Over the weekend, Lil Wayne and Young Money President Mack Maine — in partnership with Wilson Sporting Goods — gave back to their hometown of New Orleans with “A Weezy Christmas” for 150 kids. Karen Civil also attended the event. Held at Dave & Buster’s, the children enjoyed free game play, food, photos with Santa and sports equipment ranging from basketballs and footballs to sporting gear. More from VIBE.comDapper Dan And Gap Give Back To Harlem Youth For DAP Holiday ReleaseLil Wayne's "A Milli" Used By Police In TikTok Drug Bust VideoLil Wayne Claims Self-Defense In Lawsuit Filed By Ex-Assistant “This Christmas Mack & I...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO