hold 1 million liters of water in a 5 story x 4 story glass tube... and they wonder why it didn't stand the test of time! Smh. 🙄🙄🙄
AP_000494.d8294feead364316937d30d1cec51065.1332
4d ago
Diese armen fische,…erstens aus dem natürlichen Lebensraum nur in ein Haus gebracht, das mit ihnen darin zusammenbricht. Das Leben ist den Tieren gegenüber nicht fair.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Huge aquarium in Berlin collapses with 1,500 fish inside
A massive aquarium in a Berlin hotel burst open Friday, spilling hundreds of tropical fish onto the cold city streets and injuring at least two people, the city's mayor said. Why it matters: Hotel guests were asked to leave the hotel and stand outside in freezing temperatures amid dead fish.
Aquarium Explosion Unleashes 1,500 Fish Into Hotel, Video Shows
AquaDom, in Berlin, was the world's largest freestanding aquarium.
Gizmodo
World's Largest Free-Standing Aquarium Bursts, Dumps 1,500 Fish and 264,000 Gallons of Water
The AquaDom, the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium, burst on Friday morning in Berlin, releasing more than 264,000 gallons of water (a million liters) onto the premises, which also house a hotel, museum, and cafes. On Twitter, the Berlin police said that there had been “unbelievable maritime damage.”. Videos...
