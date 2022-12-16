Read full article on original website
Related
WFAA
North Texas dominance: Nearly half of UIL State titles were won by teams in our area
DALLAS — Texas high school football hits different. It's more than a sport ... it encapsulates entire communities. And in 2022, the North Texas area dominated the rest of the competition, flexing its muscles as a hotbed of talent in the high school football scene. Among the 12 state...
Texas' high school football championships: What we love, and what to change
State title games in Arlington have become a tradition. Should it stay that way?
starlocalmedia.com
Texas high school basketball state rankings (Week of Dec. 19)
Here are this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings. Overall records are provided by the TABC. Ranked teams within Star Local Media's coverage area are bolded.
A Texas City Once Moved Halloween For A High School Football Game
Texas is known for it's love of, and obsession with, football. Texas High school football dates back to the 1890's. It's practically a religion throughout the state and some crazy things have been done in the name of it. Some cities supposedly changed the color of their stop signs so...
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
lavacacountytoday.com
From Successful Cattleman to Man Burner
C attlemen are a large part of the great and colorful history of Texas. They are credited with saving the state from financial ruin after the Civil War and their lives have been chronicled by many writers down through the years. Researching the Handbook of Texas Online, I found so...
Texas Residents Stunned by Record-Breaking Earthquake
Following Friday’s 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck north of Midland, Texas, residents reflected on the record-breaking incident. While speaking to CBS7, Texas resident Kelley Morgan spoke about the earthquake. “It was not like anything I’ve ever experienced before,” she told the media outlet. She said that she was on the second floor of her North Midland at the time. “The whole house just [shook back and forth], and it just sounded like thunder was coming from inside the house almost.”
Texas’ Only Lighthouse Shined for the First Time in 100 Years
Here's a fun fact about Texas, our state only has one lighthouse. So when you picture a lighthouse, I picture someplace in Maine. Waves crashing off of a coast, letting captains know. Hey, you're almost into port. I don't really think of Texas as a lighthouse state. For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip. That is where the only lighthouse in Texas stands today.
Another California company relocating headquarters to Texas – Boingo Wireless
(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday. The announcement is yet another example of many California businesses that continue to relocate to Texas, with the exodus ramping up since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office. ...
lbmjournal.com
McCoy’s Building Supply named Philanthropist of the Year by Texas builders
AUSTIN, Texas– The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) swore in its 2023 president, Donnie Evans, inducted Jerry Carter into the Texas Housing Hall of Honor and handed out five “Of the Year” awards at the 2022 Excellence in Leadership Dinner on Nov. 17 at The LINE Hotel in downtown Austin. Among the awards at the Excellence in Leadership Dinner was the Philanthropist of the Year award presented to McCoy’s Building Supply.
Convictions For Unlawfully Carrying Guns Skyrocket After Texas Passed Constitutional Carry
No one seems to know why.
KSAT 12
To ease looming West Texas water shortage, oil companies have begun recycling fracking wastewater
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Fracked wells in West Texas don’t just produce petroleum. Much more than anything else, they spit up salty, mucky water. Typically, companies have discarded that fluid, hundreds of millions...
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — If winning is the name of the game, teams across Texas are getting it done as high school football winds down and the pressure of the College Football Playoff and end of the NFL regular season is at its peak for Dallas-Fort Worth’s Cowboys and Horned Frogs. But someone else in DFW is doing some winning thanks to the lottery.
East Texans react to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from Tyler is not enjoying the temperature […]
fox7austin.com
The Issue Is: Interview with former Texas Gov. Rick Perry
Rick Perry is hoping to convince the Lone Star State to legalize sports betting. Perry has joined the Sports Betting Alliance and says the time is right. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski sits down with the former Texas governor to talk about the chances for legalization in this next legislative session.
Why is Texas’ water brown?
So, we don’t get the white snow, but we don’t get the white beaches with blue water either. It’s been asked plenty of times... Why is our Texas' water brown?
Texas Liquor Stores Will Be Closed for 61 Straight Hours…Twice!
For many Texans, a trip or two to the liquor store is a common occurrence during the holiday season. Margaritas and some mixed drinks may be on the menu for some gatherings with family and friends. When making plans on when to get those bottles of tequila, whiskey, or rum...
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
KSAT 12
Mutual combat is only legal in Texas and one other state
Mutual combat is legal in Texas — something that might come as a surprise to many people. It’s true though. According to Penal Code 22.06, if two parties agree to a physical fight then they’re allowed to get handsy. The legality of fighting came up in a...
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
Comments / 1