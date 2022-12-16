ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House GOP urges members to vote against government funding bill

House GOP leadership is urging its members to vote down a sweeping government funding package expected to come to a vote this week, clashing with their Republican counterparts in the upper chamber who are pushing for its passage. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise’s (R-La.) office sent out a notice to members on Tuesday afternoon recommending…
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Child tax credit expansion left out of congressional omnibus package

WASHINGTON — Any last hopes of resurrecting the expanded child tax credit as part of Congress’ massive spending package were dashed early Tuesday when the 4,155-page bill was released without a mention of the tax benefit. The temporary expanded child tax credit, part of a COVID-19 relief deal in 2021, allowed more low-income families, including […] The post Child tax credit expansion left out of congressional omnibus package appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
OHIO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Congress rolls out $1.7 trillion spending deal in race to Friday deadline

WASHINGTON — Congress unveiled a $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that would fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year, completing the annual process that began this spring when President Joe Biden sent lawmakers his budget request.  Biden’s chief budget official in a statement urged Congress to speedily pass the massive […] The post Congress rolls out $1.7 trillion spending deal in race to Friday deadline appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy