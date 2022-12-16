Read full article on original website
Syracuse, N.Y. — A quick burst of lake effect snow could make for slippery driving on the way home from work tonight in Central New York. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties as a band of lake effect snow hammering the Tug Hill region dips south this afternoon.
North Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gas prices are falling in the Syracuse area, but in one suburb, they’re plunging, thanks to an old-fashioned price war started by two brothers from downstate New York. The average price of gas in the Syracuse area on Monday was $3.33 a gallon, according to...
UPDATE: The travel advisory in the county was lifted at 2:30 p.m. and with the advisory lifted and improved conditions, Festival of Lights will go on as scheduled tonight. Festival of Lights and the fireworks show will go on as scheduled on Saturday, December 17th. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Several closures have been...
The Coronavirus, staffing shortages, and supply chain issues are just some of the reasons we've lost a number of restaurants and businesses in Central New York in 2022. Here are 14 locations that are no more. Boil Shack. After just two years, the Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New...
This is a letter to the editor regarding the ongoing search for a permanent police chief in Ithaca by former resident Brittany Morse. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. I lived in the Ithaca community...
VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The first major winter storm of the season in the Twin Tiers seems to have finally taken aim at the power lines, with hundreds of people losing power in Tioga County NYSEG reported that as of 10:35 a.m. on December 16, 2022, 1,456 customers in Tioga County had power outages, […]
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday 1,000 people, young and old, went home with boxes full of different items including toys. It’s all part of the Mary Nelson Youth Center Community Christmas Giftaway held at Van Duyn Elementary School. Principal for Van Duyn Elementary School, Eva Williams said this year, it was clear there was […]
According to NYSEG, there are currently outages in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Tioga counties due to the winter storm.
Pasta Vitto, which opened a little over four years ago at the east end of the Ithaca Commons, “is closed for good” as of December 18th, the owners say. The casual family eatery that aimed to offer “Italian-inspired food at reasonable prices” opened in October 2018 in the former home of Madeline’s.
All Broome County parks will remain closed today for snow removal.
The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) voted for a penalty of cancellation of the Stone Lounge’s liquor license at a board meeting last Wednesday, according to an email from a SLA public information representative. Camron Fuller, owner and operator of the Stone Lounge and Fuller’s Tavern of Cortland,...
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Susquehanna counties and local events have already been postponed.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are warning of a trooper-impersonation scam-within-a-scam targeting people in Tompkins County. New York State Police announced that troopers in Ithaca have received several reports of the scam from Tompkins County residents. According to NYSP, the scammer poses as a trooper and calls the victims, telling them they have fallen victim […]
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The REACH Medical clinic started four years ago as one example of a new era in harm reduction drug treatment programs in Ithaca, adding another option to those that were in place in the city and extending its presence to a wider variety of patients during the pandemic, using telehealth to maintain a connection to the homeless population.
Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York is about to get slammed by a winter storm system that’s been wreaking havoc across the country. Starting today and continuing into Friday, much of Upstate will get heavy snow and high winds. Driving could be treacherous, and scattered power outages are likely, the National Weather Service said.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A large fire Saturday night forced the evacuation of Icon Tower, a high-rise of apartments, offices and retail space in downtown Syracuse. At 7:14 p.m. someone called 911 to report smoke in the building at 344 S. Warren St., Fire Chief Michael Monds said. Firefighters arrived...
Over 20 dogs finished their trip from Louisiana to Binghamton today. They were greeted by members of the Broome County Humane Society. The trip was made possible through the Bissell Foundation -- a national group that works to reduce animal overpopulation in shelters. The Broome County Humane Society has been working with the foundation for years.
