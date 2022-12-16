ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Three Wolverine Watchmen sentenced for Whitmer kidnap plot

By By Scott McClallen | The Center Square
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – Three members of the Wolverine Watchmen were sentenced to a minimum of between seven and 12 years in prison for plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar, and Pete Musico appeared before Judge Thomas Wilson of the 4th Circuit Court in Jackson County, and each was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Morrison was convicted of gang membership, which carries a sentence of between four to 20 years; providing material support for terrorist acts, an additional four to 20 years; and felony firearm possession, another two years. Morrison will serve consecutive sentences on all counts.

Bellar was convicted of gang membership, which carries a sentence between five to 20 years; providing material support for terrorist acts, another four to 20 years; and felony firearm possession, an additional two years. Bellar will serve concurrent sentences for counts one and two, and will serve the third count consecutively.

Musico was convicted of gang membership, which carries a sentence of between five to 20 years; providing material support for terrorist acts, another five to 20 years; and felony firearm possession, another two years. Musico will serve consecutive sentences on all counts.

Attorney General Dana Nessel welcomed the sentences.

“The defendants’ ultimate goals were to kill police and elected officials and kidnap the Governor of Michigan,” Nessel said in a statement. “These extraordinarily violent ends, coupled with the unequivocal conviction from the jury, demand the maximum sentence. Appropriate consequences for illegal acts are necessary to deter criminal behavior. Law enforcement officers that put their lives on the line to protect our residents and communities, and those elected as part of our representative government, deserve to know those who threaten their safety will face the full penalty of the law.”

Morrison, Bellar and Musico were charged under Michigan’s Anti-Terrorism Act of 2002.

In all, 14 men were arrested on state and federal charges in October 2020 for plotting to kidnap Whitmer, and attack state officials over the governor’s strict COVID-19 orders. Eight were charged in state court, accused as part of the militia group Wolverine Watchmen, and six were charged in federal court.

The Michigan State Police, U.S. attorneys of the Eastern and Western districts of Michigan, and the FBI teamed to foil the plot.

Two of the 14 have been acquitted, five found guilty, and two pleaded guilty. Ringleaders Adam Fox and Barry Croft were convicted of kidnapping conspiracy, and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. The two haven't been sentenced.

Five more men are facing trial and are scheduled for a pretrial conference on Dec. 19 at 8 a.m. in Circuit Court.

