New Orleans attorney fighting porch pirates this Christmas with clever plan
A New Orleans attorney has a plan to prevent one of the biggest problems during the holidays. He wants to stop porch pirates from ruining Christmas.
'Blood, Sweat and Bonfires' Unveils This Year's Amazing Bullfrog Bonfire Structure
In south Louisiana, we sure do love a good bonfire. But there's probably no place around that does it as big as the River Parishes along the Mississippi River.
fox8live.com
Local DJ reported missing by New Orleans police
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking the public’s help in locating a local DJ reported missing since last Friday (Dec. 16) Stephen Duvernois, 33, was last seen three days ago, police said, leaving his residence in the 1300 block of Magazine Street. The NOPD said Monday night that Duvernois had not been seen nor heard from since.
WDSU
Local business owners create a fun but safe place to keep New Orleans teenagers off the streets
Crime in younger generations seems to be increasing at a fast rate for the Big Easy. Da Hookah Joynt owner Ryan Montague and his cousin Keith Carroll have come together to create a safe but fun space for teenagers in New Orleans. "I hit Keith up a few months ago...
NOLA.com
Harlem photographer captured portrait of crooner Eartha Kitt leading a dance class
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. The chances are good that during December you will hear — either by choice or accident — Eartha Kitt’s iconic holiday tune “Santa Baby.” Kitt recorded the original (and still superior) version of the song in 1953. Prior to the song’s release, Kitt toured as a dancer with the Katherine Dunham Company between 1943 and 1948.
theadvocate.com
Do you know what it means to pronounce New Orleans? What's the proper way?
Ercel Placide, a NOLA.com reader from New Iberia, said he’s aware that not everyone pronounces New Orleans precisely the same way. “I’ve heard a plethora of different pronunciations,” he said, listing New Orluhns, New Orleens, and Nawlins. The question is, he said, “What is correct?”. Arriving...
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne Gives Back To 150 Excelling Kids In New Orleans With “A Weezy Christmas”
Over the weekend, Lil Wayne did a good deed and gave back to his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana by hosting a fun day for kids at Dave & Buster’s restaurant. Weezy partnered up with Wilson Sporting Goods to pick sports equipment gifts for 150 kids between the ages of 12-years-old and 16-years-old to congratulate them for performing well in academics and community sports programs.
2022 Jingle on the Boulevard parade cancelled
NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 Jingle on the Boulevard Parade in New Orleans East has been cancelled. City Councilman from District E Oliver Thomas announced news of the cancellation on Twitter shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. The parade was scheduled to start at noon at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Morrison Road.
Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New Orleans
Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift turned 33 years old on December 13th and for the special occasion, she visited New Orleans for the weekend. According to the NOLA.com, Swift was in attendance at the 6:15 pm set at Preservation Hall on Saturday, December 10th. Preservation Hall is located on St. Peter Street in the French Quarter. Swift saw a band that was led by drummer Shannon Powell and included the legendary 90-year-old clarinetist and saxophonist Charlie Gabriel. Swift sat in the back of the room but did not try to hide her identity by wearing any sort of disguise and no one seemed to recognize her. Swift's longtime boyfriend, English actor Joe Alwyn was also in attendance at the show. Alwyn has been in New Orleans for several weeks filming the movie "AND" with Emma Stone and William Dafoe.
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat
Bread pudding is delicious and easy dessert that is good for anytime of the year. In fact, bread pudding is so popular in New Orleans that it is a staple on many of our restaurants' dessert menus. There are a variety of ways to make bread pudding, from sweet to savory, just depending on your preference of ingredients.
NOLA.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
theadvocate.com
Letters: After six years of dodging New Orleans crime, I'm outta here
I moved to New Orleans when I was young, lured by the endless festivities and laissez-faire atmosphere. However, as I grow older, I’m finding my values and principles evolving. For example, the prospect of having a family and raising children is on the horizon. I’ve lived in the city...
WDSU
A pipe-bursting freeze is likely in the New Orleans area Friday and Saturday mornings
NEW ORLEANS — Friday and Saturday are WDSU Weather Alert Days for pipe-bursting cold in the mornings. It's time to start thinking about how you're going to protect pipes, plants, pets and people. Frigid Arctic air will dive south and arrive to Southeast Louisiana overnight Thursday night. Around midnight...
Four shootings in four hours in New Orleans
New Orleans Police say four people were shot from about 8:00pm Sunday to just after midnight. The first happened in the 4200 block of Johnny Jackson Blvd. near the I-10 in Gentilly.
Eater
18 New Orleans Restaurants Where Dessert Steals the Show
Pastry chefs are sometimes the unsung heroes of the restaurant world. In New Orleans, there’s no shortage of amazing pastry chefs that deserve top billing at their restaurants, turning out everything from humble hand pies to baked Alaska and bananas Foster. At each restaurant listed here, diners are guaranteed...
fox8live.com
Local artist staying positive after tornado slams his Gretna home, studio
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - If you walk down 9th street in Gretna, you can almost see the exact path that the EF-2 tornado took last Wednesday (Dec. 14), and the wake of destruction it left behind. The sight can be demoralizing and depressing, but only if you let it. “You...
lafourchegazette.com
Down the Bayou residents getting blessed by a 'Secret Santa' this Christmas
Several Lafourche Parish residents have been blessed with gifts this year from a 'Secret Santa' – a local man who is working hard to spread some holiday cheer. Several locals say that local man Dwayne Naquin has volunteered to be one of Santa's helpers this Christmas, and he's gone above and beyond in his calling, traveling the bayou throughout the weekend to deliver bags of goodies to area kids – all at his own expense.
NOLA.com
Woman shot on Interstate 10 near Louisa Street, New Orleans police say
A woman was driving on Interstate 10 when New Orleans police say someone in another vehicle shot her. The shooting was reported to authorities just after 8 p.m. Sunday on I-10 East near Louisa Street. The woman was driving when police say someone swerved around her and opened fired. She...
NOLA.com
Short fuses and street justice: New Orleans' murder problem is second to none
White roses and lilies stood in for a coffin as drums and hallelujahs filled a shotgun-style church in the 7th Ward. A funeral was underway for Lamar Ford, but his body was 200 miles north in Waterproof, sent ahead to the cemetery. “They said all the bones in his body...
How to properly prepare your pipes for the freeze
NEW ORLEANS — The last thing anyone wants to deal with Christmas morning is a busted pipe, but with that arctic air moving in that's a risk. That's why now is the time to get your home ready. Paul Spitzfaden stopped at several hardware stores before he barely found...
