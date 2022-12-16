Cardinal Dolan celebrates 65th anniversary of Maria Regina High School

The Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, was in Hartsdale Wednesday, marking 65 years for a local all-girls Catholic school.

Cardinal Dolan blessed the renovated science classroom at Maria Regina High School as part of the school's 65th anniversary celebration.

"What it feels like is, hey, this is a good place to be about 10 days before Christmas, because this is a place where the Christmas message is preached every day," said Cardinal Dolan.

"It was a really special moment. I was really excited to be a part of it. He's a really nice guy, and you can just feel the whole room light up when he's there. He's a really sweet person," says senior Samantha Salzarulo.

The Cardinal's visit included a tour of the campus and a special reception.