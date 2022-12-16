ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to three AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Two congressional sources and one person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for the visit. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the highly sensitive nature of the trip. They said Zelenskyy’s visit, while expected, could still be called off at the last minute due to security concerns. The visit to Washington is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden. It comes as lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the U.S. prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the country to help stave off Russia’s invasion. The latest tranche of U.S. funding would be the biggest American infusion of assistance yet to Ukraine, above even Biden’s $37 billion emergency request, and would ensure that funding flows to the war effort for months to come.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Week

Report: Zelensky to visit U.S. and address Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to visit Washington, D.C. on Wednesday for the first trip outside his nation since it was invaded by Russia, sources told Axios and The Associated Press.  At least two congressional sources told AP that Zelensky will be in the American capital, speaking anonymously due to potential security risks surrounding the trip. Zelensky is slated to meet with President Biden at the White House and also deliver an address to Congress on Capitol Hill.  Axios reported that Capitol security is taking the nature of the visit extremely seriously, and are planning to put additional protections in place ahead of Wednesday's address. Zelensky will...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

EU agrees to the world's largest carbon border tax

European Union governments have reached a deal on the world's first major carbon border tax, as part of an overhaul of the bloc's flagship carbon market that aims to make its economy carbon-neutral by 2050. EU ministers finalized details of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism early Sunday after reaching a...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

China bets on private sector to boost Covid-hit economy

Beijing has vowed to go all out next year to save its Covid-hit economy by boosting consumption and loosening control over private industry, including the struggling tech and property sectors. The new pledge marks a big shift from leader Xi Jinping's years-long effort to rein in private businesses, which were perceived as too powerful and "disorderly."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Afghan Adjustment Act not included in omnibus spending bill, source says

The Afghan Adjustment Act will not be included in the omnibus spending bill, a source familiar told CNN. Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, continued to oppose the act at the committee level, the source said. CNN previously reported that roughly two dozen former leaders of the US military sent...
IOWA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to be extradited to the US

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to be extradited to the United States, where federal prosecutors have indicted him on eight counts of fraud and conspiracy. Jerone Roberts, the attorney representing Bankman-Fried in the Bahamas, confirmed Monday afternoon that his client "has agreed to be voluntarily extradited to the United States of America."

