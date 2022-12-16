Dozens gathered at the Veterans Memorial at Mount Rose Memorial Park Saturday, Dec. 17 to celebrate the lives of those who have served our country. The Wreaths Across America program observed its annual dedication day at more than 3,400 locations across 50 states, at sea and abroad. “Donations for this program come in all year and it’s been fascinating to see the community embrace it,” Howe said. “It’s not just about decorating the graves for Christmas, it’s about the community remembering who they’re doing it for, and that they’re doing it for an individual who served our country and honoring them in a special way at Christmas time.” For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO