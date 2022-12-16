Read full article on original website
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 301 of the invasion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to visit the White House and the US Capitol on Wednesday, though security concerns could force a change in plans, two sources familiar with the planning said Tuesday. The trip, which would be Zelenskiy’s first known foreign visit since Russia invaded Ukraine. President...
Ukraine's Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC on Wednesday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to three AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Two congressional sources and one person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for the visit. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the highly sensitive nature of the trip. They said Zelenskyy’s visit, while expected, could still be called off at the last minute due to security concerns. The visit to Washington is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden. It comes as lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the U.S. prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the country to help stave off Russia’s invasion. The latest tranche of U.S. funding would be the biggest American infusion of assistance yet to Ukraine, above even Biden’s $37 billion emergency request, and would ensure that funding flows to the war effort for months to come.
Report: Zelensky to visit U.S. and address Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to visit Washington, D.C. on Wednesday for the first trip outside his nation since it was invaded by Russia, sources told Axios and The Associated Press. At least two congressional sources told AP that Zelensky will be in the American capital, speaking anonymously due to potential security risks surrounding the trip. Zelensky is slated to meet with President Biden at the White House and also deliver an address to Congress on Capitol Hill. Axios reported that Capitol security is taking the nature of the visit extremely seriously, and are planning to put additional protections in place ahead of Wednesday's address. Zelensky will...
EU agrees to the world's largest carbon border tax
European Union governments have reached a deal on the world's first major carbon border tax, as part of an overhaul of the bloc's flagship carbon market that aims to make its economy carbon-neutral by 2050. EU ministers finalized details of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism early Sunday after reaching a...
China bets on private sector to boost Covid-hit economy
Beijing has vowed to go all out next year to save its Covid-hit economy by boosting consumption and loosening control over private industry, including the struggling tech and property sectors. The new pledge marks a big shift from leader Xi Jinping's years-long effort to rein in private businesses, which were perceived as too powerful and "disorderly."
Iran's government accesses the social media accounts of those it detains. Tech companies appear ill-equipped to stop it
In between being blindfolded, locked in solitary confinement, and interrogated in a wheelchair while she was on a hunger strike following her late September arrest, Negin says she had a realization: Iranian officials were using her private Telegram chats, phone logs and text messages to incriminate her. "They told me...
Afghan Adjustment Act not included in omnibus spending bill, source says
The Afghan Adjustment Act will not be included in the omnibus spending bill, a source familiar told CNN. Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, continued to oppose the act at the committee level, the source said. CNN previously reported that roughly two dozen former leaders of the US military sent...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to be extradited to the US
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to be extradited to the United States, where federal prosecutors have indicted him on eight counts of fraud and conspiracy. Jerone Roberts, the attorney representing Bankman-Fried in the Bahamas, confirmed Monday afternoon that his client "has agreed to be voluntarily extradited to the United States of America."
GOP congressman signals confidence in McCarthy capturing speakership: 'We will get there'
A Republican lawmaker on Sunday signaled confidence in House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's ability to capture the speakership and move forward even as a number of conservative hard-liners are threatening to upend his bid. Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" that Republicans...
