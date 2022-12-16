ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Bakersfield Channel

Couple survive 300-foot drop from Monkey Canyon in car

PALMDALE, Calif. (KERO) — A young couple's car plummeted over the edge of a steep California canyon. Both lived to tell the tale. Cloe Fields and her boyfriend Christian Zelada were driving on a two-lane highway in Southern California when a woman pulled-up behind them and began honking her horn. When Zelada pulled over to let them pass, the couple's car lost traction, spun around, and went over the edge. The car hit a few trees on the way down before it flipped over and came to a rest at the bottom of the canyon.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Ferrari Splits in Half in Deadly California Crash

A horrifying car crash in southern California killed one person and split a Ferrari in half on Friday, December 16. Orange County authorities reported that the accident took place in the Silverado area along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon around 3:45 pm. Three cars were involved, and the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

19-year-old dies in apparent accident at construction site

Medical examiners Monday identified a 19-year-old man who died in what’s believed to be an accident at a construction site in the early morning hours. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that Preston Bolder, 19, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday. Santa Clarita Valley...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Sick dog abandoned in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Calif. - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public's help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization's South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9...
HAWTHORNE, CA
Key News Network

1 Trapped in 2-Vehicle Head-On Traffic Collision

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two vehicles collided head-on in a city of Santa Clarita intersection Sunday afternoon. Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies, Los Angeles County Fire Department and Search & Rescue responded to a traffic collision on Railroad Avenue and Drayton Street around 2:44 p.m., Dec. 18, involving two vehicles blocking traffic lanes. One person was reported trapped.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Mother of Warren High principal found safe

FOUNTAIN VALLEY - A 71-year-old woman with dementia, who went missing in Fountain Valley in her husband's car, has been found, authorities said Sunday. The California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Fountain Valley Police Department, did not release when or where Linda Jeanne White was located.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet

POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

Family leaving Christmas party escapes after being chased, shot at in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - A Southern California family is thankful to be alive after a terrifying encounter in Compton over the weekend. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the family of three became the victims of what they’re calling a "failed attempted robbery" when their vehicle was shot at multiple times shortly after leaving a Christmas party at their church.
COMPTON, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Thousand Oaks, CA

Thousand Oaks is the second biggest city in Ventura County. It is a metropolis of dazzling contrasts and vivid hues, located in the northwest portion of Greater Los Angeles, about 15 miles from the city of Los Angeles. The city of Thousand Oaks, California, was named such because of the...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Sea lions claim SoCal public beach as their own

OXNARD, Calif. — A few weeks ago, hundreds of sea lions appeared on Oxnard’s Kiddie Beach. And they’ve stayed. “There are normally tons of people from one end (of the beach) to the other,” said Sherrie Feger, who lives a block from the beach that — as the name suggests — is reserved for children.
OXNARD, CA
