Bakersfield Channel
Couple survive 300-foot drop from Monkey Canyon in car
PALMDALE, Calif. (KERO) — A young couple's car plummeted over the edge of a steep California canyon. Both lived to tell the tale. Cloe Fields and her boyfriend Christian Zelada were driving on a two-lane highway in Southern California when a woman pulled-up behind them and began honking her horn. When Zelada pulled over to let them pass, the couple's car lost traction, spun around, and went over the edge. The car hit a few trees on the way down before it flipped over and came to a rest at the bottom of the canyon.
Multiple hikers, dogs rescued in icy conditions from Southern California trails, mountains
In separate incidents, several hikers and dogs got stuck and had to be rescued from icy conditions on Southern California trails this weekend.
Ferrari Splits in Half in Deadly California Crash
A horrifying car crash in southern California killed one person and split a Ferrari in half on Friday, December 16. Orange County authorities reported that the accident took place in the Silverado area along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon around 3:45 pm. Three cars were involved, and the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC Los Angeles
Glendale Couple Rescued After Harrowing Canyon Crash Thanks to New iPhone Feature
A Glendale couple was rescued thanks to a new iPhone feature after a car crash sent them a harrowing 300 feet down into a canyon, with no cellphone service. Cloe Fields and Chrisitan Zelada credit the search and rescue teams who hoisted them to safety for saving their life, as well as a new feature on their iPhone 14.
signalscv.com
19-year-old dies in apparent accident at construction site
Medical examiners Monday identified a 19-year-old man who died in what’s believed to be an accident at a construction site in the early morning hours. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that Preston Bolder, 19, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday. Santa Clarita Valley...
Malfunctioning Fireplace Triggers Blaze At Single-Story Home in Rossmoor
A malfunctioning fireplace triggered a blaze at a single-story home in Rossmoor, which wrought a total of $170,000 worth of damage to the structure, authorities said Sunday.
foxla.com
Sick dog abandoned in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Calif. - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public's help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization's South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9...
1 Trapped in 2-Vehicle Head-On Traffic Collision
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two vehicles collided head-on in a city of Santa Clarita intersection Sunday afternoon. Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies, Los Angeles County Fire Department and Search & Rescue responded to a traffic collision on Railroad Avenue and Drayton Street around 2:44 p.m., Dec. 18, involving two vehicles blocking traffic lanes. One person was reported trapped.
2urbangirls.com
Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
California Residents Horrified After Hunting Arrows Seen Falling From the Sky
Police in Huntington Beach California are investigating after multiple residents reported rogue hunting arrows landing on and around their homes. People have been spotting the weapons lodged in their roofs, and some have even seen them fly through the sky. But no one knows where they’re coming from or why they’re being fired.
thedowneypatriot.com
Mother of Warren High principal found safe
FOUNTAIN VALLEY - A 71-year-old woman with dementia, who went missing in Fountain Valley in her husband's car, has been found, authorities said Sunday. The California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Fountain Valley Police Department, did not release when or where Linda Jeanne White was located.
California Couple Saved in Daring Rescue After Car Plunges Over Cliff
“All we could see was trees, dirt and smoke, and we were hitting trees,” said Cloe Fields, who is lucky to be alive after she and her boyfriend, Christian Zelada, spun off a cliff on a California highway. She and Zelada walked away with only a few minor scratches after a 300-foot plunge down Monkey Canyon in Angeles Forest.
2urbangirls.com
Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet
POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
Mountain lion P-22 to be remembered at memorial hike in Griffith Park on Sunday
A memorial sunset hike was planned at Griffith Park to celebrate the life of P-22, the iconic Los Angeles mountain lion who was euthanized due to severe injuries.
foxla.com
Family leaving Christmas party escapes after being chased, shot at in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - A Southern California family is thankful to be alive after a terrifying encounter in Compton over the weekend. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the family of three became the victims of what they’re calling a "failed attempted robbery" when their vehicle was shot at multiple times shortly after leaving a Christmas party at their church.
Officials Seek Public Help Identifying Man Who Abandoned Sick Dog
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public's help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization's South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Thousand Oaks, CA
Thousand Oaks is the second biggest city in Ventura County. It is a metropolis of dazzling contrasts and vivid hues, located in the northwest portion of Greater Los Angeles, about 15 miles from the city of Los Angeles. The city of Thousand Oaks, California, was named such because of the...
L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna slams deputy gangs, tells KNX he'll cooperate with oversight
Just two weeks into his new job as L.A. County Sheriff, Robert Luna joins KNX to discuss his plans to combat the long-staining issues that have plagued the department.
Rollover Crash Involves Parked Vehicle, Driver Self-Extricates
San Bernardino, CA: At 10:13 p.m. Sunday night, Dec. 18, San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the intersection of 23rd Street and Medical Center Drive in the city of San Bernardino for a traffic collision requiring extrication. Upon arrival, firefighters found a self-extricated, responsive driver from a rollover vehicle...
spectrumnews1.com
Sea lions claim SoCal public beach as their own
OXNARD, Calif. — A few weeks ago, hundreds of sea lions appeared on Oxnard’s Kiddie Beach. And they’ve stayed. “There are normally tons of people from one end (of the beach) to the other,” said Sherrie Feger, who lives a block from the beach that — as the name suggests — is reserved for children.
People
