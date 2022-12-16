How Grand Rapids leaders are taking a ‘systematic approach’ to downtown public health and safety

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal
City provides updates on current, future park projects
As several Grand Rapids parks received improvements in 2022, city officials look ahead to projects slated for 2023. The city’s parks and recreation department recently provided its annual update on park improvement projects, this time highlighting progress on 43 completed, current or upcoming improvements. David Marquardt, the city’s parks...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Rapids airport looks to add capacity with $110M concourse expansion
One of the fastest-growing airports in the U.S. is expanding to catch up with passenger demand and prepare for projected growth over the next 20 years. Gerald R. Ford International Airport, at 5500 44th St. SE in Cascade Township, is expected to finish construction in June 2023 on a $110 million expansion of Concourse A that kicked off in late 2021.
City of Grand Rapids Offices Closing for Holidays, Refusing and Recycling Holiday Schedule
With Christmas this Sunday, you might be wondering when City of Grand Rapids offices are closed and what services will be running. When are City of Grand Rapids Offices Closed During the Holidays?. Most City of Grand Rapids offices are closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, for...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Abonmarche expands in West Michigan
A Midwest engineering firm is expanding across West Michigan with two new offices. Benton Harbor-based Abonmarche announced the opening of two new offices this month, including one at the Berkey and Gay Furniture Company building, 940 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids. The firm also opened an expanded office, 26 E. Kalamazoo Ave. in the Kalamazoo/Portage area.
Downtown Grand Rapids Riverwalk to Reopen After Renovations
A riverwalk downtown Grand Rapids along the Grand River has been closed due to disrepair - but that's about to change!. According to Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, the riverwalk renovation project is one of 16 that the City unveiled in its annual update to City Commission. Improvements include:
Historic Grand Rapids building to be transformed into coffee shop operated by veterans group
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A city project will transform an 86-year-old building at Veterans Memorial Park into a coffee shop and creative space operated by an arts-focused veterans group. The Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority last week approved $166,000 for the $896,000 project. The majority of the project is...
'A long time coming': Kalamazoo armory to become more inclusive
New and expanded female restrooms, a lactation room, and men's facilities will make all soldiers feel included. The project is part of a statewide $100 million investment into Michigan's armories.
therapidian.org
New Ordinances Proposed by Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Receive Pushback from Activists and Community Members
At its meeting on December 6, the Grand Rapids City Commission received and filed a communication from Joshua Lunger, the Vice President of Governmental Affairs at the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce. In this communication, the City Commission was urged to consider the adoption of two new ordinances that would "protect the health, safety, and well-being" of Grand Rapidians by making it illegal for people to:
What’s that being constructed near Portage? It’s getting dollars from county housing millage
PAVILION TOWNSHIP, MI -- Excitement is in the air in an agricultural community adjacent to the city of Portage. The development currently being constructed is part of the effort to help solve the county’s housing woes, a township official said. A developer has started work on a new 344-unit...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Deputy chief to leave Grand Rapids Police Department
The Grand Rapids Police Department will undergo a leadership change in 2023. The department on Monday, Dec. 19, announced Deputy Chief Scott Rifenberg will leave GRPD on Jan. 9. Rifenberg was tapped to become police chief for Cheboygan. Captain Joseph Trigg will be promoted to fill Rifenberg’s position effective Jan....
Grand Rapids Business Journal
It was a boom year for Grand Rapids development. These 9 projects are set to come online in 2023.
Despite supply chain snags, inflation, labor shortages and rising construction costs, Grand Rapids is eyeing a record number of new developments in the works — including a few big projects expected to come online in 2023. Grand Rapids reported a banner year for new private investment in 2021, and...
Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last
The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
Muskegon Heights school board member shot at home
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night. The incident took place on Dec. 19 at the home of a school board member of Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System on Baker Street. That's according to the Muskegon Heights city manager.
Changes made to Muskegon Heights Public School Academy Board
Changes made to Muskegon Heights Public School Academy Board following a special meeting on Thursday
muskegonchannel.com
Step it Up Muskegon - $1000 Cribs for Christmas Muskegon Pregnancy Services
The Christmas season to so many is the most precious time of year. The birth of Christ signifies the beginning of the Christian faith and the celebration of the season is the holiest time of the year. Others see it as the end of the year, a time for friends and family to decompress, reflect and gather while slowing the pace and stopping to remember what is important. Some...it's a remarkably hard time of year and coping is more than they can manage.
WOOD
Our Back & Neck Pain Expert has a new patient special
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you suffer from chronic neck and back pain, you’re probably looking for a lasting solution. If you’re looking for results without all the risks our Back and Neck Pain Expert may be able to help. Dr. Miller from Total Health Chiropractic...
$5 million purchase of land with Lake Michigan frontage completes Dune Harbor Park
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – More than 160 acres of future park property that includes 1,460 feet of Lake Michigan frontage are officially in public hands. Muskegon County closed on the former Nugent Sand property on Dec. 13, finalizing the acquisition of property for its Dune Harbor Park. The parcel...
What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?
A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
Muskegon Heights Board of Education-elect member killed in shooting
The Muskegon Heights city manager confirmed to FOX 17 that Julius Mohammed, a Muskegon Heights Board of Education-elect member, was killed at a home on Baker Street near Summit.
WOOD
Try this local barbecue sauce made in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local businesses, especially when they involve food! Momma D’s Kitchen offers a brand of barbecue sauce made right here in Grand Rapids. Debbie joins us today to talk about the Fine As Wine barbecue sauce line and the other food she offers for catering.
Comments / 2