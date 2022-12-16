ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help in locating a local DJ reported missing since last Friday (Dec. 16) Stephen Duvernois, 33, was last seen three days ago, police said, leaving his residence in the 1300 block of Magazine Street. The NOPD said Monday night that Duvernois had not been seen nor heard from since.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Harlem photographer captured portrait of crooner Eartha Kitt leading a dance class

In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. The chances are good that during December you will hear — either by choice or accident — Eartha Kitt’s iconic holiday tune “Santa Baby.” Kitt recorded the original (and still superior) version of the song in 1953. Prior to the song’s release, Kitt toured as a dancer with the Katherine Dunham Company between 1943 and 1948.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lilwaynehq.com

Lil Wayne Gives Back To 150 Excelling Kids In New Orleans With “A Weezy Christmas”

Over the weekend, Lil Wayne did a good deed and gave back to his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana by hosting a fun day for kids at Dave & Buster’s restaurant. Weezy partnered up with Wilson Sporting Goods to pick sports equipment gifts for 150 kids between the ages of 12-years-old and 16-years-old to congratulate them for performing well in academics and community sports programs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

2022 Jingle on the Boulevard parade cancelled

NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 Jingle on the Boulevard Parade in New Orleans East has been cancelled. City Councilman from District E Oliver Thomas announced news of the cancellation on Twitter shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. The parade was scheduled to start at noon at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Morrison Road.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tina Howell

Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New Orleans

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift turned 33 years old on December 13th and for the special occasion, she visited New Orleans for the weekend. According to the NOLA.com, Swift was in attendance at the 6:15 pm set at Preservation Hall on Saturday, December 10th. Preservation Hall is located on St. Peter Street in the French Quarter. Swift saw a band that was led by drummer Shannon Powell and included the legendary 90-year-old clarinetist and saxophonist Charlie Gabriel. Swift sat in the back of the room but did not try to hide her identity by wearing any sort of disguise and no one seemed to recognize her. Swift's longtime boyfriend, English actor Joe Alwyn was also in attendance at the show. Alwyn has been in New Orleans for several weeks filming the movie "AND" with Emma Stone and William Dafoe.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tina Howell

Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat

Bread pudding is delicious and easy dessert that is good for anytime of the year. In fact, bread pudding is so popular in New Orleans that it is a staple on many of our restaurants' dessert menus. There are a variety of ways to make bread pudding, from sweet to savory, just depending on your preference of ingredients.
NOLA.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
Eater

18 New Orleans Restaurants Where Dessert Steals the Show

Pastry chefs are sometimes the unsung heroes of the restaurant world. In New Orleans, there’s no shortage of amazing pastry chefs that deserve top billing at their restaurants, turning out everything from humble hand pies to baked Alaska and bananas Foster. At each restaurant listed here, diners are guaranteed...
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Down the Bayou residents getting blessed by a 'Secret Santa' this Christmas

Several Lafourche Parish residents have been blessed with gifts this year from a 'Secret Santa' – a local man who is working hard to spread some holiday cheer. Several locals say that local man Dwayne Naquin has volunteered to be one of Santa's helpers this Christmas, and he's gone above and beyond in his calling, traveling the bayou throughout the weekend to deliver bags of goodies to area kids – all at his own expense.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL

How to properly prepare your pipes for the freeze

NEW ORLEANS — The last thing anyone wants to deal with Christmas morning is a busted pipe, but with that arctic air moving in that's a risk. That's why now is the time to get your home ready. Paul Spitzfaden stopped at several hardware stores before he barely found...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

