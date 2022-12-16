ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsdale, NY

Cardinal Dolan celebrates 65th anniversary of Maria Regina High School

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzf7p_0jkur0rW00

The Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, was in Hartsdale Wednesday, marking 65 years for a local all-girls Catholic school.

Cardinal Dolan blessed the renovated science classroom at Maria Regina High School as part of the school's 65th anniversary celebration.

"What it feels like is, hey, this is a good place to be about 10 days before Christmas, because this is a place where the Christmas message is preached every day," said Cardinal Dolan.

"It was a really special moment.  I was really excited to be a part of it.  He's a really nice guy, and you can just feel the whole room light up when he's there.  He's a really sweet person," says senior Samantha Salzarulo.

The Cardinal's visit included a tour of the campus and a special reception.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Prosecutors: Fraud fed Brooklyn preacher's flashy lifestyle

A Brooklyn preacher known for his close friendship with New York City’s mayor and a previous stint behind bars was arrested Monday on charges he plundered a parishioner's retirement savings to bankroll his flashy lifestyle and extorted a businessman by falsely claiming he could lean on city connections to make “millions” together.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

126K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy