Ithaca, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Closures and Cancellations for December 16, 2022

UPDATE: The travel advisory in the county was lifted at 2:30 p.m. and with the advisory lifted and improved conditions, Festival of Lights will go on as scheduled tonight. Festival of Lights and the fireworks show will go on as scheduled on Saturday, December 17th. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Several closures have been...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Winter storm leaves hundreds with power otuages

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The first major winter storm of the season in the Twin Tiers seems to have finally taken aim at the power lines, with hundreds of people losing power in Tioga County NYSEG reported that as of 10:35 a.m. on December 16, 2022, 1,456 customers in Tioga County had power outages, […]
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
14850.com

Downtown Ithaca’s Pasta Vitto has closed permanently, they say

Pasta Vitto, which opened a little over four years ago at the east end of the Ithaca Commons, “is closed for good” as of December 18th, the owners say. The casual family eatery that aimed to offer “Italian-inspired food at reasonable prices” opened in October 2018 in the former home of Madeline’s.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

State shuts down Stone Lounge (Video Included)

The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) voted for a penalty of cancellation of the Stone Lounge’s liquor license at a board meeting last Wednesday, according to an email from a SLA public information representative. Camron Fuller, owner and operator of the Stone Lounge and Fuller’s Tavern of Cortland,...
CORTLAND, NY
News Channel 34

State Police warning of trooper-impersonation scam

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are warning of a trooper-impersonation scam-within-a-scam targeting people in Tompkins County. New York State Police announced that troopers in Ithaca have received several reports of the scam from Tompkins County residents. According to NYSP, the scammer poses as a trooper and calls the victims, telling them they have fallen victim […]
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Today show reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Over Twenty Dogs Arrive at BC Humane Society

Over 20 dogs finished their trip from Louisiana to Binghamton today. They were greeted by members of the Broome County Humane Society. The trip was made possible through the Bissell Foundation -- a national group that works to reduce animal overpopulation in shelters. The Broome County Humane Society has been working with the foundation for years.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
