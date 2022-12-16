PALMDALE, Calif. (KERO) — A young couple's car plummeted over the edge of a steep California canyon. Both lived to tell the tale. Cloe Fields and her boyfriend Christian Zelada were driving on a two-lane highway in Southern California when a woman pulled-up behind them and began honking her horn. When Zelada pulled over to let them pass, the couple's car lost traction, spun around, and went over the edge. The car hit a few trees on the way down before it flipped over and came to a rest at the bottom of the canyon.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO