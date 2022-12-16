Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
House GOP urges members to vote against government funding bill
House GOP leadership is urging its members to vote down a sweeping government funding package expected to come to a vote this week, clashing with their Republican counterparts in the upper chamber who are pushing for its passage. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise’s (R-La.) office sent out a notice to members on Tuesday afternoon recommending…
Taliban releases two Americans, State Department says
The Taliban released two Americans being held in Afghanistan, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday.
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC on Wednesday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to three AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia's invasion began in February.
NC’s Mark Meadows tied to election conspiracy in Jan. 6 panel’s criminal referral of Trump
Committee members said a potentially illegal conspiracy to block certification of the 2020 election appeared to include Meadows.
Child tax credit expansion left out of congressional omnibus package
WASHINGTON — Any last hopes of resurrecting the expanded child tax credit as part of Congress’ massive spending package were dashed early Tuesday when the 4,155-page bill was released without a mention of the tax benefit. The temporary expanded child tax credit, part of a COVID-19 relief deal in 2021, allowed more low-income families, including […] The post Child tax credit expansion left out of congressional omnibus package appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Congress rolls out $1.7 trillion spending deal in race to Friday deadline
WASHINGTON — Congress unveiled a $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that would fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year, completing the annual process that began this spring when President Joe Biden sent lawmakers his budget request. Biden’s chief budget official in a statement urged Congress to speedily pass the massive […] The post Congress rolls out $1.7 trillion spending deal in race to Friday deadline appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
